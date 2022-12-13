Gunshot Victim Found Inside Apartment, Shooting Investigation Underway

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: A male was found shot inside an apartment in the city of Rosemead Monday night, Dec. 12, just after 10:00 p.m., prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Temple City Station deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a gunshot victim inside his apartment on the 8400 block of Garvey Avenue near Willard Avenue.

Once deputies and firefighters arrived on scene, they located one male suffering from a gunshot wound on the third floor inside his apartment complex.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

LASD is investigating the incident.

