a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Louisiana
Are you looking for a place to cool off during the scorching southern summers? Look no further than our top choices for the best swimming spots in the state! As you enjoy your swim, be mindful of alligators and snakes, especially If you’re with pets or small children. With that in mind, let’s dive into the best swimming holes in Louisiana!
Louisiana Golden Retriever Celebrated for Protecting Young Girls Lost in the Woods for Hours
Artemis, the family dog of the two children, helped direct searchers to the lost girls after staying by the kids' sides all night Artemis, a golden retriever in Folsom, Louisiana, helped bring his family back together after its two youngest members went missing on Monday. The golden retriever assisted a community-wide search and rescue crew in finding sisters Abigail and Cecilia Burg after they wandered into the woods. According to their mother, Mary, Artemis heard people coming and started barking, making it much easier to find them. "He even...
This Excellent New Bourbon, an Ode to Texas Ranching, Is Only Available in the Lone Star State
Bourbon is America’s native spirit, and though its provenance has been synonymous with Kentucky for decades, bourbon can legally be made in all 50 states. That includes Texas, which not only consumes a lot of the brown liquor but also makes an increasingly significant share, with dozens of bottles calling Texas home.
2022 was 'year of the botched execution' in U.S. with executions in just 6 states
The Death Penalty Information Center's year end report on capital punishment in the United States said Friday that 2022 could be called "the year of the botched execution."
Virginia foragers search for wild foods
WARRENTON (VR) — The wild American ginseng season ends Dec. 31, and Virginians foraging the root will need to finish gathering by then. The ginseng harvest runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and the root is a sought-after plant product in Southwest Virginia for its medicinal properties and herbal applications. While ginseng foraging is primarily a commercial activity, foraging in general has become more popular in recent years. Many seek wild edible and medicinal plants to learn about self-reliance and wilderness survival, and to expand their food sources. Tim MacWelch is one such person. Growing up, foraging for berries, nuts, roots and wild...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Mississippi
Mississippi is one of the lowest-lying states in the United States. Located in the American South, Mississippi shares borders with the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The state’s western border is defined by the twisting course of the Mississippi River. Mississippi has no true mountains; it has a vast coastal plain replete with rich soil and swampland. But every state has a high point, even Mississippi. The question is: just how high is the highest point in Mississippi?
