Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday lights

Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday lights. Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. Former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection…. According to police, 25-year-old...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth

Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth. Amazon donates cribs and funds to Hampton Roads non-profit. The mission of CHIP is to combat infant mortality in the Hampton Roads area. Amazon's donation will help assist in that goal by providing cribs for safe sleep, as well as...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. 9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police searching for suspects in connection to King St. homicide

Portsmouth police searching for suspects in connection to King St. homicide.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton jewelry store burglarized

Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. Hampton jewelry store burglarized.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss sparks conversations about who's at risk for suicide

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss sparks conversations about who's at risk for suicide. Amazon donates cribs and funds to Hampton Roads non-profit. The mission of CHIP is to combat infant mortality in the Hampton Roads area. Amazon's donation will...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk. Virginia Wesleyan downs top ranked Christopher Newport. Down 23 at halftime, the Marlins stormed back to win the game on a buzzer beater! Gov. Youngkin to set aside historic funds for conservation…. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Washington Huddle:
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting…. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k…. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO…. WAVY News 10's...
NORFOLK, VA

