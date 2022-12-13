James Harden’s time with the Nets was brief, complicated and ultimately a flop. But the organization was as much to blame as anyone, according to Harden. “I don’t mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure,” Harden said in an interview with Fox Sports. “That’s what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations. “I just feel like internally, things weren’t what I expected when I was trying to get traded there. I think everybody knows that. And I knew people were going...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO