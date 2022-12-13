Read full article on original website
Top-Ranked South Carolina Slips Past Jackrabbits
SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half, and top-ranked South Carolina overcame a sluggish offensive effort to beat South Dakota State 62-44 at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday night. Although officially a neutral-site game, the crowd naturally favored the home-state...
More road closures expected this afternoon and evening in South Dakota; Some closures and travel advisories being lifted between Rapid City and Wyoming border
Due to the continued impact of the strong winter storm system moving through the state (Dec. 14, 2022), the South Dakota Department of Transportation anticipates additional closures on Interstate 90 and Interstate 29. Substantial snow totals and sustained high winds are causing low visibility and snow/ice covered roads across the state making travel difficult to impossible.
Denver Air hoping to retain EAS contracts for Pierre and Watertown regional airports
We’re entering an important time period for the future of commercial air service at the airports in Pierre and Watertown. Airlines interested in being the Essential Air Service carrier for one, or both of the cities, have until Monday (Dec. 19, 2022) to submit their bids to the US Department of Transportation for consideration.
