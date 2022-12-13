Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs Cincinnati at the Fenway Bowl
It's game day! Louisville meets old rival Cincinnati at the Fenway Bowl in Boston, Mass. Kickoff is 11:00 am with ESPN providing the television broadcast. It's a bowl meeting that comes with an assortment of added storylines, making projecting the winner an ever greater challenge. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and...
Boston Teenager, 13, Missing Since Leaving Charlestown Basketball Game
Boston Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has not been seen or heard from since leaving a basketball this week. Nycere Johnson, age 13, was last seen in the area of 861 Blue Hill Avenue around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to police. He was apparently las…
Same storm, different conditions for Mass. residents
ATHOL, Mass. — The storm looked very different depending on where you were in the state. By mid-afternoon, shoving and plowing was underway in Athol. People were trudging through cold, snowy conditions along Main Street in Athol. We asked locals in Athol if they thought it was fair that...
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
Boston Globe
The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard
The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
As winter storm nears, Boston officials say they are ready for the worst
As much of the state stares down a winter storm later this week, officials in Boston say they are prepared to handle and clear any amount of snow or ice that falls on the city over the next few days. Though it appears Boston will be spared from heavy snowfall,...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Slippery Roads, Power Outages Possible as Storm Continues
Friday’s storm continues to intensify, bringing areas of rain, wet snow and gusty wind depending on your location. The rain/snow line has set up essentially from around Rochester, New Hampshire, southwest to Gardner, Massachusetts, and Northampton to the southwest corner of the Commonwealth. Snow totals and rain expectations. Near...
whdh.com
Driver crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
Two arrested in Auburn for disrupting crime scene of dog stabbed in the head
AUBURN, Mass. — Two Auburn residents were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and spat on officers that were working to investigate a dog that was found stabbed in the head at their home. Officers responded to 113 Washington Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. for a report of a stabbed...
Lynn District Court to be closed Thursday due to water main break
LYNN, Mass. — Lynn District Court will be temporarily closed on Thursday due to a water main break and lack of water. Massachusetts Officials said the courthouse plans to reopen on Friday, December 16th. For more information click here. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
Large emergency response after car crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after multiple emergency crews responded to a car crashed into a building in Lynn. Police were called to 820 Boston Street in Lynn and found an SUV in the building. There are no word on injuries and the cause of the crash...
Police investigating after Brockton school bus crashes into light pole
Police are investigating after a Brockton school bus careened into a light pole. According to the Brockton Fire Department, the bus driver said he was cut off near the intersection of Bouve Avenue and Menlo Street. The evasive action allegedly forced the bus to careen through a fence and hit the light pole.
Man who tried to dive out high-rise window in Boston following discovery of body to face a judge
BOSTON — A man who tried to dive out of a high-rise window in Boston following the discovery of a body is slated to face a judge on Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
Acton teenager badly hurt in hit and run is expected to go home soon
BOSTON - The teenager who was badly injured by a hit and run driver in Acton is expected to return home soon. Thirteen-year-old Cesar Soto has been recovering in the hospital since November 2 when he was hit by a driver on Great Road who then took off. Cesar's family says he has undergone a number of surgeries and is expected to leave the hospital within the next couple of weeks. Police said they used surveillance video to track down the alleged driver and car involved. An 85-year-old Maynard woman could soon be facing charges.
nbcboston.com
Late Week Winter Storm Taking Shape, See Our Updated Snowfall Maps
The NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert on Friday for a potent storm system taking shape later this week. This system has origins to storms that hit north Texas Tuesday morning and feet of snowfall across the California Sierra. The finale of this system moves...
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of the approaching snow and rain storm
National Weather Service: ‘Greatest uncertainty with respect to rain/snow is over the transition zones from lower to higher elevations (Worcester Hills/Berkshires)’
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
