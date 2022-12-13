ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs Cincinnati at the Fenway Bowl

It's game day! Louisville meets old rival Cincinnati at the Fenway Bowl in Boston, Mass. Kickoff is 11:00 am with ESPN providing the television broadcast. It's a bowl meeting that comes with an assortment of added storylines, making projecting the winner an ever greater challenge. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Same storm, different conditions for Mass. residents

ATHOL, Mass. — The storm looked very different depending on where you were in the state. By mid-afternoon, shoving and plowing was underway in Athol. People were trudging through cold, snowy conditions along Main Street in Athol. We asked locals in Athol if they thought it was fair that...
ATHOL, MA
Boston Globe

The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard

The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Slippery Roads, Power Outages Possible as Storm Continues

Friday’s storm continues to intensify, bringing areas of rain, wet snow and gusty wind depending on your location. The rain/snow line has set up essentially from around Rochester, New Hampshire, southwest to Gardner, Massachusetts, and Northampton to the southwest corner of the Commonwealth. Snow totals and rain expectations. Near...
ROCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Driver crashes into building in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

Acton teenager badly hurt in hit and run is expected to go home soon

BOSTON - The teenager who was badly injured by a hit and run driver in Acton is expected to return home soon. Thirteen-year-old Cesar Soto has been recovering in the hospital since November 2 when he was hit by a driver on Great Road who then took off. Cesar's family says he has undergone a number of surgeries and is expected to leave the hospital within the next couple of weeks. Police said they used surveillance video to track down the alleged driver and car involved. An 85-year-old Maynard woman could soon be facing charges. 
ACTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Late Week Winter Storm Taking Shape, See Our Updated Snowfall Maps

The NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert on Friday for a potent storm system taking shape later this week. This system has origins to storms that hit north Texas Tuesday morning and feet of snowfall across the California Sierra. The finale of this system moves...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon

As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
BOSTON, MA
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy