Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Jamaine Ortiz: “I Think If There's Anybody Who's Gonna Beat Shakur, It's Gonna Be Me"
By and large, Jamaine Ortiz marched into his showdown against Vasiliy Lomachenko as nothing more than cannon fodder. Though the 26-year-old successfully ushered Jamel Herring into retirement one fight prior, he was given essentially no shot at upsetting the Ukrainian star. Still, despite his long list of naysayers, Ortiz battled...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Says Tank Will Be "Respected" Even After Loss
No matter what happens in his highly anticipated fight with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Ryan Garcia believes there will be no true losers. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis recently announced that they will meet in the ring in April, news that gave boxing fans some optimism after another significant fight, the welterweight championship between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., fell through. The fight, as reported previously by BoxingScene.com, will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds and be distributed on Showtime Pay-Per-View. The fight will also be available for purchase on DAZN. ESPN has reported that the fight will take place on April 15.
Boxing Scene
Team Benavidez: Everything Plant Asked For, We Kept Giving; Just Hope He Shows Up And Fights David
David Benavidez couldn’t wait to announce that a deal was reached for a long-awaited grudge match with Caleb Plant. Members of his team—and perhaps Benavidez himself—remain skeptical of the fight moving forward, to the point of not saying “no” to any stipulation brought to their attention by the other side.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: "I Ain't Trying To Be In This Too Much Longer"
While he's enjoying his time underneath the pugilistic spotlight, Gervonta Davis has always been aware that his time as a professional boxer would be transient. First things first, however, before Davis officially rides off into the sunset, he has quite a few goals to check off his to-do list. On January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Davis will square off against Hector Luis Garcia. If everything goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will then move into a showdown against Ryan Garcia.
Boxing Scene
Roarke Knapp Drops, Decisions Dante Jardon at Emperors Palace
Roarke Knapp dropped former world junior lightweight title challenger Dante Jardon once en route to a hard-fought unanimous decision victory this past Saturday night at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa. Scores were 97-92, 97-92, and 96-93 for Knapp, who improved to 15-1, 11 knockouts. Knapp, a hard-hitting junior...
Boxing Scene
Rivera: I Have Undefeated Guys On My Record; Martin Never Fought Somebody Like Me
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera respects Frank Martin’s boxing ability and his willingness to take a difficult fight against an unbeaten opponent at this stage of his career. The 24-year-old Rivera, who is three years younger than Martin, still feels he is better prepared for their 12-round WBA lightweight elimination match Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Dominican Republic’s Rivera beat an undefeated fighter two bouts ago, Joseph Adorno, and believes he has faced better competition overall than Indianapolis’ Martin, a southpaw who didn’t take up boxing until he was 18.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Still In Search Of Foe For WBC Eliminator; Shuichiro Yoshino Next In Line
Shakur Stevenson is rapidly approaching the midway point of the WBC rankings in search of his next opponent. The unbeaten former two-division titlist is now on his fourth targeted opponent for a WBC lightweight final elimination bout eyed for the first quarter of 2023. Efforts to secure a fight with top-rated lightweight Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17KOs), unbeaten contender William Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former lineal and unified champion George Kambosos Jr. each ended in declined offers for a variety of reasons.
Boxing Scene
Paul Butler Offers No Excuses, Gives High Praise To Naoya Inoue
Former world champion Paul Butler has given high praise to Naoya Inoue. The two boxers collided on Tuesday night in Japan, with Inoue battering Butler for an eleventh round knockout to become the undisputed world champion at bantamweight - with the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO world titles coming together. Inoue,...
Boxing Scene
Chris Billam-Smith One Fight Away From Distant Dream Becoming Reality
Chris Billam-Smith is one fight away from his wildest boxing dream coming true. The popular Bournemouth cruiserweight, who has won British, Commonwealth and European titles, has always dreamed of a stadium fight in his hometown for the world title. Should he come through Germany-based Kosovan Armend Xhoxaj at Bournemouth’s International...
Boxing Scene
Mayer: I Think I Won Baumgardner Fight Quite Clearly By at Least Two Rounds
Mikaela Mayer will continue to do whatever possible to secure a rematch with division rival Alycia Baumgardner. Back in October, Baumgardner won a tough ten round split decision over Mayer to unify the WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO titles at the O2 Arena in London. Mayer believes he did more than...
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Charr vs. Browne, Dina Thorslund, Viktor Faust, More
WBO female bantamweight Dina Thorslund (18-0) defends the title February 25 in Holstebro (Denmark) against Argentinian Debora Anahi Lopez (20-1-1) on a TK Promotion show. Thorsland's trainer Thomas Madsen makes no secret that it's been difficult to find an opponent willing to come to Denmark and challenge the undefeated champion, who in turn has been unable to get a big fight abroad against, for instance, Matchroom's Ebanie Bridges, who holds the IBF title.
Boxing Scene
Omar Juarez Hopes Win Over Austin Dulay Will Lead To Bigger Fights
Super lightweight, Omar Juarez (13-1, 5 KOs) from Brownsville, TX, is set to square off against Austin Dulay (15-3, 11 KOs) of Nashville, TN, this Saturday December 10 at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The 10-round non-televised bout will be showcased on the undercard of Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin who headline on SHOWTIME in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Boxing Scene
Ricards Bolotniks Furious Over Fallout in Craig Richards Clash
Latvian light heavyweight Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1) flew into London last month to face Craig Richards (17-3-1). The bout was scheduled to take place on the Dillian Whyte Vs Jermaine Franklin undercard, which was promoted by Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing. As the fight week festivities began, Richards was missing from...
Boxing Scene
Rocky Fielding: A Good Win Over Dan Azeez and I'm Right Back in The Mix
It is four years, almost to the day, since Rocky Fielding stepped into the ring at Madison Square Garden against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, in what proved to be a painfully one-sided fight. Not much has been heard of the Liverpudlian since then but he is back this weekend, up at light-heavyweight, as he looks to launch himself back into world class.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Ryder is Perfect Fight For Canelo Before a Bivol Rematch
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom views super middleweight contender John Ryder as the perfect fight to make - as the lead-in to a fall rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol, who picked up a big unanimous decision...
Boxing Scene
Frank Martin-Michel Rivera: Stats & Stakes
This is a night where boxing fans can put their eyes where their mouths and social media fingers often travel. Fight fans who tire of watching hot prospects follow the pattern of beating retreads and faded former titlists while carefully positioning for the best suited available titlist don’t have to worry about that this weekend. This weekend, two hot talents are opting to test each other to get ahead in the race.
Boxing Scene
Juarez vs. Dulay, Garcia vs. Stewart To Streamed by Showtime
A pair of action-packed bouts will highlight live streaming action on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page this Saturday, December 17 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN show, hosted by award-winning MORNING KOMBAT...
Boxing Scene
Frank Martin-Michel Rivera, Undercard Weigh-In Results From The Cosmopolitan
LAS VEGAS – Frank Martin stepped as close as he could get to Michel Rivera without touching him after they made weight Friday afternoon. The Indianapolis native will have to close the distance as best he can Saturday night, too, to give himself the best chance to win their 12-round battle between undefeated lightweights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Martin (16-0, 12 KOs), who officially weighed in at 134¾ pounds, is listed by Caesars Sportsbook as slightly more than a 2-1 favorite over the Dominican Republic’s Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs).
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Extends Promotional Pact With Sampson Boxing
Sampson Lewkowicz has revealed that Interim WBC World Super Middleweight Champion, David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez has again renewed his exclusive multi-year promotional agreement with Sampson Boxing. “I’m very happy to be able to continue this journey with ‘El Bandera Roja,’” said Lewkowicz. “David is in line for...
Boxing Scene
Kim Clavel Vows To Topple Nery, Become Unified Champion in Laval
As BoxingScene.com previously reported, the world light flyweight unification between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs), is confirmed and will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval. Clavel, fighting out of Montreal, is fully recovered...
Comments / 2