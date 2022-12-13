Read full article on original website
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Can the Rockets push the pace out of the Western Conference cellar?
Houston sports a peculiar profile for one of the league's youngest teams.
This Astros gear from 2022 World Series is going in the Hall of Fame
Jeremy Peña's Game 1 jersey and Dusty Baker's wristbands are now on display in Cooperstown.
houstonpublicmedia.org
North Shore High School, on verge of yet another football state title, provides source of pride for blue-collar community
The Mustangs, one of the elite high school football programs in Texas, are going for a fourth state championship in five seasons on Saturday in Arlington. Life away from the football field can be a struggle for some of the players at Galena Park North Shore High School, which is situated in a blue-collar, industrial community on the east side of Houston.
How the Chris Paul trade put the Rockets' rebuild into motion
It's not so long ago that Houston was contending for championships with the Point God.
defendernetwork.com
Hermann Park Golf Course GM passes torch to younger generation
Maulana Dotch has cemented herself as the first Black woman Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA) member to serve as general manager at the Hermann Park Golf Course in Houston. The PGA of America is the world’s largest sports organization with nearly 29,000 PGA professionals. Dotch makes up fewer than...
Houston Chronicle
What you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season
As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
Have Astros been caught by the Yankees after the Rodón signing?
Houston's top foe across the last half decade is reloading ahead of 2023.
ERCOT monitoring conditions ahead of multiple Texas cold fronts
The power grid's governing body acknowledged a cold system bound for the Lone Star State.
As free agency dies down, Houston Astros remain World Series favorites
Oddsmakers seem to like the chances of back-to-back championships in the Bayou City.
Austin's Wild Child brings its celebrated folk-pop to Houston
The Texas group will play an acoustic set at The Heights Theater on Friday.
Stop TxDOT, community groups move to save White Oak Bayou park
If designated a park, the greenspace could change the plans of the state's transportation department.
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
tsu.edu
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Announces Two Major Initiatives Between the City of Houston and Texas Southern University During Commencement Address
During a keynote commencement speech to nearly 700 graduates, and thousands more guests, faculty and members of the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced two new initiatives that will strengthen the partnership between the City of Houston and Texas Southern University. The first is a...
iheart.com
I Played Putt-Putt At The New PopStroke In Katy
As a Katy resident, I watched something new pop up at I-10 & 99. I drove by it every day and had no idea what it was. I found out it was a cool putt-putt complex called PopStroke!. I call it a complex because it has so much more than...
HipHopDX.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Gets Its First Brick & Mortar Store In Houston
Bun B‘s Trill Burgers has officially found itself a permanent home in Houston thanks to the launch of a new brick and mortar restaurant. On Wednesday (December 14), the legendary UGK rapper announced his smashburger concept has chosen the location for its first brick and mortar restaurant and will open by early 2023.
All the artists we know are coming to Houston in 2023
Here's a short list of the performers who have included Screwtown in their tour dates.
Houston facing possible arctic cold front during Christmas week
Texas just might be getting frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation for Christmas.
forwardtimes.com
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: TSU POLICE CHIEF MARY YOUNG
ABOVE: Texas Southern University Police Chief Mary Young is not on administrative leave. Lawsuit filed by Attorney Ben Hall, who says TSU has broken Texas state law with the handling of first female police chief at the University. Just when we thought the public issues surrounding Texas Southern University (TSU)...
