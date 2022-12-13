ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

North Shore High School, on verge of yet another football state title, provides source of pride for blue-collar community

The Mustangs, one of the elite high school football programs in Texas, are going for a fourth state championship in five seasons on Saturday in Arlington. Life away from the football field can be a struggle for some of the players at Galena Park North Shore High School, which is situated in a blue-collar, industrial community on the east side of Houston.
GALENA PARK, TX
defendernetwork.com

Hermann Park Golf Course GM passes torch to younger generation

Maulana Dotch has cemented herself as the first Black woman Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA) member to serve as general manager at the Hermann Park Golf Course in Houston. The PGA of America is the world’s largest sports organization with nearly 29,000 PGA professionals. Dotch makes up fewer than...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

What you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season

As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
HOUSTON, TX
tsu.edu

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Announces Two Major Initiatives Between the City of Houston and Texas Southern University During Commencement Address

During a keynote commencement speech to nearly 700 graduates, and thousands more guests, faculty and members of the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced two new initiatives that will strengthen the partnership between the City of Houston and Texas Southern University. The first is a...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

I Played Putt-Putt At The New PopStroke In Katy

As a Katy resident, I watched something new pop up at I-10 & 99. I drove by it every day and had no idea what it was. I found out it was a cool putt-putt complex called PopStroke!. I call it a complex because it has so much more than...
KATY, TX
HipHopDX.com

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Gets Its First Brick & Mortar Store In Houston

Bun B‘s Trill Burgers has officially found itself a permanent home in Houston thanks to the launch of a new brick and mortar restaurant. On Wednesday (December 14), the legendary UGK rapper announced his smashburger concept has chosen the location for its first brick and mortar restaurant and will open by early 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: TSU POLICE CHIEF MARY YOUNG

ABOVE: Texas Southern University Police Chief Mary Young is not on administrative leave. Lawsuit filed by Attorney Ben Hall, who says TSU has broken Texas state law with the handling of first female police chief at the University. Just when we thought the public issues surrounding Texas Southern University (TSU)...
HOUSTON, TX
