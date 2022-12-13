MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A security guard at a McKeesport apartment building is being honored for his heroism. Officer Robert Smith works every day to keep the people safe at Steelview Manor. So when a call rang out last month about a woman overdosing on the sixth floor, Smith showed up first."I responded with the Narcan," said Smith, a security officer with Pittsburgh Protection. "I was told it was an overdose. Thankful to have the Narcan on deck, and administered it prior to the medics arriving. I guess it was successful."He acts like it's no big deal, but the people of...

