Sewickley, PA

wtae.com

Three dead in Brighton Heights house fire

Two children and a young adult died in a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on McClure Street. Officials said there was heavy fire throughout the home. The three-alarm fire also sent a woman to the hospital in serious...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters called to Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brentwood, Allegheny County, on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a house on Fairway Drive. The cause has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Death of woman found in Elliott home ruled a homicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are now investigating a woman's death in Elliott as a homicide.The medical examiner says Susan Hays died of a gunshot wound to the head. She was found in her house on Wilhelm Street over the weekend.Police say neighbors heard screaming and gunshots just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport security guard honored for saving life at apartment building

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A security guard at a McKeesport apartment building is being honored for his heroism. Officer Robert Smith works every day to keep the people safe at Steelview Manor. So when a call rang out last month about a woman overdosing on the sixth floor, Smith showed up first."I responded with the Narcan," said Smith, a security officer with Pittsburgh Protection. "I was told it was an overdose. Thankful to have the Narcan on deck, and administered it prior to the medics arriving. I guess it was successful."He acts like it's no big deal, but the people of...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Masontown man charged in Fayette County crash that killed 2

MASONTOWN, Pa. — More than four months after a crash that left two dead and two children injured, police are accusing a Masontown man of driving under the influence and causing the crash. James Coty Empoules, 33, is facing 21 charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the...
MASONTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson. Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Online fundraiser set up to help 3 young daughters of slain New Kensington man

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the three young daughters of a New Kensington man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of his apartment building. The GoFundMe page was established for the children of James Michael Hayes, 31, who was found shot to death Dec. 9 in the parking lot behind Kensington Arms Apartments in the 400 block of 11th Street.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out inside motel in Westmoreland County

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a motel in South Greensburg, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at the Knights Inn on South Main Street around 11:45 p.m. The fire chief said the fire was contained to one room which was unoccupied. The...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police looking for man missing for a year

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are putting out a call for help in finding a man who has not been seen in a year. Donald Arrington went missing on Dec. 15, 2021. He would now be 64 years old. Arrington was described at the time as 6 feet tall and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

16-year-old boy dead, another young person in critical condition after McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy is dead and another juvenile is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in McKeesport, Allegheny County police say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue around 3:35 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 encountered at least a dozen evidence markers at a Uni-Mart convenience store located on this block.
MCKEESPORT, PA

