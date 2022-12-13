Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Three dead in Brighton Heights house fire
Two children and a young adult died in a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on McClure Street. Officials said there was heavy fire throughout the home. The three-alarm fire also sent a woman to the hospital in serious...
wtae.com
Firefighters called to Brentwood home
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brentwood, Allegheny County, on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a house on Fairway Drive. The cause has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
4 adults, 1 child injured in 2-vehicle crash in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Five people, including a 3-year-old child, were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills on Thursday. Allegheny County 911 said police, fire and EMS units were called to the 10900 block of Frankstown Road, near Erhardt Drive, at 6:55 p.m. Allegheny...
Crash in Penn Hills leaves 5 people hospitalized, 1 critical
A woman was in critical condition Thursday night and three other women and a child riding with her were also hurt in a two-car crash on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills. An Allegheny County Police spokesman said the crash occurred at about 6:50 p.m. in the 10900 block of Frankstown Road.
Death of woman found in Elliott home ruled a homicide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are now investigating a woman's death in Elliott as a homicide.The medical examiner says Susan Hays died of a gunshot wound to the head. She was found in her house on Wilhelm Street over the weekend.Police say neighbors heard screaming and gunshots just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police looking for McKeesport missing for one year
McKeesport security guard honored for saving life at apartment building
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A security guard at a McKeesport apartment building is being honored for his heroism. Officer Robert Smith works every day to keep the people safe at Steelview Manor. So when a call rang out last month about a woman overdosing on the sixth floor, Smith showed up first."I responded with the Narcan," said Smith, a security officer with Pittsburgh Protection. "I was told it was an overdose. Thankful to have the Narcan on deck, and administered it prior to the medics arriving. I guess it was successful."He acts like it's no big deal, but the people of...
Car crashes over hillside along Route 51 in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was rescued after his car crashed over a hillside in Pleasant Hills. The crash happened along Route 51 in front of the Sheetz across from Bowser Automotive. From across the street, our crews noticed a car that was tangled in the trees. We...
wtae.com
Masontown man charged in Fayette County crash that killed 2
MASONTOWN, Pa. — More than four months after a crash that left two dead and two children injured, police are accusing a Masontown man of driving under the influence and causing the crash. James Coty Empoules, 33, is facing 21 charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the...
wtae.com
Person flown to the hospital following rollover crash in Washington County
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was flown to the hospital with injuries following a rollover crash in Washington County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Racetrack Road. The vehicle was towed from the scene. There was no initial word on the condition of the person...
Young kids who died in fatal Sewickley fire identified
The children killed in a Sewickley house Fire Tuesday have been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 6-year-old Jack Wylde Lightner and 9-year-old Lyric Keys both died on scene.
Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson. Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.
16-year-old Monessen boy charged as adult in fatal November shooting of another teen
A 16-year-old Monessen boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal shooting last month of another Monessen teen. Terry Newton is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Amari Altomore, 16, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced Thursday. Newton, who was not in custody as of...
Online fundraiser set up to help 3 young daughters of slain New Kensington man
An online fundraiser has been set up to help the three young daughters of a New Kensington man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of his apartment building. The GoFundMe page was established for the children of James Michael Hayes, 31, who was found shot to death Dec. 9 in the parking lot behind Kensington Arms Apartments in the 400 block of 11th Street.
wtae.com
6-year-old boy remembered after deadly fire; Jack Wylde Lightner's father shares memories of son
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — The father of one of the two childrenkilled in a Sewickley house fire is remembering his son. Six-year-old Jack Wylde Lightner died early Tuesday morning along with his 9-year-old half-sister, Lyric Keys. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked with Lightner’s biological father, Jeremy Lightner, in an emotional...
Irwin man among 3 suspects nabbed in West Mifflin drug bust
An Irwin man was among three people jailed in Allegheny County this week after drugs, guns and cash were found during a raid in West Mifflin, West Mifflin police said. Police said the illegal items confiscated were heroin, cocaine, pure fentanyl and fentanyl pills, marijuana, as well as four handguns, a rifle and $1,600 in cash.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Not Injured in One Vehicle Accident On I-376 in Brighton Twp.
(Brighton Twp., Pa,) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Interstate 376 in Brighton Twp. around 9:25 PM on Monday night. Troopers reported via release that 22-year-old Dylan Brown of Beaver Falls was driving a 2014 Toyota...
wtae.com
Fire breaks out inside motel in Westmoreland County
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a motel in South Greensburg, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at the Knights Inn on South Main Street around 11:45 p.m. The fire chief said the fire was contained to one room which was unoccupied. The...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police looking for man missing for a year
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are putting out a call for help in finding a man who has not been seen in a year. Donald Arrington went missing on Dec. 15, 2021. He would now be 64 years old. Arrington was described at the time as 6 feet tall and...
wtae.com
16-year-old boy dead, another young person in critical condition after McKeesport shooting
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy is dead and another juvenile is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in McKeesport, Allegheny County police say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue around 3:35 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 encountered at least a dozen evidence markers at a Uni-Mart convenience store located on this block.
