cbs2iowa.com
Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison for Taboo Nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Dimione Walker is sentenced to life in prison for murder in his role in the Taboo Nightclub shooting. Walker was found guilty of shooting and killing Michael Valentine after a quick deliberation during his trial in November. Walker was convicted of murder...
kwayradio.com
Man Indicted for False Documents
A Waterloo man has been indicted by a grand jury for using false documents to apply for employment, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 46 year old Juan Gonzalez Matias pleaded not guilty to charges of Unlawful Use of Identification Documents, Misuse of a Social Security Number and Alien in Possession of a Firearm. Police became aware of Gonzalez after he was accused of threatening a woman with a handgun before firing two shots in the air. Police seized the gun and held Gonzalez on state meth and assault charges. During the investigation of that case it was determined Gonzalez had used false documents to gain employment.
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Riceville woman pleads guilty to drug crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over meth found in Mitchell County. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, is scheduled to be sentenced February 14, 2023, for failure to use a drug tax stamp. Investigators say Baize was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a...
KCCI.com
Accomplice in Iowa man's murder released from prison
GRINNELL, Iowa — An accomplice connected to the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man has been released from prison on parole. Cody Johnson was only about four months into his two-year sentence for his role in the killing of Michael Williams. It happened back in 2020. Steven Vogel is...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of killing boyfriend will not serve more jail time
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids woman convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend will not serve any more jail time. The judge sentenced her to five years in prison, but said she already served her time leading up to the trial. In her second trial in September,...
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln man accused of pawning $100,000 worth of stolen gold coins, police say
Less than a week after an 82-year-old Lincoln man told police that 25 gold coins worth $100,000 were stolen from his private collection, investigators have identified a 49-year-old man who they say is responsible for the theft. David Fricke, of Lincoln, was taken into custody Saturday — four days after...
951thebull.com
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
1650thefan.com
Counterfeit Money Surfacing In Area
Waterloo Police and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are warning local business after several counterfeit $50 bills have begun to surface in the area. Law enforcement describes the bills as high quality, but they can be detected due to their security thread glowing green rather than yellow. The paper appears to be more crisp than a normal bill does and the print of the bills is also somewhat raised in areas where it should be smooth. Check your bills carefully and report anything suspicious to law enforcement.
kwayradio.com
New Deputy Joins Bremer Co
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office has added another deputy. Shane Buchholz was recently sworn into his position. He began his career in law enforcement at the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office in 2020. Most recently he was a part of the Waterloo Police force. He has a B.A. from the University of Iowa in International Relations and an A.A. from Kirkwood Community College. Buchholz is originally from Bremer County.
cbs2iowa.com
Arson arrest made after September house fire in Cedar Rapids
An arrest has been made in relation to a house fire in September that injured a firefighter and a man who lived at the home. Jesse James of Iowa City has been charged with second degree arson for the fire that occurred at 2120 9th St SW on September 29.
KCRG.com
Colesburg teen to be honored for saving girl’s life in UTV accident
COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A 14-year-old from Colesburg is set to receive one of the 2022 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards for his quick action after an UTV accident in Delaware County earlier this year. March 13, Brody Oberbroeckling was outside in his yard when he saw three girls go by...
KCCI.com
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
KCRG.com
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Waterloo Restaurant In Business For 70+ Years Demolished
A staple of the city of Waterloo is ending 2022 as rubble. A building that had been standing for more than 70 years has been demolished. It's been a troubling and heartwarming few months for one Waterloo business. We reported in late October that the eatery D+K Hickory House went...
Nationwide Report
37-Year-Old Benjamin Sanders Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Mt. Vernon Road (Linn County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday night. The collision involved two vehicles. The accident happened on the corner of Mt. Vernon Road and Highway 13.
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
iheart.com
One Person Killed in Crash East of Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning. Investigators say a utility truck hit an SUV near Highway 13 and Mt. Vernon Road. Authorities received reports of the crash around 7:45 Wednesday morning. The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released. The driver of the utility truck was not hurt.
sun-courier.com
Arrest made in Reinbeck murder
Following a lengthy investigation, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that an arrest had been made in connection with the December 2021 death of Reinbeck resident Christian Marie Jeys. Kevin Lee Halladey, 41, formerly of Reinbeck, was arrested at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Dec....
KCCI.com
Bodycam footage shows moments leading up to deadly police shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — Content Warning: The video footage may be disturbing to some people. An attorney representing the family of a man shot by Waterloo Police has released body camera footage showing what happened that night, KCRG reports. Police say Brent Boggess was shot and killed by Waterloo...
