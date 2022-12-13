Interstate 49 North reopens after jack-knifed semi impacts traffic

Interstate 49 North has reopened after a jack-knifed semi impacted traffic north of J Highway Tuesday morning.

I-49 was closed on the Missouri side at Peculiar Way, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

A jack-knifed semi truck was blocking traffic in the area, according to KSHB 41 News Reporter Charlie Keegan, who was at the scene of the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisting with directing traffic off of I-49 to Outer Road.

A tow truck helped to clear the semi from the interstate.

I-49 reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Cass County Sheriff for more information.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.