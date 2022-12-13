ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Interstate 49 North reopens after jack-knifed semi impacts traffic

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VE4FV_0jgmmpk500

Interstate 49 North has reopened after a jack-knifed semi impacted traffic north of J Highway Tuesday morning.

I-49 was closed on the Missouri side at Peculiar Way, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

A jack-knifed semi truck was blocking traffic in the area, according to KSHB 41 News Reporter Charlie Keegan, who was at the scene of the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisting with directing traffic off of I-49 to Outer Road.

A tow truck helped to clear the semi from the interstate.

I-49 reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Cass County Sheriff for more information.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Clay County Authorities Investigating Fatal Wednesday Night Crash

Clay County authorities are investigating a fatal crash from Wednesday evening involving a male teenager. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 7:17 Wednesday evening on A Highway near 112th Street. Authorities say a teenage driver of a Chevy Impala lost control, sideswiped a Ford F-150,...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Teen driver dies in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Clay County Wednesday night left a teenager dead and four others injured. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the crash that occurred around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday night on a highway near 112th Street. According to the report,...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Fatality crash victim IDed as Holt teen

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality crash that took the life of a teenager Wednesday, Dec. 14. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Jacob A. R. Craig of Holt. According to a press release from Sarah Boyd, the sheriff's office's public relations...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond

A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Accident

A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by 58-year-old Julie M. Kern of Knob Noster, was on Highway Y, east of Highway D (just southeast of WAFB) around 1 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated off the highway and into a ditch.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Kansas City Man on Felony Warrant in Platte County

Troopers report the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man early this morning in Platte County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Charles E. Stutts on a felony warrant from Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities booked Stutts into the Platte County Jail with...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy