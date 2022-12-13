A Waterloo man has been indicted by a grand jury for using false documents to apply for employment, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 46 year old Juan Gonzalez Matias pleaded not guilty to charges of Unlawful Use of Identification Documents, Misuse of a Social Security Number and Alien in Possession of a Firearm. Police became aware of Gonzalez after he was accused of threatening a woman with a handgun before firing two shots in the air. Police seized the gun and held Gonzalez on state meth and assault charges. During the investigation of that case it was determined Gonzalez had used false documents to gain employment.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO