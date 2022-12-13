Read full article on original website
Battle of Waterloo on KWAY Country
Thursday night in high school wrestling on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock girls and boys swept Crestwood. The Go-Hawk girls won 63-18 and the boys won 57-9. The boys and girls are involved in the Battle of Waterloo Friday and Saturday and KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3 will be there with them. Action begins Friday morning at 10:00.
New Deputy Joins Bremer Co
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office has added another deputy. Shane Buchholz was recently sworn into his position. He began his career in law enforcement at the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office in 2020. Most recently he was a part of the Waterloo Police force. He has a B.A. from the University of Iowa in International Relations and an A.A. from Kirkwood Community College. Buchholz is originally from Bremer County.
Sicknesses Strain Health Care Facilities
Urgent care facilities are reporting long wait times as they deal with what some are calling a “Tri-demic”. The flu, RSV, and COVID-19 rates are all flaring at the moment putting a strain on medical facilities throughout the area. Locations in Waterloo have been reporting wait times up to as long as two hours. Some places in the country are suggesting people mask up in order to limit their chance of getting sick and furthering the strain on medical facilities.
Man Indicted for False Documents
A Waterloo man has been indicted by a grand jury for using false documents to apply for employment, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 46 year old Juan Gonzalez Matias pleaded not guilty to charges of Unlawful Use of Identification Documents, Misuse of a Social Security Number and Alien in Possession of a Firearm. Police became aware of Gonzalez after he was accused of threatening a woman with a handgun before firing two shots in the air. Police seized the gun and held Gonzalez on state meth and assault charges. During the investigation of that case it was determined Gonzalez had used false documents to gain employment.
W-SR at Waukon on Y99.3
Listen Friday night to a doubleheader of Waverly-Shell Rock basketball on Y99.3. Friday evening the Go-Hawk girls and boys travel north to battle the Waukon Indians. Coverage begins at 5:45 with the girls game and the boys game will follow.
Denver vs. Dunkerton on Y99.3
Listen Thursday night to high school basketball on Y99.3. Thursday evening the Denver Cyclones host the Dunkerton Raiders for a girl/boy doubleheader. Coverage begins with the girls game at 6:00 with the boys game to follow.
