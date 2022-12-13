ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries. Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. According to Agawam Police,...
Traffic light down due to crash in Holyoke

Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, a two-car crash resulted in a knocked-down traffic light. This crash happened on the corner of Sargeant and Main St. According to officials, multiple people have been hospitalized with minor injuries. Crews are on the scene working to fix the traffic light. Expect...
West Springfield crews respond to Amostown Rd after car hits pole

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield crews responded to Amostown Road Wednesday night after a car struck a pole. According to West Springfield Fire , power is out in the area as a result. Fire officials added that Eversource is en route to fix the outage. It is uncertain...
Chicopee Police looking for vehicle involved in Chicopee Street hit-and-run

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Traffic Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a car involved in a hit-and-run on Chicopee Street. According to Chicopee Police, a gray Chevy Trailblazer was involved in the crash. Police said that the person who reported the crash...
Mass Pike speed reduced to 40 mph in portions of western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the MassDOT set a speed limit of 40 mph on portions of I-90 in western Mass. as a winter storm continued to hit the region. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announcing around 9:30 a.m. the speed was reduced to 40 mph for all vehicles from the New York border to Mile Marker 32 in Russell, MA.
Belchertown police change non-emergency contact number

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Belchertown Police Department is urging residents to use a different non-emergency number. If you have a non-emergency issue please call 413-323-0144. The old phone number is dealing with cable service issues due to a power surge. However, if there is an emergency the 911 line...
Mass Pike speed restriction as winter storm moves in

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation placed a 40 mph speed restriction on I-90. The restriction will be between mile markers 14 and 31, or between the interchange of Lee/ Pittsfield and Westfield/Northampton. For updates on traffic click here. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
DPW crews prepare to keep roads safe throughout Friday’s storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was in Hampshire County from Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday’s weather. On our drive up we saw several MassDOT signs urging people to use caution while traveling as this winter storm warning is in effect now through Saturday. They also issued a statement...
Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?

Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
