FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
westernmassnews.com
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
westernmassnews.com
Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A house in Springfield evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide. Fire officials said a CO detector could have saved the lives of the people inside and say it’s a vital piece of equipment for all homes. Western Mass News caught up with Springfield Fire...
westernmassnews.com
Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries. Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. According to Agawam Police,...
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
East Longmeadow Road closed in both directions
East Longmeadow Road is closed in both directions Friday night.
One person injured in I-291 accident in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to I-291 Westbound Wednesday around 3 p.m. for a single car accident.
westernmassnews.com
Stony Hill Road Bridge in Wilbraham closed, truck stuck underneath
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Stony Hill Road Bridge in Wilbraham near CVS is closed off. According to Wilbraham Police, a truck is stuck under the bridge. Travelers are asked to seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Five people injured in Roosevelt Ave accident in Springfield
Five people were injured in a two-car accident on Roosevelt Avenue Thursday morning.
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
westernmassnews.com
Traffic light down due to crash in Holyoke
Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, a two-car crash resulted in a knocked-down traffic light. This crash happened on the corner of Sargeant and Main St. According to officials, multiple people have been hospitalized with minor injuries. Crews are on the scene working to fix the traffic light. Expect...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield crews respond to Amostown Rd after car hits pole
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield crews responded to Amostown Road Wednesday night after a car struck a pole. According to West Springfield Fire , power is out in the area as a result. Fire officials added that Eversource is en route to fix the outage. It is uncertain...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police looking for vehicle involved in Chicopee Street hit-and-run
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Traffic Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a car involved in a hit-and-run on Chicopee Street. According to Chicopee Police, a gray Chevy Trailblazer was involved in the crash. Police said that the person who reported the crash...
westernmassnews.com
Mass Pike speed reduced to 40 mph in portions of western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the MassDOT set a speed limit of 40 mph on portions of I-90 in western Mass. as a winter storm continued to hit the region. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announcing around 9:30 a.m. the speed was reduced to 40 mph for all vehicles from the New York border to Mile Marker 32 in Russell, MA.
westernmassnews.com
Belchertown police change non-emergency contact number
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Belchertown Police Department is urging residents to use a different non-emergency number. If you have a non-emergency issue please call 413-323-0144. The old phone number is dealing with cable service issues due to a power surge. However, if there is an emergency the 911 line...
Crews work to put out fire on Leyfred Terrace in Springfield
One person is now without a home after a fire in Springfield Tuesday evening.
westernmassnews.com
Mass Pike speed restriction as winter storm moves in
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation placed a 40 mph speed restriction on I-90. The restriction will be between mile markers 14 and 31, or between the interchange of Lee/ Pittsfield and Westfield/Northampton. For updates on traffic click here. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
westernmassnews.com
DPW crews prepare to keep roads safe throughout Friday’s storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was in Hampshire County from Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday’s weather. On our drive up we saw several MassDOT signs urging people to use caution while traveling as this winter storm warning is in effect now through Saturday. They also issued a statement...
Suspect wanted in connection with stealing from West Springfield business
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with stealing.
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?
Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
