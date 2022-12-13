Jim was born in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, on August 15, 1961, to James Edgar and Janet (Prater) Bailey. He was preceded in death by his father, and a brother-in-law Charles Wilson. Jim is survived by his wife Susan (Pritchard) Bailey, whom he married on August 20, 1983. He is also survived by his mother, Janet (Harold) Spriggs of Lewistown; two children: Carrie (Robert) Cottingham of Clay City, Kentucky, and James (Geraldine) Bailey of Wesley Chapel, Florida; four grandchildren: McKenzie, Chandler, Alayna, and Karli; a brother Ed (Sandy) Bailey of Hanover, Indiana; and a sister Charlotte Wilson of Lakeview.

MOUNT GILEAD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO