Raiders sweep Northwestern; Lady Lakers fall to Urbana – Wednesday bowling scores
Area bowling teams were in action Wednesday. The Benjamin Logan varsity girls defeated Northwestern 2,080 – 1,923. Leading the way for the Lady Raiders was Ellie Heim (Hi-em) with a 370 series (166, 204), Malori Barnes fired a 323 series (151, 172), Jenna Peterson rolled a 295 (162, 133), and Hunter McColloch added a 168 game.
Laker swimmers win 6-team meet at Trotwood
The Indian Lake swim teams both won the 6-team meet at Trotwood Wednesday. For the Lady Lakers, Annie Braig won the Girls 200 IM, setting a new school record!. 1st Place – Girls 200 medley relay of Grace Pequignot, Paige Mefford, Lily Jenkins, and Ashlynn Biederman. 1st Place –...
James Arnold Bailey
Jim was born in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, on August 15, 1961, to James Edgar and Janet (Prater) Bailey. He was preceded in death by his father, and a brother-in-law Charles Wilson. Jim is survived by his wife Susan (Pritchard) Bailey, whom he married on August 20, 1983. He is also survived by his mother, Janet (Harold) Spriggs of Lewistown; two children: Carrie (Robert) Cottingham of Clay City, Kentucky, and James (Geraldine) Bailey of Wesley Chapel, Florida; four grandchildren: McKenzie, Chandler, Alayna, and Karli; a brother Ed (Sandy) Bailey of Hanover, Indiana; and a sister Charlotte Wilson of Lakeview.
Stan K. Wright
Stan K. Wright, 73, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Clara, and their daughter, Angelina “Angie” K. Wright, both of Bellefontaine, and a sister, Vivian DeFrees of Indianapolis, IN.
Robert Wesley Newkirk
Robert Wesley Newkirk, 70, Bellefontaine, passed away at 4:31 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Hospice of Central Ohio in The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born in Bellefontaine on November 1, 1952, the son of the late Charles O. and Alberta May (Cavinder) Newkirk. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Skeen and Charles “Fred” Newkirk, a sister, Betty Lou Newkirk, and two half-brothers, Harold Newkirk and Jack Newkirk.
Rick Robison
Rick Robison, 69, of Bellefontaine, passed away peacefully at 7:51 a.m. on December 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 23, 1953, to Carl and Martha Robison in Bellefontaine, OH. Rick graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1971. Rick is survived by his wife of 41 years,...
Johnson repeats as ILMS Spelling Bee Champ
For the second year in a row, the top speller at Indian Lake Middle School is 8th grader Grace Johnson. After 18 rounds of intense competition, Johnson spelled “intubated” to become the champion. She also won the Bee last year. 5th grader Starr Leonhart took the runner-up spot.
Indian Lake student has the best dog in Logan County
The Best Dog in Logan County for 2023 belongs to Indian Lake second grader Pave Stanley. Logan County Auditor Jack Reser presented the award to Pave recently for his submission about his puppy named “Whiskey.”. The Best Dog in Logan County is an annual contest meant to highlight the...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Urbana
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Urbana Tuesday night around 8 o’clock. The Urbana Police Department reports Jack Rufus Jr., 53, of Urbana, was walking westbound along the sidewalk with his sister in the 600 block of Scioto Street when he lost his balance and fell into the outermost lane of the road.
Council learns of two grants awarded to Bellefontaine
The recent awarding of two grants was the highlight of the final Bellefontaine City Council meeting of 2022 Tuesday evening. The SAFER grant, totaling $880,000 and payable over three years, is from FEMA that will enable the city of Bellefontaine to hire three new firefighters. These hires will enable the fire department to add one firefighter to each shift and will cover all their compensation including benefits.
Bellefontaine Mayor Visits Suzuka, Japan
In 1991, the City of Bellefontaine signed a Friendship Pact with the city of Suzuka, Japan. Under the leadership of then-mayor Richard Vicario, that pact began a sister-city relationship that continues to thrive to this day. During the summer of 1991, Suzuka sent several students to Bellefontaine as exchange students,...
Street named next president for Logan County Electric Cooperative
The Logan County Electric Cooperative board of trustees is pleased to announce Tim Street has been named the co-op’s new president/general manager. Street comes to LCEC with an enthusiasm for cooperatives and engaging co-op members. “My career has prioritized member-led organizations,” Street says. “I have served the members of the Ohio Farm Bureau, Mid- Ohio Energy Cooperative, and Buckeye Power.”
Rushsylvania teen injured in single-vehicle crash
A Rushsylvania teen was injured following a single-vehicle crash early this morning (Friday) just before 3 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Madison Buettner, 18, was traveling south on County Road 130 when she drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and drove off the left side of the road.
Mary Rutan Foundation awards $50,000 to mental health initiatives
The Mary Rutan Foundation Board of Directors allocates funds annually to award community grants for an established focus area. Identified as the highest priority of need for Logan County, through the 2018 Needs Assessment, mental health was the focus of this year’s grants. Over the past five years, the...
