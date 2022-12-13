ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Clinic Florida Welcomes Peter Dayton, MD and Stephen Livingston, MD

STUART and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. December 12, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Florida is pleased to welcome Peter Dayton, MD, FACOG, CPHQ and Stephen H. Livingston, MD, FACOG, NCMP. earned his medical degree and completed the obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. His clinical interests include menopausal management; patient safety, quality and advocacy; medical ethics; and health care reform.
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
Wendy Bocaille, M.D., Joins Baptist Health as a Family Medicine Physician

December 12, 2022 – Wendy Bocaille, M.D., joins Baptist Health as a family medicine physician. “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Bocaille to Baptist Health’s family medicine team,” says Bernie Fernandez, M.D., chief executive officer of Baptist Health Medical Group. “The diversity of her accomplishments – from earning her residency’s patient care award to her work with FIU’s Neighborhood Health Education Learning Program – highlight her passion for providing everyone exemplary care.”
Cris Martinez named WPBF 25 News Chief Meteorologist

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPBF 25 announced Tuesday that Cris Martinez has been named Chief Certified Meteorologist of the WPBF 25 First Warning Weather team. The news follows long-time Severe Weather Expert Mike Lyons’ announcement thathe is retiring at the end of the year. Martinez will assume the leadership role after Lyons’s departure.
Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite

End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95

It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
Lotus Boca Raton Homeowners Sue Local Design Firm After Paying $100,000

Homeowners From Suburban Philly Say D&B Interior’s Work Is Incomplete. Won’t Pay Balance. D&B Filed Lien. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suburban Philadelphia couple that owns a home in Boca Raton’s “Lotus” development is suing a local design firm, claiming that work is […]
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach

FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
Boca Raton homeowner thanks CBS12 for fighting for her money back

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Just before Thanksgiving, Stacy Furgang reached out to CBS12 News when sewage began running into her home after the Crescent Lakes Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging...
Survey Ranks Coral Springs Costco as America’s 2nd Cleanest Location

According to a new survey of Costco shoppers, Coral Springs is home to one of the nation’s cleanest locations. As detailed by Yahoo! Finance this week, a new survey conducted by the financial website Finance Buzz found that after polling over 6,000 Costco shoppers, the Costco located at 4621 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs ranks as the nation’s second-most cleanliest, second only to a location in San Antonio, Texas.
Date set for opening of new South Florida Brightline stations

(WSVN) - South Florida residents looking to avoid the traffic and take the Brightline to Aventura and Boca Raton won’t have to wait much longer. On Thursday, the company announced that both the Aventura and Boca Raton stations will open on December 21. The Brightline Aventura station is located...
