Dorion Renaud is displaying “Melanin on Ice” in his latest holiday campaign for his skincare line, Buttah Skin. Inspired by his personal skincare struggles as an actor model, Renaud launched Buttah in 2018. The products have become a favorite for many celebrities like Angela Yee, who hosted the sit-down Q&A with Renaud and his campaign star, Cassie, at the New York City pop-up shop on Wednesday, Dec. 14th.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO