Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
Related
Popculture
Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case
Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
Man Accused Of Rapper TakeOff's Shooting Death Says He's Innocent
Patrick Xavier Clark is charged with opening fire at a Houston bowling alley, killing the rapper TakeOff. But Clark's attorney says her client is "being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.”. The man accused of a Halloween party shooting that left Migos rapper TakeOff dead says...
thesource.com
Birdman Says B.G. Will Be Released From Prison In A Few Weeks
In an Instagram Live session recently, Cash Money Records label head Birdman said that despite CMB signee B.G, being denied compassionate release earlier this year, Brian “Baby” Williams announced that the Hot Boys member would be released from prison in “a few weeks.”. A letter submitted by...
Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested
An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
TMZ.com
R. Kelly Speaks From Prison, Claims He Had Nothing to Do with ‘I Admit It’ Album
R. Kelly isn't admitting a damn thing when it comes to the "I Admit It" album that dropped Friday -- speaking from jail, he calls the recording a plot to screw him over in court. TMZ obtained this audio Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he recorded Friday shortly after they'd...
Miami man bought Lamborghini with federal pandemic funds. Now, he faces prison
With a Lamborghini as his ride, Valesky Barosy was living large thanks to federal funds he was accused of stealing from a COVID-19 relief program for struggling businesses.
Texas man busted hauling $13M in cocaine through Indiana in record seizure, authorities say
Mauro Alonzo-Vargas, 50 was arrested after investigators in Marion County, Indiana, discovered 130 kilos of suspected cocaine inside a semi-truck he was driving.
Front desk worker at Georgia hotel allegedly raped drunk woman seeking help
An intoxicated woman who was visiting a Georgia hotel guest sought help from the front desk attendant when she got locked out of the room — but authorities say instead of offering assistance, he allegedly raped her. The woman told cops she was visiting a friend at the Red Roof Inn & Suites in Newnan on Saturday and became “highly intoxicated,” the Newnan Times-Herald reported, citing the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. She urinated on herself in the elevator as she went to the front desk to say she was locked out because the friend had left the hotel, according to the paper. The...
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Scores Victory In RICO Case As Evidence From 'Illegal' Raid Gets Thrown Out
Fulton County, GA - Young Thug has scored a victory in the ongoing RICO case against his Young Slime Life (YSL) collective regarding evidence that was collected during a raid on his home in 2015. According to FOX5, Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville sided with Thugger at a court hearing...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape
A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
musictimes.com
Takeoff Killer's Creepy Tweets Exposed: What Did He Say After Shooting Migos Rapper?
The suspect in Takeoff's tragic shooting is presently in police custody. However, Patrick Xavier Clark posted a series of bizarre tweets days following the untimely death of the Migos rapper. Houston Police reported the arrest of the 33-year-old DJ on December 2. The suspect, who allegedly worked as a club...
thesource.com
T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview
In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty ordered to settle lawsuit
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle the lawsuit with his rape victim. Petty has been required to register as a sex offender in every state he lives in since being convicted as a teen of raping Jennifer Hough in New York. He served four years in prison for the violent crime.
‘Irremediable Breakdown’: Lawyer Drops Nipsey Hussle’s Mom As Family Gears Up For Guardianship War
A lawyer representing Nipsey Hussle’s mother Angelique Smith asked the court for permission to drop his client due to an “irremediable breakdown” in their relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, powerhouse attorney Larry A. Ginsberg from the firm Harris Ginsberg LLP said the breakdown has affected his ability to represent Smith, “making it unreasonably difficult to communicate effectively with Ms. Smith.” Ginsberg said he had spoken to Smith’s son/Nipsey’s brother, Sam, about the matter. However, he said he has been unable to serve Smith with notice of his withdrawal because neither his client nor Sam...
Convicted Con Julie Chrisley Seen For First Time After Being Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For $30 Million Swindle
Julie Chrisley stepped out for the first time since being sentenced to 7 years in federal prison. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, shamelessly broke cover, appearing outside of her Nashville, Tennessee, mansion in sweatpants on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Julie looked like she hadn't slept in days, rocking puffy eyes and a makeup-free face. She couldn't hide her stress, anxiously looking around before turning around and heading back to hide in her home. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the family's patriarch ditched her usual made-up appearance, opting for undone hair and a gray sweatsuit to match her glum...
Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas for Attempted Murder—Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Plans to Stick Beside Him
A Billboard chart-topping rapper has been arrested for attempted murder. According to People, Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper who goes by the moniker, Blueface, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was apprehended while he was with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, while they were on Hughes Center Drive.
thesource.com
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders
SACRAMENTO — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Says He Told On His Dead Cousin To Avoid Gun Case
T.I. recalls pinning a gun charge on his dead cousin in a resurfaced clip from a 2020 episode of “expediTIously.”. T.I.’s facing criticism from a 2020 episode of expediTIously that resurfaced where he admitted to snitching on his dead cousin. The rapper recalled the time when he and...
Comments / 12