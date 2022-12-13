Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
oilcity.news
Interstates reopen to most traffic in Wyoming; wind closures on I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25, 80 and 90 have been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming on Thursday morning, with closures impacting stretches of all three interstates lifted, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While no full closures remain, partial wind closures are in effect on I-80 from...
Strong Winds, Blowing Snow To Continue In Southeast Wyoming Today
Strong winds reaching speeds of up to 65 miles per hour and blowing snow will continue through today in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The unrelenting wind will continue for about another 24 hours...
capcity.news
Recent fusion of snow, constant wind a unique event for Laramie County
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While the constant high winds and snow Laramie County residents experienced these past few days did not break any county weather records, the combination was unusual, says a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Having the cold, plus the snow, plus the long-duration wind...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
capcity.news
High winds ahead for Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect up to 70 mph wind gusts today before the wind dies down this weekend. Today, Dec. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 20 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 40–45 mph before decreasing to 30–35 mph this afternoon. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 70 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of around 10 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. Winds will be west-northwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland
Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds have drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
oilcity.news
NWS: More than 10–14 inches of snow fell in Casper area during storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Riverton is tallying the snowfall totals from a winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week. According to the NWS, the Casper area received up to 14 inches of snow since Tuesday. Mills recorded the highest amount, with other weather stations in the Casper area picking up between 10 and 13 inches.
oilcity.news
Most stretches of interstate in Wyoming reopened, but closures due to crashes, weather persist on some of I-80, I-90
CASPER, Wyo. — After widespread closures Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, most stretches of interstate in Wyoming have been reopened to most traffic as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. However, some closures are in effect on all three major interstates. I-25 is open...
Kemmerer Gazette
Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?
“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
knopnews2.com
Hundred of High West Energy customers without power
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
oilcity.news
Multiple Wyoming highways closed due to snow; I-80 seeing closures between Rock Springs and Nebraska
CASPER, Wyo. — A number of Wyoming roadways are closed due to winter conditions on Tuesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Rock Springs and Rawlins as of 9:35 a.m. Tuesday. Westbound I-80 is closed from Laramie to Rawlins. Eastbound I-80 is closed from Cheyenne to the Nebraska state line, according to WYDOT.
sweetwaternow.com
Some Areas of Sweetwater County Saw Around 6 Inches of Snow
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Preliminary snow totals from the United States National Weather Service (NWS), are showing some areas of Sweetwater County received 4 to 6 inches of snow during the recent snow storm. Green River received the most snow reported in the county with total of 6.4 inches, while...
cowboystatedaily.com
Shipments of Cat Litter, Wind Blades, and Fuel Hit The Rails At Logistics Hub in Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the intersection of two railroads south of Cheyenne is the Cheyenne Logistics Hub. The goal was to build an industrial park that facilitated inbound and outbound shipments on the Union Pacific Railroad and the BNSF railroads. Among other industries, the...
Road Closures and Blizzard Conditions Hit Montana Wyoming Border
Southeastern Montana is getting hammered with snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Semis have been blown over, blocking lanes of traffic and some major roads have been closed down altogether. As of Wednesday morning, US-212 was still closed from Crow Agency (south of Hardin) all the way to the Wyoming border....
Wyoming Woman Dead After Rolling SUV on Icy Highway
A Wyoming woman is dead after rolling her SUV on an icy highway in Fremont County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at mile marker 36.7 on Wyoming 28 south of Lander. According to a crash summary, 63-year-old Susan Macon...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that I-80 had been opened to the I-76 interchange as of about 5pm Wednesday evening. It remained closed at MP 102 to Wyoming. I-76 was also opened for traffic into Colorado. I-80 remained closed west of the I-76 intersection...
capcity.news
BREAKING: Blizzard Warning canceled for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has canceled a Blizzard Warning that was put into effect for Central Laramie County. There is, however, a High Wind Warning in place as strong winds have been causing blowing snow impacts. At this time, light snow is still possible...
capcity.news
Highway closures begin as snowstorm hits Wyoming; no unnecessary travel, black ice on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — Highway closures have started to occur in Wyoming with a snowstorm impacting regions of the state on Monday evening, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S. Highway 287 and WY 789 are closed from Muddy Gap to the WY 28/US 2 Junction as of 6:20...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires 120 acres of big game winter range near Dubois
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission recently acquired a 120-acre property that was previously a private inholding surrounded by the Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Thursday. The property near Dubois is important winter range for mule deer, elk,...
