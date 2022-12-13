Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places To Visit In Arkansas During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzArkansas State
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled
HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
KHBS
Santa prepares to skydive in Fayetteville Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Air & Military Museum is offering a unique way to meet Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 17. The annual Santa Drop was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to weather. Claus and his elves are set to jump out of a...
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Fayetteville hotel with 82 rooms checks in $9.6M sale
An 82-room hotel in Fayetteville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $9.6 million. The purchase price equals $117,073 per room. KHAIR Mgmt. Inc., led by Shahid Sheikh, bought the 33,312-square-foot Avid Hotel at 3350 W. Jewell Road. Donda Investment LLC, whose members include Minesh and Vibha Patel, was the seller.
KHBS
NWA Mayors to ring bells for the Salvation Army
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Seven Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign locations will have a little competition taking place Friday, Dec. 16. The challenge between the mayors started three years ago. Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman said the leaders work together throughout the year to try and collaborate on ideas and solutions for their cities.
KHBS
Fayetteville, Arkansas, Starbucks workers join national strike
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Workers at two Starbucks locations in Fayetteville, Arkansas, went on strike Friday. This is part of a three-day national strike at Starbucks locations across the country. Baristas will picket outside the Martin Luther King Jr. and Wedington locations at various times through the weekend. Workers at...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith woman found safe
Fort Smith police requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a missing woman.
Fort Smith man wins big on scratch-off ticket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith had a life-changing trip to the E-Z Mart off 8401 Highway 271 South on Tuesday. Folks bought a $20 200x The Money scratch-off ticket, scratched it while still in the store and won $500,000. He said he wasn't convinced he...
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top to share stage at AMP show
It was announced Monday, Dec. 12 that legendary rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will be taking the stage at the Walmart AMP next summer as part of the Cox Concert Series.
KHBS
More Fayetteville Starbucks workers vote to unionize
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Workers at this Starbucks on Wedington voted to unionize. The one on Martin Luther King Boulevard is ready to do the same. Both may take action soon. "It's our right as a union to be bargained with in good faith and Starbucks has not come to the table and bargained with us yet," said Starbucks employee, Dylan Hartsfield.
Semi-truck rollover blocks traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
A semi-truck rollover accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin hotel to be demolished
JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
KHBS
Rogers retired firefighter cheered by family and friends outside hospital
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Family and friends held a celebration for a retired Rogers firefighter outside a hospital Sunday night. Kevin Tibbs was going into surgery for a hernia on Friday. During the surgery, he went into cardiac arrest. Tibbs' heart stopped, but doctors were able to bring him back...
NWA lawyer named President of Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board
A Washington County lawyer has been named President of the 2023 Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board of Directors.
Fort Smith mother walks perimeter of Hawaii beach to bring awareness to youth suicide
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith mother is in the middle of a two-week stay in Hawaii, but it's not your typical trip to paradise. This trip was made to bring awareness to youth suicide prevention. Bridget Brinkman spent the last week walking the perimeter of the island...
5newsonline.com
Fort Smith mom hikes the perimeter of Maui in memory of her son
Bridget Brinkman lost her son to suicide. She and Fort Smith native Chad Starr, who lost his daughter to suicide, did the hike to bring awareness to youth suicide.
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
Littering causes Fayetteville hotel to pause construction
The Graduate Hotel in Fayetteville was issued a stop work order after construction caused polystyrene foam to fill the streets nearby.
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Pair of Arkansas Linebackers Handle Recruiting for Hogs
Freshman try to get in ear of potential recruits both in transfer portal and at high school level
Lake Bella Vista dam to be removed
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday night on a consent decree that would allow for the removal of the Lake Bella Vista dam. The debate on whether or not to repair or remove the dam has been going on for years. The city council voted to enter into a consent […]
