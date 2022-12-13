FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Workers at this Starbucks on Wedington voted to unionize. The one on Martin Luther King Boulevard is ready to do the same. Both may take action soon. "It's our right as a union to be bargained with in good faith and Starbucks has not come to the table and bargained with us yet," said Starbucks employee, Dylan Hartsfield.

