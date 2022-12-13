ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled

HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Santa prepares to skydive in Fayetteville Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Air & Military Museum is offering a unique way to meet Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 17. The annual Santa Drop was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to weather. Claus and his elves are set to jump out of a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Fayetteville hotel with 82 rooms checks in $9.6M sale

An 82-room hotel in Fayetteville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $9.6 million. The purchase price equals $117,073 per room. KHAIR Mgmt. Inc., led by Shahid Sheikh, bought the 33,312-square-foot Avid Hotel at 3350 W. Jewell Road. Donda Investment LLC, whose members include Minesh and Vibha Patel, was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

NWA Mayors to ring bells for the Salvation Army

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Seven Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign locations will have a little competition taking place Friday, Dec. 16. The challenge between the mayors started three years ago. Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman said the leaders work together throughout the year to try and collaborate on ideas and solutions for their cities.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville, Arkansas, Starbucks workers join national strike

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Workers at two Starbucks locations in Fayetteville, Arkansas, went on strike Friday. This is part of a three-day national strike at Starbucks locations across the country. Baristas will picket outside the Martin Luther King Jr. and Wedington locations at various times through the weekend. Workers at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Fort Smith man wins big on scratch-off ticket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith had a life-changing trip to the E-Z Mart off 8401 Highway 271 South on Tuesday. Folks bought a $20 200x The Money scratch-off ticket, scratched it while still in the store and won $500,000. He said he wasn't convinced he...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

More Fayetteville Starbucks workers vote to unionize

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Workers at this Starbucks on Wedington voted to unionize. The one on Martin Luther King Boulevard is ready to do the same. Both may take action soon. "It's our right as a union to be bargained with in good faith and Starbucks has not come to the table and bargained with us yet," said Starbucks employee, Dylan Hartsfield.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin hotel to be demolished

JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
JOPLIN, MO
outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy