the Lt
3d ago
Why does maryland now have an MS13 problem Gov? What have you been doing over the last 8?
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore To Government House
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around what will soon be their new home,” said Governor Hogan. “The First Lady and I have been so grateful to serve as temporary residents of Government House, and we will cherish the memories our family has made here over the last eight years.”
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gives Gov.-elect Wes Moore tour of Government House
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A week ahead of Christmas, Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and his family visited the governor's mansion for the first time. By all accounts, outgoing term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan has been a gracious host to the governor-elect. He called to congratulate him, took him on a tour of the State House and the governor's office, and on Friday, Hogan privately gave the incoming first family an inside look at their new living quarters.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Declares December 23 a State Holiday, Maryland State Government Will be Closed
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan has declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022.“This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones,” said Governor Hogan. “This is just another way to show our appreciation to our dedicated state workers who have worked tirelessly to serve their fellow Marylanders and help us to truly change Maryland for the better.”
As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending
Hours later, legislative panel endorses spending guidelines that leaders describe as 'fiscally responsible' The post As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending appeared first on Maryland Matters.
straightarrownews.com
Wes Moore wants to raise Maryland’s minimum wage in 2023
Wes Moore is combat veteran and author who ran to replace Maryland’s popular, term-limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Moore won by 30 points. “Everybody in the state needs to understand that we are going to focus on economics. That this is about how we are going to focus on pathways to work, wages, and wealth. For all Marylanders, and not just some,” Moore said.
WBOC
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to Retire
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
ggwash.org
As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch
We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
WUSA
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan talks possible run for the White House
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan opening up about his biggest accomplishments.A moment he'll never forget. And a possible run for the White House.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces 114 economic development projects for rural Maryland communities
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that 114 economic development projects in Maryland’s rural counties will be funded through the $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund. The grant fund, which is overseen by the Maryland Department of Commerce and administered by the five rural regional councils,...
Governor Youngkin's abortion ban proposal has opposing Virginia Democrats fired up
VIRGINIA, USA — The battle over the future of abortion in Virginia appears to be heating up. On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin revealed his amendment proposals for Virginia’s 2023-2024 budget to state lawmakers. Many of the governor’s proposals placed focus on education and behavioral health issues. Some amendments...
Hogan puts $100 million toward new Easton hospital
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he will put $100 million toward building a new University of Maryland hospital in Easton, Talbot County.
Educators, advocates express concerns to Moore transition leaders about recently adopted Blueprint plan
Town hall attendees want the Moore administration to improve education by prioritizing special needs children, cultural competency and more. The post Educators, advocates express concerns to Moore transition leaders about recently adopted Blueprint plan appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Former Virginia first lady 'Jinks' Holton dies at 97
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia “Jinks” Rogers Holton, a former first lady of Virginia, died Friday morning at her home, her family said in a statement. She was 97. Holton was the wife of the late Republican Gov. A. Linwood Holton Jr., who served in the 1970s and declared an end to “Massive Resistance,” Virginia’s institutional defiance of federal orders to desegregate its schools. She was also the mother of another Virginia first lady, Anne Holton, wife to former governor and current U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
Gov. Youngkin: TikTok banned from government devices and Wi-Fi
VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia has become the latest state to ban TikTok and other apps from state devices and state-run wireless networks. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement in a press release Friday. The executive order bans TikTok and WeChat, among other applications developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent...
Hogan Administration Says Maryland Won’t Rejoin Alliance To Ban Gas Car Sales By 2035
The administration of outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan will not renew Maryland’s participation in a multi-state agreement that requires new vehicles sold in the state to follow the same emissions standards as those sold in California, according to state officials. Chris Hoagland, director of Air and Radiation at the Maryland...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland
There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott stays silent as Councilman attempts to repeal newly passed term limits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Despite his history of support for term limits, Mayor Brandon Scott has remained noticeably quiet on Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s attempt to quickly repeal them. Last week, Dorsey introduced legislation that would potentially overturn the newly passed term limits. It comes just one month after 72%...
Virginia court: It's reasonable for students to be asked to mask if a child with disabilities is present
VIRGINIA, USA — The state of Virginia has made a decision that could affect the school days of students with disabilities, their classmates and teachers. The Commonwealth has affirmed that students wearing masks across the state's public schools is a reasonable accommodation to protect a child with disabilities, as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al. lawsuit.
wypr.org
Meet the man who wants to become Baltimore County's next police chief
Baltimore County’s interim police chief said he wants the job permanently. During his first news conference with reporters on Tuesday since taking over the department last week, Dennis Delp said policing is a noble profession and being chief would allow him to be “a part of something bigger than myself.” Delp is a 28 year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
