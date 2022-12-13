ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 23

the Lt
3d ago

Why does maryland now have an MS13 problem Gov? What have you been doing over the last 8?

Reply(6)
5
Related
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore To Government House

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around what will soon be their new home,” said Governor Hogan. “The First Lady and I have been so grateful to serve as temporary residents of Government House, and we will cherish the memories our family has made here over the last eight years.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gives Gov.-elect Wes Moore tour of Government House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A week ahead of Christmas, Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and his family visited the governor's mansion for the first time. By all accounts, outgoing term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan has been a gracious host to the governor-elect. He called to congratulate him, took him on a tour of the State House and the governor's office, and on Friday, Hogan privately gave the incoming first family an inside look at their new living quarters.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Declares December 23 a State Holiday, Maryland State Government Will be Closed

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan has declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022.“This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones,” said Governor Hogan. “This is just another way to show our appreciation to our dedicated state workers who have worked tirelessly to serve their fellow Marylanders and help us to truly change Maryland for the better.”
MARYLAND STATE
straightarrownews.com

Wes Moore wants to raise Maryland’s minimum wage in 2023

Wes Moore is combat veteran and author who ran to replace Maryland’s popular, term-limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Moore won by 30 points. “Everybody in the state needs to understand that we are going to focus on economics. That this is about how we are going to focus on pathways to work, wages, and wealth. For all Marylanders, and not just some,” Moore said.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to Retire

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
ggwash.org

As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch

We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Former Virginia first lady 'Jinks' Holton dies at 97

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia “Jinks” Rogers Holton, a former first lady of Virginia, died Friday morning at her home, her family said in a statement. She was 97. Holton was the wife of the late Republican Gov. A. Linwood Holton Jr., who served in the 1970s and declared an end to “Massive Resistance,” Virginia’s institutional defiance of federal orders to desegregate its schools. She was also the mother of another Virginia first lady, Anne Holton, wife to former governor and current U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
RICHMOND, VA
WUSA9

Gov. Youngkin: TikTok banned from government devices and Wi-Fi

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia has become the latest state to ban TikTok and other apps from state devices and state-run wireless networks. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement in a press release Friday. The executive order bans TikTok and WeChat, among other applications developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent...
VIRGINIA STATE
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland

There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Virginia court: It's reasonable for students to be asked to mask if a child with disabilities is present

VIRGINIA, USA — The state of Virginia has made a decision that could affect the school days of students with disabilities, their classmates and teachers. The Commonwealth has affirmed that students wearing masks across the state's public schools is a reasonable accommodation to protect a child with disabilities, as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al. lawsuit.
VIRGINIA STATE
wypr.org

Meet the man who wants to become Baltimore County's next police chief

Baltimore County’s interim police chief said he wants the job permanently. During his first news conference with reporters on Tuesday since taking over the department last week, Dennis Delp said policing is a noble profession and being chief would allow him to be “a part of something bigger than myself.” Delp is a 28 year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy