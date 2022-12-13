ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Fantasy football Week 15 waiver wire advice: These running backs rising

By Drew Loftis
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Quick hitters and waiver wire advice for a handful of notable players after Week 14 of the fantasy football season:

That’s exciting! Mike White QB, Jets

Has solidified his hold on the starting QB job. Despite a tough outing Sunday against the Bills, he gets the Lions, Jaguars and Seahawks during the fantasy playoffs.

Chuba Hubbard RB, Panthers

Outgained starter D’Onta Foreman despite one-third fewer carries. Expect Hubbard to get more of the work, and for opposing defenses to focus on stopping Foreman.

Zonovan Knight RB, Jets

Was worried return of Michael Carter would cut into the rookie’s newfound workload. Worries are vanquished after Sunday — when Knight out-touched and outperformed Carter by huge strides.

J.K. Dobbins RB, Ravens

Outside possibility he is still on your waiver wire. With the Ravens’ QB troubles, and after Dobbins’ 120-yard effort in his return to action, we’re willing to overlook committee status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXPpM_0jgmkNFp00
Zonovan Knight
Getty Images
Enhance your calm Jerick McKinnon RB, Chiefs

Two TDs delivered monster fantasy outing Sunday, but pass-catching RBs are notoriously inconsistent, and Isiah Pacheco still dominating rushing workload. Don’t expect to rely on McKinnon.

Jerry Jeudy WR, Broncos

Yeah, had a three-TD game Sunday, but we haven’t forgotten his paltry 12.4 PPR average nor WR48 ranking heading into Week 14.

Jameson Williams WR, Lions

We would much rather add D.J. Chark or even Josh Reynolds than a rookie who just scored his first career TD, on busted coverage no less.

Mark Andrews TE, Ravens

Averaged 19.1 in PPR over the first six games, but just 7.2 in his six games since. Now has deep QB issues. Don’t be afraid to bench Andrews in the fantasy playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Week 15 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, JK Dobbins, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The fantasy football playoffs are finally here, and with three games on Saturday (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills), fantasy owners will have less time to make some crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 15 fantasy lineup decisions.
New York Post

Tom Brady’s dad’s biggest fear is coming true: ‘The kid won’t stop playing’

Tom Brady’s free agency might be a big concern for his dad, Tom Brady Sr. During an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” show, Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter recalled a conversation he had with Tom Sr. prior to Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers in February 2021, and the quarterback’s father had an interesting outlook on his son’s playing future. “The night before the game, I happen to meet up with Tom Brady’s dad and asked him what he thought about the game, the opportunity to win again,” Carter told host Kay Adams....
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

NFL Week 15 predictions: Colts cover spread on road vs. Vikings

Home team in CAPS: Colts (+4) over VIKINGS It seems to be more and more likely that QB Matt Ryan figures to have a considerable effect on this result. Ryan’s presence — and the matchups — all point to a potential surprise result here, given multiple pivotal injuries on Vikings’ offensive line — tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) and center Garrett Bradbury (back). Yet another subpar Minnesota performance could be fatal.  BROWNS (-2.5) over Ravens Backup QB Tyler Huntley is out of concussion protocol and will start in place of the injured Lamar Jackson. A tangible measure of precipitation figures to contribute to shaping the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nbcsportsedge.com

Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season

Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
TENNESSEE STATE
ClutchPoints

Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive

While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
New York Post

NFL Week 15 Saturday predictions: Vikings vs. Colts, Browns vs. Ravens picks

Dave Blezow makes his NFL Week 15 picks for Saturday’s games. MINNESOTA VIKINGS vs. Indianapolis Colts (Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET) Vikings -3.5 (PointsBet) Is there anything better than being able to bet three NFL games on a mid-December Saturday? The Colts lost 54-19 two weeks ago at the Cowboys, but that was a two-point game entering the fourth quarter, and Indianapolis played three closes games in a row before that. Still, this spread strikes as way too small.  Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our expert guide on how to bet on the NFLGet the latest Super Bowl 2023...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
102.5 The Bone

Strategy tips for the fantasy football playoffs: Time to chase a trophy

It’s time to do our yearly strategy check-in piece for the Fantasy Football playoffs. I recognize there’s an irony to this, we’re offering advice to the managers who might need it the least. You probably got here because you know what you’re doing. You’re organized, you’re detail oriented, you’re nuanced, you’re smart.
Athlon Sports

New York Jets Made Surprising Roster Cut On Thursday

Following a four-game winning streak in the month of October, the New York Jets sat at 5-2 and within striking distance of the division-leading Buffalo Bills.  Fast forward nearly two months later, and the Jets are now on the outside-looking-in to the AFC playoff race. Losers of three of their ...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Fantasy football: Be wary of Dolphins players in the cold

History is more than just a class you take in school. It is a record of past human achievements and failures. It is a guidepost of behaviors to mimic or avoid. And it is one of the most accurate prognosticators of the future. Of all the indicators you can apply to any given situation, routinely the one that is most often correct is past performance. There’s a reason Mets fans are always waiting for a calamity to undermine their season. There is a reason the phrase “same old Jets” exists. There is a reason no one trusts the Dolphins when they play...
New York Post

How Zach Wilson is approaching second Jets chance: ‘Worst has already happened’

Zach Wilson will get an unexpected opportunity to turn around his career and turn around the Jets season all at once.  Starting quarterback Mike White was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Lions because he has not been medically cleared for contact due to what he described as multiple consecutive rib fractures suffered last week against the Bills. Wilson, the supposed-to-be franchise quarterback who was humbly demoted to inactive third-stringer for the past three games, will be accelerated in his return to the field after the Jets scrapped the mid-week plan to make him White’s primary backup.  “This is just a...
New York Post

Zach Wilson now has chance to validate Jets’ decision on career-defining stage

If this all works out, Zach Wilson will look back at the past three weeks as the best thing that happened to him since he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Jets in 2021.  If this all works out, Wilson returns behind center as a humbled, more mature player than he was three weeks ago.  If this all works out, Wilson will turn out to be the franchise quarterback the Jets believed him to be when they used that precious first-round draft pick on him.  If this all works out, Wilson will lead the 7-6 Jets to a win over the Lions...
New York Post

Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy receives massive fine after outburst at referee

see also Broncos star Jerry Jeudy flips out at referee during loss to Chiefs Jerry Jeudy received a massive fine for having an emotional outburst and making contact with a referee over a debatable call last Sunday. The Broncos receiver will have to pay $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Denver’s 34-28 loss against the Chiefs. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Jeudy won’t be suspended over the incident. Jeudy was irate at a referee last Sunday, screaming over the official’s failure to call a holding penalty.  When he was upset, the star receiver removed his helmet and bumped into the referee, which could’ve resulted in an ejection. The Broncos wideout leads Denver this season with six receiving touchdowns on 68 receptions.  Denver is currently last in the AFC West with a 3-10 record.
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Giants facing tough road to stay in playoff position over final weeks

Brian Daboll admittedly isn’t much of a scoreboard watcher, instead focusing on each game as they come, rather than sizing up the remaining schedule for the Giants and those teams vying with them for the final playoff berths in the NFC.  The Giants face a road game Sunday night in Washington against the Commanders, the second time in three weeks they will face their NFC East foe following an unsightly 20-20 tie at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 4. The division rivals presently sit in the final two playoff positions in the NFC, both at 7-5-1, and that won’t change regardless of...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
115K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy