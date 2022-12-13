Fantasy football Week 15 waiver wire advice: These running backs rising

Quick hitters and waiver wire advice for a handful of notable players after Week 14 of the fantasy football season:

Has solidified his hold on the starting QB job. Despite a tough outing Sunday against the Bills, he gets the Lions, Jaguars and Seahawks during the fantasy playoffs.

Outgained starter D’Onta Foreman despite one-third fewer carries. Expect Hubbard to get more of the work, and for opposing defenses to focus on stopping Foreman.

Was worried return of Michael Carter would cut into the rookie’s newfound workload. Worries are vanquished after Sunday — when Knight out-touched and outperformed Carter by huge strides.

Outside possibility he is still on your waiver wire. With the Ravens’ QB troubles, and after Dobbins’ 120-yard effort in his return to action, we’re willing to overlook committee status.

Zonovan Knight Getty Images

Two TDs delivered monster fantasy outing Sunday, but pass-catching RBs are notoriously inconsistent, and Isiah Pacheco still dominating rushing workload. Don’t expect to rely on McKinnon.

Yeah, had a three-TD game Sunday, but we haven’t forgotten his paltry 12.4 PPR average nor WR48 ranking heading into Week 14.

We would much rather add D.J. Chark or even Josh Reynolds than a rookie who just scored his first career TD, on busted coverage no less.

Averaged 19.1 in PPR over the first six games, but just 7.2 in his six games since. Now has deep QB issues. Don’t be afraid to bench Andrews in the fantasy playoffs.