The Penguin show release date speculation and more on Batman spin off
When will The Penguin show release date be, and what else can we expect from The Batman spin off series? After the critical and commercial success of Matt Reeves’s The Batman thriller movie, it was announced that one of the movie’s villains would be getting his very own HBO spin off TV series.
Man of Steel 2 release date speculation
Henry Cavill was returning as Superman, and now he’s not. So what’s going on with the Man of Steel 2 release date? Anyone who’s seen Black Adam post credits, and also plenty who haven’t, will know that Cavill has made his return to the DC movie universe as the invincible Man of Steel.
New Naruto anime series coming next year
The real dream team of Naruto – Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno – are getting an anime version of their spin-off manga series – Sasuke’s Story. The first two episodes will be out in January, via ComicBook.com. Many consider them among the best Naruto characters, so their fans will be pleased.
Jumanji 4 release date speculation, cast, trailer, plot, and more
What is the Jumanji 4 release date? When it comes to exciting blockbusters, few IPs are as entertaining as the Jumanji adventure movies. Kicking off with the 1995 Robin Williams movie that saw a board game come to life – Jumanji has become a global phenomenon, spawning sequels and some of the best video game movies ever made.
Marvel’s Vision Quest release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is the Vision Quest release date going to be? No, we’re not talking about the cheesy ‘80s movie, we’re here to talk about the upcoming Marvel series about everyone’s favourite robotic hero Vision. Yes, that’s right, another MCU character is getting its own TV series....
DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman
Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
The best Zoe Saldaña movies of all time
What are the best Zoe Saldaña movies of all time? When it comes to big sci-fi blockbusters or heart-racing action movies, few stars are as well-known or beloved as Zoe Saldaña. From Avatar to her work in the MCU, Saldaña has achieved something that many stars only dream of; she has appeared in three of the five highest-grossing movies of all time.
A Death Stranding movie is in the works from Kojima Productions
The popular 2019 video game Death Stranding, from acclaimed writer, director and designer Hideo Kojima is being turned into a movie, according to Deadline. Kojima has approached Hammerstone Studios, who were behind 2022’s breakout horror hit Barbarian, to develop the video game movie. Hammerstone are an emerging studio, so...
James Gunn has a “full slate” of DC movies coming
Ever since it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran were taking over the DC movie universe, it seems like the pair have not stopped working to put together a plan for the future of the superhero movie world. And now, Gunn has announced they’ve cracked it. There’s...
Nicolas Cage was “shocked” when he found out he’s a human being
In entirely unsurprising news, Nicolas Cage has confessed that he believed he was an alien as a child. In a new interview with Rampstyle Magazine (via Yahoo), Cage says that he was surprised when he was taken to the doctor and it was revealed that he had human organs. Cage...
The Witcher will survive without Henry Cavill, says Netflix boss
Henry Cavill won’t be Geralt of Rivia after The Witcher season 3. The Superman movie star is leaving the Netflix series to be replaced by Luke Hemsworth, and the transition has been met with skepticism, to say the least. Higher ups at Netflix aren’t worried, though, as they believe the fantasy series will endure.
Harry Potter fans freak out after realising what Voldemort means
The Harry Potter movies were a staple of many people’s childhood, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still learning new things about the fantasy movies. Take the main Harry Potter villain, Voldemort. You probably know that you’re not really supposed to pronounce the ‘T’ in his name but do you know what Voldemort means?
When will Avatar 2 come to Disney Plus?
When will Avatar 2 come to Disney Plus? The next instalment in James Cameron’s growing sci-fi epic Avatar is about to hit theatres and fans can’t wait to get back to Pandora so they can catch up with Jake Sully, Neytiri, and all the new Na’vi. It’s...
Invincible season 2 updates are coming soon
The season one finale of hugely popular animated series Invincible aired on April 30, 2021 and it’s been twenty long months since then. We know that a second season is coming in 2023, but don’t know when. The poor person running the Invincible HQ Twitter account has been inundated by fans asking when it’s coming out and there’s now finally some light at the end of the tunnel.
Fast and Furious star Paul Walker has a great cameo in this new game
As you might expect from Justin Roiland, co-creator of animated series Rick and Morty, new FPS game High on Life creates plenty of obscure references and obtuse jokes. Among all the pop culture deep cuts is that ties into the Fast and Furious movies in a way that’s kind of genius.
Planet of the Apes has a Super Mario Easter egg you didn’t notice
The Planet of the Apes science fiction movies contain plenty of references, both to the franchise’s history and pop culture. There’s one you might have missed though, that ties the action movies to none other than Super Mario, and specifically his gorilla pal, Donkey Kong. In the modern...
Why are the humans hunting the Tulkuns in Avatar 2?
Why are the humans hunting the Tulkuns in Avatar 2? If the Avatar movies make one thing clear, it’s that some humans don’t have a lot of respect for nature and will do anything to make a quick buck. In the first James Cameron movie, we saw the...
Will Henry Cavill return as The Witcher?
After being dropped from the Superman movies (once again), will Henry Cavill return to The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia? Poor old Henry Cavill has had a tough time, as of late. He dropped out of Netflix fantasy series The Witcher to announce that he would be returning to the DC movies as Superman and then had to announce that he had been dropped as Superman. Again.
Donald Glover to lead a Sony Spider-Man movie
Donald Glover – who has had a longstanding connection to the character of Spider-Man – is attached to produce and star in a Sony movie centered around the Spider-Man villain Hypno-Hustler. The project is in the early stages of development, according to Deadline. Sony are currently expanding their...
Ash and Pikachu’s Pokémon series replacements have been revealed
When it comes to anime series, few are as influential or beloved as Pokémon. Now, we are entering a new era of the hit animated series – one without the iconic anime characters Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. That’s right, Ash and Pikachu are retiring, and their replacements have already been revealed.
