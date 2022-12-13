What are the best Zoe Saldaña movies of all time? When it comes to big sci-fi blockbusters or heart-racing action movies, few stars are as well-known or beloved as Zoe Saldaña. From Avatar to her work in the MCU, Saldaña has achieved something that many stars only dream of; she has appeared in three of the five highest-grossing movies of all time.

2 DAYS AGO