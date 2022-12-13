What was announced as an upcoming major tenant announcement for The Lake District back in September is now official, Chick-fil-A is coming to Lakeland. According to The Lake District developer, Yehuda Netanel, the final agreement to bring the sought-after chain to the sprawling mixed-used development was finalized this morning. “Yes, you will soon be able to redeem your Chick-fil-A gift cards here at The Lake District,” Mr. Netanel said.

LAKELAND, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO