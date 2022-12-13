Read full article on original website
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal. Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families....
Shelby County D.A. is 'looking into' assault on Memphis community leader at Whitehaven golf course
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Thursday his office is ‘looking into the incident’ at a Whitehaven golf course where Memphis Police said a community leader was assaulted with a golf club during a dispute. The statement Thursday from the D.A. came after...
Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The call from the NAACP Memphis office to raise the bond for the suspect in a brutal golf course attack led Action News 5 to take a closer look at how the bond system works. Turns out, bond is set by judicial commissioners, the workhorses of...
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
Families to receive Galilee cemetery settlement soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Settlement checks are finally on the way for families with loved ones buried at a Memphis cemetery that has been plagued by problems for years. The families are part of a class action lawsuit against the funeral homes that used Galilee Memorial Gardens. Graves were left unmarked, bodies left on top of […]
Chick-fil-A Officially Coming To Lakeland
What was announced as an upcoming major tenant announcement for The Lake District back in September is now official, Chick-fil-A is coming to Lakeland. According to The Lake District developer, Yehuda Netanel, the final agreement to bring the sought-after chain to the sprawling mixed-used development was finalized this morning. “Yes, you will soon be able to redeem your Chick-fil-A gift cards here at The Lake District,” Mr. Netanel said.
Tennessee teacher accused of sending explicit photo to 14-year-old boy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A White Station High School teacher has been charged after being accused of sending an explicit photo to a student. Memphis-Shelby County Schools says James Baker has been placed on leave. Police say Baker, 55, sent the inappropriate picture to one of his male students who is 14 years old. The boy’s […]
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate
Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.
Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
Five people shot in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
BlueOval City representative makes stop at Brighton High School
Officials with BlueOval City have been marketing their new $5.6 billion electric truck and battery plant in Haywood County pretty heavily over the last few months, and that only figures to increase in the coming months. Evidence of that was on display last Thursday inside the Brighton High School library...
Topgolf announces target to open Memphis location
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction is officially underway for Topgolf to open in Memphis. The company announced the project is officially underway and set to open in late 2023. “We are thrilled to be part of Memphis’ prominent business and entertainment landscape,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “We...
Family of slain Memphis rapper Snootie Wild say they gave police suspect information months ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly a year after the fatal shooting of 36-year-old LePreston Porter III, better known as Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, a man has been arrested and charged with his murder. Porter was shot and killed in Houston on Feb. 25. Off the bat, Porter’s family says some...
The Wolfpack Group to hand out toys and food this Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Christmas Eve, the Memphis organization called the Wolfpack Group will partner with Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli. Their mission on December 24 is to hand out free breakfast, toys, and gifts to families this Christmas. The Wolfpack Group was started in 2011 in Memphis by 11...
Here are some Christmas toy giveaways in the Memphis area this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are toy giveaways happening all over the city this weekend, and the spirit of giving looks mighty contagious. People all over the city are sharing a lot of kindness and giving families who need just a little bit more some relief. Here's where you can...
Methodist North Hospital employees tired of car break-ins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at Methodist North Hospital are demanding better protection after they say a string of car break-ins has left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Employees say break-ins are nothing new for the hospital. However, it appears it’s happening more often, which is alarming to them. “It has recently picked up to […]
