ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
COLDWATER, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal. Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The call from the NAACP Memphis office to raise the bond for the suspect in a brutal golf course attack led Action News 5 to take a closer look at how the bond system works. Turns out, bond is set by judicial commissioners, the workhorses of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Families to receive Galilee cemetery settlement soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Settlement checks are finally on the way for families with loved ones buried at a Memphis cemetery that has been plagued by problems for years. The families are part of a class action lawsuit against the funeral homes that used Galilee Memorial Gardens. Graves were left unmarked, bodies left on top of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Chick-fil-A Officially Coming To Lakeland

What was announced as an upcoming major tenant announcement for The Lake District back in September is now official, Chick-fil-A is coming to Lakeland. According to The Lake District developer, Yehuda Netanel, the final agreement to bring the sought-after chain to the sprawling mixed-used development was finalized this morning. “Yes, you will soon be able to redeem your Chick-fil-A gift cards here at The Lake District,” Mr. Netanel said.
LAKELAND, TN
CBS 42

Tennessee teacher accused of sending explicit photo to 14-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A White Station High School teacher has been charged after being accused of sending an explicit photo to a student. Memphis-Shelby County Schools says James Baker has been placed on leave. Police say Baker, 55, sent the inappropriate picture to one of his male students who is 14 years old. The boy’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
COLDWATER, MS
actionnews5.com

Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five people shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

BlueOval City representative makes stop at Brighton High School

Officials with BlueOval City have been marketing their new $5.6 billion electric truck and battery plant in Haywood County pretty heavily over the last few months, and that only figures to increase in the coming months. Evidence of that was on display last Thursday inside the Brighton High School library...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Topgolf announces target to open Memphis location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction is officially underway for Topgolf to open in Memphis. The company announced the project is officially underway and set to open in late 2023. “We are thrilled to be part of Memphis’ prominent business and entertainment landscape,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “We...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The Wolfpack Group to hand out toys and food this Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Christmas Eve, the Memphis organization called the Wolfpack Group will partner with Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli. Their mission on December 24 is to hand out free breakfast, toys, and gifts to families this Christmas. The Wolfpack Group was started in 2011 in Memphis by 11...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Methodist North Hospital employees tired of car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at Methodist North Hospital are demanding better protection after they say a string of car break-ins has left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Employees say break-ins are nothing new for the hospital. However, it appears it’s happening more often, which is alarming to them. “It has recently picked up to […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy