HouseMouse Books and Vintage is set to open Friday evening in Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. Located on the second floor at 7006 Carroll Ave., the “tiny but mighty shop” will offer a selection of used books for all ages. Emphasis will be placed on children’s literature as well as several specialized collections, including some rare books. The shop will also carry a range of vintage and antique items, including maps, prints, paper ephemera, and other interesting and useful old objects.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 16 DAYS AGO