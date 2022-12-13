ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

County Offering Small Business Accelerator Program

The county’s Office of Human Rights has entered a partnership with M&T Bank to offer a free, 10-week Small Business Accelerator Program for emerging and recovering small businesses, officials announced. “The program will teach early-stage and minority entrepreneurs the essentials of business planning, operations, credit building, digital communication and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Call Your Mother Launches “One Trick Pony” Peanut Butter

The owners of Downtown Silver Spring Farmers Market regulars Call Your Mother have launched the One Trick Pony peanut butter brand, according to a report from Eater D.C. The vegan peanut butter uses nuts from co-owner Daniella Moreira’s native Córdoba, Argentina, which “are naturally sweeter making our PB sweet and delicious, all without nasty additives like sugar and palm oil,” according to their website.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Police Investigating Inventa Place Stabbing

Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning at Inventa Place in downtown Silver Spring. A police spokesperson said to the Source via email that 3rd District officers responded at approximately 11:04 a.m. Monday to the unit block of Inventa Place for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Four Arrested, Charged With Colony Rd. Homicide

Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division have arrested four men in connection with a homicide that occurred on November 9 in the 100 block of Colony Road. 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon, and 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato have been charged with the fatal shooting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
HouseMouse Books & Vintage to Open Friday in Takoma Park

HouseMouse Books and Vintage is set to open Friday evening in Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. Located on the second floor at 7006 Carroll Ave., the “tiny but mighty shop” will offer a selection of used books for all ages. Emphasis will be placed on children’s literature as well as several specialized collections, including some rare books. The shop will also carry a range of vintage and antique items, including maps, prints, paper ephemera, and other interesting and useful old objects.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Bump ‘n Grind to Host Analog Holiday Market This Weekend

Silver Spring coffee shop and roaster Bump ‘n Grind will host a special holiday edition of its Analog Market this weekend at 923 Gist Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. “We are stringing the lights and inviting our neighbors and friends to join us for an Analog Holiday Market!”, owner David Fogel wrote on the shop’s Liner Notes blog. “December 3rd and 4th, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., our “vintage coffee co-op,” Analog Market, celebrates the festive season at 923 Gist Ave in downtown Silver Spring. Pop-up vintage, arts, and craft vendors will gather with themed activities, music, tacos, and of course, Bump ‘n Grind Coffee.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
United Therapeutics Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

Newsweek has named downtown Silver Spring-based United Therapeutics one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023. The award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and provider of industry rankings. A list of the 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries, was announced Wednesday and can be found on the Newsweek website. United Therapeutics is ranked #180 overall, the company is ranked #21 in the Health Care & Life Sciences industry.
SILVER SPRING, MD
