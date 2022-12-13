Read full article on original website
Montgomery Parks Releases Plan for New South Silver Spring Park
Officials at Montgomery Parks have released the concept plan for a new South Silver Spring Park that will be located at 1110 East-West Highway. The site is the former location of National Tire and Battery. The County Council approved $7.5 million to buy the property for a new park in November of last year.
County Offering Small Business Accelerator Program
The county’s Office of Human Rights has entered a partnership with M&T Bank to offer a free, 10-week Small Business Accelerator Program for emerging and recovering small businesses, officials announced. “The program will teach early-stage and minority entrepreneurs the essentials of business planning, operations, credit building, digital communication and...
Takoma Park Arts Seeking Applicants for Live Performance Series
Takoma Park Arts is seeking performers for future events, including concerts, theater, dance, multimedia and more, city officials announced. An honorarium of $200-$400 will be paid for selected performances that will be held in the Takoma Park Community Center auditorium. Takoma Park residency is not required, and there is no fee to apply.
Eat This, Not That: Charm Thai Is the Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland
The quality and diversity of the local restaurant scene continue to attract national and local media attention. Last month, food & health website Eat This, Not That published a list of the best Thai restaurants in every state based on Yelp reviews:. We’ve created a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused...
Call Your Mother Launches “One Trick Pony” Peanut Butter
The owners of Downtown Silver Spring Farmers Market regulars Call Your Mother have launched the One Trick Pony peanut butter brand, according to a report from Eater D.C. The vegan peanut butter uses nuts from co-owner Daniella Moreira’s native Córdoba, Argentina, which “are naturally sweeter making our PB sweet and delicious, all without nasty additives like sugar and palm oil,” according to their website.
Vietnamese Food Truck Muoi Tieu to Debut in Takoma Park
Vietnamese food truck Muoi Tieu is set to debut in Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. Muoi Tieu, which means “salt and pepper” in Vietnamese, will appear at two events in December:. – Takoma Park Gift(ing) Market on Friday, December 9th, 5:00 p.m. –...
Police Investigating Inventa Place Stabbing
Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning at Inventa Place in downtown Silver Spring. A police spokesperson said to the Source via email that 3rd District officers responded at approximately 11:04 a.m. Monday to the unit block of Inventa Place for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Four Arrested, Charged With Colony Rd. Homicide
Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division have arrested four men in connection with a homicide that occurred on November 9 in the 100 block of Colony Road. 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon, and 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato have been charged with the fatal shooting.
Tacos Don Perez to Open First Brick-and-Mortar Location: Report
Tacos Don Perez, which opened the “Biggest Food Trailer in MoCo” at the Glenmont Shopping Center last March, is set to open its first brick-and-mortar location in Kensington, according to a report from The MoCo Show. The food truck will take over the space that has been home...
Councilmember Glass Elected President of County Council
Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At Large), an Indian Spring resident, was unanimously elected to a one-year term as president of the 20th County Council at the new council’s first meeting Tuesday. “This is the most diverse and representative Council in our County’s history. I am honored by my colleagues’ trust...
HouseMouse Books & Vintage to Open Friday in Takoma Park
HouseMouse Books and Vintage is set to open Friday evening in Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. Located on the second floor at 7006 Carroll Ave., the “tiny but mighty shop” will offer a selection of used books for all ages. Emphasis will be placed on children’s literature as well as several specialized collections, including some rare books. The shop will also carry a range of vintage and antique items, including maps, prints, paper ephemera, and other interesting and useful old objects.
Police: 58-Year-Old Silver Spring Man Missing Since December 8
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 58-year-old man from Silver Spring. MCPD said in a press release that Jose David Ortega was last seen on Thursday, December 8 at approximately 8 p.m., in the 1300 block of Fenwick Ln. in downtown Silver Spring.
Joe’s Record Paradise Stars on ‘Pawn Stars Do America’
Joe’s Record Paradise is featured on the latest episode of the History Channel show Pawn Stars Do America, according to an Instagram post from store owner Johnson Lee. “We are on the new episode of Pawn Stars Do America,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “We made a deal at the D.C. filming then Chumlee and crew came by the shop. Fun stuff.”
Bump ‘n Grind to Host Analog Holiday Market This Weekend
Silver Spring coffee shop and roaster Bump ‘n Grind will host a special holiday edition of its Analog Market this weekend at 923 Gist Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. “We are stringing the lights and inviting our neighbors and friends to join us for an Analog Holiday Market!”, owner David Fogel wrote on the shop’s Liner Notes blog. “December 3rd and 4th, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., our “vintage coffee co-op,” Analog Market, celebrates the festive season at 923 Gist Ave in downtown Silver Spring. Pop-up vintage, arts, and craft vendors will gather with themed activities, music, tacos, and of course, Bump ‘n Grind Coffee.”
27-Year-Old Man Arrested, Charged With Several Takoma Park Burglaries
Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul this week announced the arrest of 27-year-old Jose Mazara, of no fixed address, for first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, and a loaded handgun on a person. Takoma Park Police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in a news release that detectives...
Suspect Arrested, Charged in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Employee
Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring with a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon at the Shell gas station (Dash In) in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. in White Oak. According to an MCPD press release,...
United Therapeutics Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies
Newsweek has named downtown Silver Spring-based United Therapeutics one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023. The award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and provider of industry rankings. A list of the 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries, was announced Wednesday and can be found on the Newsweek website. United Therapeutics is ranked #180 overall, the company is ranked #21 in the Health Care & Life Sciences industry.
Police Looking for Missing Silver Spring Man, Ask Public’s Help
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing from Silver Spring. Peter Keith Henderson, 64, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the 3000 block of Shepperton Ter. “Henderson is approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs...
Fryer’s Roadside Will Reopen Under New Owners Dec. 8
Fryer’s Roadside will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 8 with a new menu from Chef Edward Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer, the team behind All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle BBQ, who bought the Silver Spring-based fried chicken and ice-cream stand in September 2022. “We have worked hard to...
Suspects Sought in Robbery Inside CVS Pharmacy; Surveillance Video Released
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects caught on surveillance video during a strong-armed robbery that occurred on November 23 inside the CVS Pharmacy in Downtown Silver Spring. Officers from the 3rd District responded to the CVS Pharmacy in...
