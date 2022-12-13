ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thedigitalfix.com

DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman

Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
thedigitalfix.com

The Witcher will survive without Henry Cavill, says Netflix boss

Henry Cavill won’t be Geralt of Rivia after The Witcher season 3. The Superman movie star is leaving the Netflix series to be replaced by Luke Hemsworth, and the transition has been met with skepticism, to say the least. Higher ups at Netflix aren’t worried, though, as they believe the fantasy series will endure.
thedigitalfix.com

Fast and Furious star Paul Walker has a great cameo in this new game

As you might expect from Justin Roiland, co-creator of animated series Rick and Morty, new FPS game High on Life creates plenty of obscure references and obtuse jokes. Among all the pop culture deep cuts is that ties into the Fast and Furious movies in a way that’s kind of genius.
ComicBook

Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash

The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
New York Post

DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill

In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
ComicBook

James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"

Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Deadline

New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic

DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn tonight officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story, but a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. The actor later confirmed that , saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” Related Story Henry Cavill...
ComicBook

C2E2 Reveals Buffy The Vampire Slayer Stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter for 2023 Lineup (Exclusive)

C2E2 is always one of the most entertaining conventions on the calendar, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. ReedPop is celebrating with 12 Days of C2E2, which will reveal a big-time lineup of guests, ticket giveaways, and more surprises, and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal two fan favorites will be in attendance. Buffy the Vampire stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter will be joining the linupe for all three days of the event, and they will be part of a panel and will be available for photo ops and autograph signings. Buffy fans will not want to miss out on all the fun, and you can now get tickets for C2E2 2023 right here!
GAMINGbible

Netflix viewers livid as 100% rated show axed one month after season two airs

Netflix viewers are once again in a state of fury and disbelief at the news that yet another highly rated show has been sent to the chop. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled a ton of shows before they could really find their feet. I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and The Irregulars are just a small sample of shows that never made it past the first season.
thedigitalfix.com

Ash and Pikachu’s Pokémon series replacements have been revealed

When it comes to anime series, few are as influential or beloved as Pokémon. Now, we are entering a new era of the hit animated series – one without the iconic anime characters Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. That’s right, Ash and Pikachu are retiring, and their replacements have already been revealed.
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars: why does General Grievous have a cough?

Why does General Grievous have a cough in the Star Wars movie Revenge of the Sith? General Grievous is a rather contentious Star Wars villain. For people who grew up with the character, he and his four arms are the epitome of cool. But, for some older fans, the Star Wars character can seem silly with his spinning and his eccentricities.
thedigitalfix.com

Kate Winslet broke a record set by Tom Cruise while making Avatar 2

Tom Cruise is knowns for pushing himself beyond his limits to make the most exciting action movies possible. So far, we’ve seen him climb the world’s tallest building, leap out o planes, and put his body through the trauma of G-force for Top Gun 2. One of Cruise’s...
thedigitalfix.com

Will Henry Cavill return as The Witcher?

After being dropped from the Superman movies (once again), will Henry Cavill return to The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia? Poor old Henry Cavill has had a tough time, as of late. He dropped out of Netflix fantasy series The Witcher to announce that he would be returning to the DC movies as Superman and then had to announce that he had been dropped as Superman. Again.

