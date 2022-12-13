Read full article on original website
How To Study For Nursing School: Tips For Success
If you’re looking to enter nursing school or are already in the middle of your nursing education, you know it can be an intensive, demanding academic process. Balancing nursing school alongside your personal responsibilities can seem overwhelming. On this page, we provide some tips on how to study for nursing school to help make your educational experience more fulfilling and less stressful.
Young Entrepreneurs
Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
bestcolleges.com
Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur
Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
seniorresource.com
4 Tips for Aging Better
The other day, a good friend of mine said something that stuck with me. After spending time assisting—and arguing—with his fiercely-independent-but-not-so-agile-90-year-old father, he had a revelation. His father never thought he’d live into his nineties, so he hadn’t exactly planned for it. Of course, that meant for this particular gentleman, aging hadn’t been a graceful glissade from middle age to senior citizenship.
