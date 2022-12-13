Read full article on original website
One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters
I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
wabi.tv
Maine DOT is trying to hire more plow drivers ahead of this winter season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine DOT is trying to hire more plow drivers for the winter season. The department says the number of truck drivers is about 20% lower than they would like to cover all weather scenarios. The Maine DOT, like many other public entities has struggled to...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
WMTW
Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022
MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Friday evening from the National Weather Service...
WMTW
Snow to continue to fall in Maine throughout the night
MAINE — A Nor'easter is dumping heavy, wet snow throughout Maine. That snow is expected to continue throughout the night and into Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for inland areas for heavy wet snow that will create difficult driving. Isolated power outages are possible. Heavy...
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Weather Blog: This storm is a coastal tightrope
There aren't many layups when it comes to snowstorms in Maine. There's always something that makes them a little bit challenging. We've been talking about this storm since last Thursday (which I'm sure I'll get no credit for. I'm not bitter. I'm just insecure). But the devil has always been in the details. In this case, the details are where EXACTLY is that rain/snow line.
WMTW
Maine power outages grow as nor'easter moves through state
The number of power outages across Maine started to increase for Central Maine Power customers late Friday as snow and rain moved through the state. As of 11:00 p.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 13,800 customers without power in the state. York County has experienced 6,500 of those...
What’s The Chance Central Maine Will Have A Snow Day Friday?
So far, we have had a really mild fall. Yes, fall, because it is not really winter until the 21st of December. We had a min-heatwave the first week of November and we have had a few rainy days, but no real winter weather. That is about to change! We...
newscentermaine.com
Nor'easter on the way to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — You know the words ..."I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know." It's looking like Bing Crosby's words will ring true, just in time for the holiday season. Low pressure from the Midwest will transfer energy to the coast, birthing...
WMTW
Crashes, slide-offs reported on Maine roadways as nor'easter moves through
MAINE — Maine State Police troopers have put out a warning on treacherous travel on the roadways. Troopers say dozens of crashes and slide-offs are already being reported in the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike due to black ice and inclement weather. This content is imported...
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine
If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
A Large Chunk of Maine’s Workforce is About to Get A Sweet Raise
When I was in high school, minimum wage was like $3.65/hr. Granted, you'd hope after 30+ years, that minimum wage would've gone up a smidge. One could further argue that it should be a lot higher than it is after 30+ years. I tend to agree. I literally remember thinking how cool it would be if it ever got up to $10 an hour. That seemed like big-time money of the future.
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
WMTW
Total Weather Alert for inland snow and rain to snow at the coast
Low pressure developing off the Mid Atlantic moves along the New England coast to bring the first big winter storm of the season. With temperatures falling to around freezing tonight, precipitation should fall hard enough to result in mostly snow across the area. Mixing is expected to be an issue along south coastal Maine. Across the interior, snowfall of 8-12 inches or more is expected, with lower amounts due to mixing along the coast. The storm will linger and continue to bring periods of snow to parts of the area through Saturday. High pressure brings quieter weather for most of the workweek, and then another coastal storm is possible just before Christmas.
WMTW
Today is the calm before the storm
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
Here Are 7 Maine Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy Heated Igloo Dining This Winter
A great thing to do to keep you sane during the long Maine winter is to get out of the house, take a drive, and enjoy what this great state has to offer. Of course, one of the state's number one commodities is its amazing food scene. Maine has virtually...
Phys.org
New study shows trends of lymphoproliferative disease among Maine wild turkeys
The potentially lethal lymphoproliferative virus (LPDV) is becoming more prevalent among wild turkeys in the Northeast. With wild turkey populations growing, the risk of disease transmission between them, their domesticated counterparts and chickens may increase. In a new University of Maine-led study, researchers identified the prevalence of LPDV in wild...
I-95 FM
