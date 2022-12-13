Read full article on original website
WCAX
Weinberger: Low-barrier pod shelter ready by January
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After six months of delays, Burlington’s low-barrier shelter pod community in the Old North End is set to open next month. The pods located in a parking lot off Elmwood Avenue have been ready to be used for a couple of months but the common buildings were delayed due to supply chain issues.
WCAX
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center
WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
WCAX
Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Center
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh officials have decided to demolish the Crete Memorial Civic Center. The Common Council approved the move after hearing public comments for and against the proposed demolition. The cost to tear the building down is about $400,000 compared to the estimated $3 million needed for renovations.
WCAX
Vermont authorities, utilities prep for heavy snow
In the short-time it’s been open, the Wheeler Dog Park in South Burlington has become a popular spot for K9 owners. Dog parks are a great way for pups to get some time off leash, socialize and let their zoomies out. Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Memorial Civic Center.
WCAX
Local businesses cope with shoplifting spree
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local police have made quick work of two cases of high-dollar retail theft in the Burlington area. It comes at the height of the holiday shopping season, putting some business owners on edge. “It’s a little disheartening to have something taken from you,” said Kara Archambault,...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh taking action amidst nor'easter in the Adirondacks
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The first nor’easter of the winter season kept people across northern New York busy to handle the snow. Plattsburgh was one place in the area making active measures with snowplows on the road to ensure the cleanup process of the snow was smooth. Additionally, the city also has a parking ban in effect. It started at midnight Dec. 16, closing off parking across all city streets and in the Broad Street, Arnie Pavone, Upper and Lower Court Street, and the south end of Durkee Street parking lots.
WCAX
Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Steam from Burlington Electric’s McNeil Generating Station would warm the hospital and parts of the UVM campus under a plan the city is pursuing. The decades-old district energy plan would also help the Queen City meet its climate goals. For decades, the city of Burlington...
WCAX
South Burlington surveillance photos
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. 8 arrests made in string of burglaries in Bradford area. Multiple people will be working through the court system after a slew of burglaries in Vermont. 5 charged in Windsor County deer poaching scheme. Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at...
WCAX
Gardener's Supply, Intervale founder Will Raap dies
Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief. The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vermont Fish and...
WCAX
Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
newportdispatch.com
Man caught in Barton River after running from police
ORLEANS — A 37-year-old man from Irasburg is facing multiple charges following an incident that took place in Orleans early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on East Street at around 12:05 a.m. The vehicle reportedly fled at a high rate of speed onto Vermont Route...
WCAX
Lamoille Valley Rail Trail construction close to completion
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - New sections of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail are now open for public use. The Vermont Agency of Transportation says the segments of the trail from Danville to Hardwick, Wolcott Village to Morrisville, and Cambridge to Sheldon will be available to use as of Friday. The...
WCAX
New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
WCAX
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
WCAX
Missing Colchester man found dead
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Colchester man was found dead Thursday afternoon. Police say the body of Ronald A. Moorby, 74, was located at the end of Mallard Drive after he was reported missing Thursday. Relatives last spoke to Moorby on Saturday but he did not show up for...
WCAX
Burlington voters to weigh in community police oversight board
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Queen City residents will weigh in on several charter changes this Town Meeting Day. But there will also be two measures put forward by residents. One would allow citizens to put referendums directly on the ballot and another addresses police oversight. As Burlington continues police reform...
mynbc5.com
Milton police investigate fatal pedestrian collision on Route 7
MILTON, Vt. — The Milton Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Route 7 and Catamount Drive on Wednesday night. Police were called to the area around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. First responders performed lifesaving efforts, but...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line
ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 22-year-old man from Barre was arrested in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred at a day shelter on Barre Street at around 2:40 p.m. The involved party was reported to have assaulted another individual then fled the scene. Police say they...
