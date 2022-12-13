PACT ACT event to benefit veterans

ST. LOUIS — The Veterans Health Care Act, a new law, has just increased health care and benefits for millions of veterans and their survivors.

Many aspects of the Vietnam War are covered. The Gulf War era. As well as post-9/11 veterans. Many of them had been exposed to harmful substances as in radiation Agent Orange, and other environmental hazards include burn pits.

The St. Louis health care system is sponsoring a Pact Act event as part of a nationwide Pact Act week of action to teach and encourage veterans and their families to apply for the hazardous exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.

This will be held today at the 1108 Kingshighway Blvd. Urban League Center. This afternoon, from 3 to 7 p.m. Veterans must provide a copy of their DD214 as well as identification.

