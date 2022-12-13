ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Bengals Safety Vonn Bell Rates Teammates' Pregame Fashion

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The Bengals also gave him an interesting birthday present.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals celebrated Vonn Bell's birthday with a special video having him rate fashion statements from his teammates.

The safety is playing at a Pro Bowl level this season and put a different talent to the test on his birthday.

Bell gave one of the best pregame-fit ratings to Tee Higgins, who the Bengals hope to have back in Tampa .

"I did like this one," Bell said about the outfit. "He did it with this one. Yeah with the Cartier shades on. Oh yeah, I like these pants. I got a lot of those easy homey pants, like flowey, with the Cartier watch? Yeah, yeah, it's an 8.5 or 9."

Check out the full video below.

The Bengals battle Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

Cincinnati, OH
