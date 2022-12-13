ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Jordan E. Cooper Is Broadway’s Groundbreaking New Voice

By Leigh Nordstrom
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keR8l_0jgmj3eL00

A few years ago, Jordan E. Cooper was at a 7-Eleven getting a red Slurpee next to a police officer. As Cooper went to grab for the lever of the Slurpee machine, the officer reached for his gun.

“I just remember putting my hands up and then just backing up. And he just gave me a, ‘ha, kind of joking’ motion. And I went home thinking that I could have died over $1.75,” Cooper says.

More from WWD

It was late 2016 into early 2017, and the news continued to be full of stories of unarmed shootings of young Black people, and Cooper found himself thinking of his own worth and about walking through life so on guard.

“I have a dark sense of humor, so I always have to find something to laugh about,” he says. “And I was just like, ‘Well, what if everybody just left? What if we all said, ‘Deuces, no more?’”

That is loosely the premise of his play “Ain’t No Mo,” which opened initially at The Public before transferring to Broadway earlier this month (making Cooper, at just 27 years old, the youngest American playwright in Broadway history). In a series of vignettes, Cooper wonders what would happen if all Black Americans left on a plane for Africa.

“I just started to write from that place of like, ‘What if? What if that was the Promised Land and that was the thing that will solve everything?’ And then as I was writing it, I just realized that it wasn’t necessarily to solve at all,” Cooper says.

He began writing more for catharsis, without ever thinking it would reach much of a larger audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KhAk_0jgmj3eL00
Jordan E Cooper

“I never thought [this show] would be on Broadway. It’s just so raw and so bold and big and crazy that I just wrote it for myself, originally. I never thought anybody else would really get it,” Cooper says. “And people got it, and they ran with it. It was really cool.”

Cooper grew up outside Fort Worth, Texas, in a big football-dominated community, and while he played sports growing up as well “I was a kid at basketball practice, reading Wicked [on the sidelines],” he says. He came to New York to study at The New School and remembers walking by The Public the day he moved to the city.

“I remember taking a look at a roster of the shows that was coming up, and I took a picture of it. And ‘Hamilton’ was on there, and I just remember being like ‘I’m going to come back and I’m going to watch some of these shows.’ And I could never afford them,” he says. Opening a show at that same theater then was a surreal full-circle moment, he said. “I want to make sure that I have things in place that would help me see the show that I wouldn’t be able to afford to see.”

In the days since WWD spoke to Cooper, it’s been announced that “Ain’t No Mo” will close earlier than expected, on Sunday. But hearing the list of things Cooper has in the works outside of the show, it’s clear this is just his beginning.

“I just have these stories inside of me, and I just wanted to share them with people. And I’m just grateful that I get to do something that literally just gives me joy. Literally just gives me joy,” Cooper says. “Because I love people, and I love showing people, people.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Mallori Johnson Brings Octavia Butler’s ‘Kindred’ to Life on Screen

On Monday morning, shortly after New York City’s first snowfall of the season, Mallori Johnson arrived at Lincoln Center in warm spirits. It was one day before the premiere of her show “Kindred,” and the young actress — bundled up in cold-weather Coach — was back where it all began. Posing for photos on Josie Robertson Plaza, Johnson’s alma mater, Juilliard, was in clear view across the street. Later that afternoon, she would step through the doors for the first time as a graduate and as a newly minted leading screen actress.  “It’s a really full-circle moment,” says Johnson, who graduated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

What You Need to Know About Kate Middleton’s 2022 ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

The holidays are here, and the British royals are helping bring in the season. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, held her second annual Christmas carol service, “Together at Christmas,” at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday night. The holiday special will be televised on Christmas Eve. The event marked Middleton’s first service since she ascended to the title of Princess of Wales. The service was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the values she held dear, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren...
WWD

Naomi Ackie Sings a Sparkling Sartorial Song in Schiaparelli Swarovski Crystal Dress at ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Premiere

Naomi Ackie arrived at the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” world premiere on Wednesday in New York City in a striking fashion look. She wore a Schiaparelli gown embellished with Swarovski crystals. The Schiaparelli crystal-covered couture gown was by the brand’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry. The dress is comprised of 21,950 Swarovski crystals and 212,500 silver glass bugle beads that took 4,900 hours to make. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosCNN Heroes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
WWD

Salma Hayek Wears Graphic Sweater Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Salma Hayek appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” chicly dressed for the occasion. The actress, who is on a press tour for her new film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” donned a graphic off-the-shoulder sweater dress. Hayak’s dress had a mermaid-style fit and designs of geometric shapes in red, black, dark green and light gray. The skirt of the dress included a ruffled white fabric trim. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection

PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
WWD

Ashley Park Explains How Flat-broke Heiress Mindy Gets Her Designer Clothes on ‘Emily in Paris’

Ashley Park arrived on the red carpet at the French Consulate in New York City for a screening of “Emily in Paris,” wearing an edgy and creative dress. In honor of the Netflix show’s third season, Park wore a purple zebra-print Versace dress with lace bra cups and a strappy neckline from the brand’s spring 2023 collection. Creative director Donatella Versace’s muse for the season was described as a “dark Gothic goddess.”More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith &...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Vice President Kamala Harris Dons Sharp Lapels at Respect for Marriage Act Signing at White House

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived on the White House Lawn on Tuesday to witness the historic signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. For the moment in LGBTQ rights, Harris was winter-ready in a charcoal gray coat with a notch lapel and wide collar. She accessorized the look with black leather gloves and a white and brown patterned scarf.More from WWDWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosJosh Wood Turns Partying Into Purpose for the LGBTQ CommunityInside the Miu Miu Select by Sydney Sweeney Party Harris was beaming as she applauded the signing of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Sydney Sweeney’s Miu Miu Faves, Stella McCartney Reveals an Alter Ego

SYDNEY’S FAVES: These are a few of Sydney Sweeney’s favorite (Miu Miu) things: “There’s a sweatshirt that’s white with sparkles — I love sweatshirts, so I am obsessed with that. And there’s this cute pink set that has bottoms and a top and a sweater, and it’s fuzzy and soft. It’s really cute.”More from WWDInside the Miu Miu Select by Sydney Sweeney PartyStella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023Spring 2023 Trend: The Mini Skirt The actress, who appears in the brand’s fall campaign, was describing just a couple pieces from her “Miu Miu Select” collection, a curated assortment of ready-to-wear pieces. (Past Miu Miu “selectors”...
COLORADO STATE
WWD

Gwendoline Christie Built Her ‘Wednesday’ Character From the Ground Up

It turns out that getting cast in a Tim Burton project is as otherworldly as one might hope. Gwendoline Christie was on a walk with some friends in a field when a text message came through.  “‘Tim Burton would like to speak to you about his latest project. It’s the Addams family,’” she recalls. “And truly, I stopped and went silent. I’m fairly certain I atomized. And then by some mysterious force I came back together into something at least partially resembling a human being, and I had to just put the phone away and carry on. I didn’t even say...
WWD

Tod’s Channels the Italian Lifestyle at Sant Ambroeus in New York

Tod’s turned up the Italian charm on Tuesday night. It had been more than two years since the brand hosted an event Stateside, and Tod’s made the occasion of its New York return an all-day affair.  The Italy-based brand took over fashion’s beloved SoHo eatery Sant Ambroeus in celebration of “Aria d’Italia: Contemporary Italian Lifestyle,” a new book published in collaboration with Rizzoli. Tod’s invited industry friends to drop by for lattes and small bites before dimming the lights for an intimate VIP dinner.More from WWDTod's Men's Spring 2023Tod's Resort 2023Tod's Men's Fall 2022 Guests included Katie Holmes, Kathryn Newton, Lily Allen,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Toasts Her Miu Miu Selects

These are a few of Sydney Sweeney’s favorite (Miu Miu) things: “There’s a sweatshirt that’s white with sparkles — I love sweatshirts, so I am obsessed with that. And there’s this cute pink set that has bottoms and a top and a sweater, and it’s fuzzy and soft. It’s really cute.”More from WWDInside the Miu Miu Select by Sydney Sweeney PartySpring 2023 Trend: The Mini SkirtInside Miu Miu Tennis Club at the West Side Tennis Club in New York The actress, who appears in the brand’s fall campaign, was describing just a couple pieces from her “Miu Miu Select” collection, a curated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Fendi Refurbishes Six Salons at Villa Medici in Rome

MILAN — Fendi has once again shown its love for Rome. The Italian luxury house has partnered with the French Academy in Rome – Villa Medici and with the support of the Mobilier National, a French national service agency under the supervision of the French Ministry of Culture, to refurbish six reception salons at Villa Medici. The French Academy in Rome – Villa Medici is located on the Pincio hill, at the bottom of which there are the city’s world-famous Spanish Steps.More from WWDFendi CasaInside Fendi's Pop Up in SoHoFendi RTW Spring 2023 Kim Jones, Fendi’s artistic director of couture and womenswear,...
WWD

The Duo Turning Creative Directors Into Major Businesses

It’s no longer enough for top-tier musicians to have a stylist to choose their outfits or a photographer to snap good pictures for Instagram. These days, artists are seeking out creative direction with more frequency than ever, tapping people to oversee their entire creative vision.  Insert Original Creative Agency, which is the world’s first agency that strictly represents creative directors. OCA, as it is known, was founded by two former artists, Jesse Rose and Jesse Rogg, and is behind the creative directors of 90 percent of the top 1 percent of musicians. After establishing themselves with music’s biggest creative forces, Rose...
WWD

Born X Raised Releases NFL Collection

Born X Raised is continuing its presence in the sports world with its most expansive collection in its nearly 10-year history. The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand is teaming up again with the National Football League to create a collection that celebrates the 32 teams in the league. The collection offers a black T-shirt and hoodie designed with the Born X Raised logo and each NFL team’s logo and ranges in price from $50 to $120 on the brand’s website. More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy