‘Boxes of Hope’ food drive this Saturday in Fort Walton Beach, 250 boxes ready for families
This Saturday, December 17, the Fort Walton Beach Church of Christ is holding its second annual ‘Boxes of Hope’ drive-thru event at 232 Hollywood Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, from 9:00am-12pm (or while supplies last). They will be distributing Boxes of Hope filled with food and needed supplies. “It...
WJHG-TV
Wild Heron neighborhood hosts event for charity
Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local community is proving they are better together. “We can have fun and at the same time do good,” said Wild Heron resident Eddie Levick. The Wild Heron neighborhood in Panama City Beach has come together in the name of charity. The community...
WJHG-TV
Cold weather adds festive feel before Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first half of December felt like spring, but another round of winter is coming this weekend. In DeFuniak Springs, the cool-down provides a festive feel to match the seasonal sights around town. Organizers said their Christmas Reflections light display grows bigger and better each year. While many bundle up to enjoy the 10 million individual Christmas lights, locals say the weather this weekend makes things feel a whole lot more like Christmas.
WJHG-TV
Come see Buddy the Elf-igator and more at ZooWorld
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost Christmas time and ZooWorld is inviting you out for a Cajun Christmas. Beginning tomorrow, visitors can come by for photos with the Grinch. Then starting Sunday, Santa along with his special guest, Buddy the Elf-igator, will be available for photos. There will...
WJHG-TV
PCPD teams up with the Council on Aging to gift seniors Christmas presents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department teamed up with the Bay County Council on Aging to provide 35 seniors with all of their Christmas wishes. “Through our donations and officers within the Panama City Police Department, we were able to fulfill every request all 35 seniors had on their list along with adding to it stuff they didn’t request that they might enjoy,” Captain Chris Taylor with the Panama City Police Department said.
WJHG-TV
Skip Bondur’s Stuff the Bus Faces and Places of the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skip Bondur, better known as ole saint skip is saving Christmas for kids. “Stuff the bus was just an idea I had to fill my school bus up with stuff,” said Bondur. Bondur started “Stuff the Bus” 11 years ago, a dream of owning...
WJHG-TV
GCSO Toy Drive gifting 300 kids with Christmas presents
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is bringing Christmas cheer to 300 kids this year, thanks to the donations from its annual toy drive. Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said he works with the schools to find the kids who are in need for the holiday season.
Never a dull December in Lynn Haven
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A tradition that started out as a neighborly competition is now providing thousands of dollars to local families in need. Lynn Haven Resident David Price has set up his Christmas light display for the seventh year in a row and it’s only getting bigger. More than 100,000 lights beam every […]
WJHG-TV
South Walton House Party Update
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
WJHG-TV
Christmas at Harder's Park in Panama City
This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious charcuterie board goodies with Gulf Coast State College Culinary Chef Denise Crider. Delicious Charcuterie Board Ideas with Chef Denise Crider part two. Updated: 7 hours ago. This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious...
WJHG-TV
Bay High School gives Christmas gifts to students
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holiday cheer is flowing through the halls of Bay High School. It’s all thanks to the Tornado Tree, an anonymous gift donation project for students. Several teachers nominate a student whom they believe could use a little extra holiday joy. The selected students individually...
WJHG-TV
ECP prepares for a busy holiday season
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re planning to go over the river and through the woods this holiday season, you’re not alone. AAA reported roughly 112 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. Northwest Florida...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission Fundraising in hopes of opening Men’s shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City rescue mission held a fundraiser Thursday night. They’re working to raise enough money to open the men’s shelter. They held an open house Thursday night, a chance for the public to see what they do. It’s been a tough road for the shelter, hurricane Michael damaged it. and later, a fire broke out at the building.
‘It’s selfie time!’ Florida man captures dual waterspouts with witty commentary
Charlie Landa received the surprise of a lifetime from Mother Nature as a pair of waterspouts churned outside his beachfront property earlier this week. A Panama City Beach, Florida, resident stepped onto his beachfront balcony on Wednesday, Dec. 14, only to get the surprise of a lifetime from Mother Nature. Dual waterspouts could be seen churning up the surf in the distance as Charlie Landa began to film the unusual sight.
WJHG-TV
Wear It Wednesday styled by Still Waters Boutique part two
This week's Wear It Wednesday features versatile styles by Still Waters Boutique. Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. Thanks to your generosity, WJHG was able to give more than a thousand kids a coat. Walton Commission Meeting. Updated: 13 hours...
WJHG-TV
Humble House Ministries hosting Poinsettias and Pearls to raise funds
CALAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Humble House Ministries is a place where women are working to recover from drug addiction. You can help them with this mission by attending the Poinsettias and Pearls fundraiser. It’s Thursday, December 15th, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Panama City. Doors open at 5:30...
WJHG-TV
Christmas at Harder’s Park: Santa ditches the sleigh for a helicopter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Santa is making his way to Panama City for Christmas at Harders Park. Visitors can expect to see Santa along with cookies, hot chocolate, a station to make ornaments, and a spot to send letters to Santa. Santa is ditching the sleigh this time around...
WEAR
Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
WJHG-TV
Officials say inaccurate survey impacts funding for homeless
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local officials say they don’t have enough funding to take care of the homeless population, and they say the culprit is faulty numbers in a survey. Representatives with the Panama City Rescue Mission say the “point in time survey” determines how much money agencies...
WJHG-TV
Church donates presents for students at three elementary schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bags lined the walls of Hiland Park Baptist Church this week, awaiting to be dropped off to elementary students at three schools in Bay County. On Friday the bags were delivered and Hiland Park Elementary was one of the three schools receiving the bundles of Christmas joy.
