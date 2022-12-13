Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Robber hits clerk, steals money from Lancaster County Turkey Hill, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Earl Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill convenience store located at 106 S. 7th Street Akron. Police say just after 1:30 PM on December 15, a white man wearing a black handkerchief covering his face...
Central Pa. man accused of taking impounded car, running over tow truck operator
Police in Lancaster County are looking for a man they allege removed a friend’s car from a towing lot without paying and injured a tow truck driver while leaving. Manheim Township police said they have a warrant to arrest Joshua T. Shannon, 30, of Lancaster on charges including aggravated assault and accidents involving death or personal injury.
local21news.com
Man charged in November shooting that killed one person and injured another, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has approved charges of criminal homicide and robbery, a first-degree felony, against 29-year-old James Pilgrim Jr. of Columbia, regarding the shooting in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia on November 30. Pilgrim Jr. is...
local21news.com
Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
abc27.com
Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
local21news.com
Man steals car back from impound lot after breaking person's leg in Manheim
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department say that a man is on the loose after running over someone with a car he stole from a local impound lot. Officials say they were first dispatched to the scene at around 11:36 a.m. at Absolute Towing for a victim that had been hit by a blue sedan.
abc27.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
WGAL
Suspect arrested in connection with Columbia, Lancaster County, shooting, police say
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead last month in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Borough Police Department and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest on Wednesday for the shooting that happened on Nov. 30 in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia.
WGAL
Lancaster County bridge closed after being damaged in crash
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT is checking a bridge in Lancaster County that was damaged Friday by a crash. The crash happened at East Queen Street and Steinmetz Road in West Cocalico Township. The bridge is closed and PennDOT will decide when it can reopen.
Teen On Meth Pointing BB Gun Caused Lockdowns At Multiple York County Schools: Police
Multiple schools in York County were locked down due to a teenager high on methamphetamine with a BB gun, authorities announced late on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05 p.m. according to a statement by Red Lion Area School District Superintendent Eric Wilson.
Policing searching for Lancaster County Sunoco robbery suspect
According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9:04 p.m., the male suspect walked into the A Plus Sunoco located at 529 W. Main St. in Ephrata Borough and asked for all the money in the register. While asking for the money, the suspect allegedly lifted his shirt,...
local21news.com
State Police involved in criminal trespass, death investigation in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police said a death investigation in Lebanon County now involves a criminal trespass case. Trooper David Beohm, Public Information Officer for Troop L said troopers were called to Freeport Road in Bethel Township Wednesday morning. In a release, troopers said this...
Police investigating car, plow crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a PennDOT plow. According to police, the crash occurred just before 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 15 in the 400 block of South Main Street, Penn Township. The two vehicles collided...
local21news.com
Group allegedly defeats anti-theft devices, attempts to steal over $1k in merchandise
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are searching for a woman in connection with a theft at the Old Navy store at Tanger Outlet on Lincoln Highway East. According to police, the woman arrived with a group of other people. Authorities say the group...
Death in Lebanon County being investigated by state police
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of death after a body was found in Lebanon County. Police with Troop L, which covers Lebanon County, confirmed that a body was found on the 400 block of Freeport Road in Bethel Township. Roads in the area were temporarily closed, but those...
York City Police celebrate holiday season with Santa drive
YORK, Pa. — First responders in York City spread the holiday spirit on Friday night at York City Police Department's 2nd annual Santa Drive. It was a perfect event at a perfect time of the year that's all about bringing people together. "We wanted to bring that Santa Drive-by...
local21news.com
Woman, coworker shot in Wyomissing workplace parking lot, male shooter dead
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pair of coworkers were shot in the parking lot as they headed to work at a medical practice Thursday morning. According to Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips, officers arriving on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot who were still alive.
New Details Released After Man Found Dead On Farm In Lebanon County
A road in Lebanon County was closed and a coroner was called after a body was found, according to county dispatchers. The man's body was found in the 400 block of Freeport road and Morrissey Drive in Bethel Township on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 8:20 a.m., dispatchers say. State police wer…
local21news.com
Suspect arrested for shooting that killed one, injured another in Lancaster Co.: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Columbia Borough Police Department and Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office say a suspect is in custody related to the fatal shooting on November 30 in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia. Officials say 29-year-old James E. Pilgrim Jr., 29...
No one else should die alone in a cold cell in Dauphin County prison | PennLive Editorial
PennLive reporter Joshua Vaughn’s reporting on deaths at Dauphin County prison should be disturbing for anyone with half a conscience. His series of stories on deaths at the prison raise serious questions about its management and regard for human life. And Vaughn’s most recent story on the death of 45-year-old Jamal Crummel in his cold prison cell in January 2022 raises troubling questions about whether the Dauphin County Coroner accurately identified the cause of death.
