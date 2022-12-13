ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man steals car back from impound lot after breaking person's leg in Manheim

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department say that a man is on the loose after running over someone with a car he stole from a local impound lot. Officials say they were first dispatched to the scene at around 11:36 a.m. at Absolute Towing for a victim that had been hit by a blue sedan.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Teen On Meth Pointing BB Gun Caused Lockdowns At Multiple York County Schools: Police

Multiple schools in York County were locked down due to a teenager high on methamphetamine with a BB gun, authorities announced late on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05 p.m. according to a statement by Red Lion Area School District Superintendent Eric Wilson.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York City Police celebrate holiday season with Santa drive

YORK, Pa. — First responders in York City spread the holiday spirit on Friday night at York City Police Department's 2nd annual Santa Drive. It was a perfect event at a perfect time of the year that's all about bringing people together. "We wanted to bring that Santa Drive-by...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

No one else should die alone in a cold cell in Dauphin County prison | PennLive Editorial

PennLive reporter Joshua Vaughn’s reporting on deaths at Dauphin County prison should be disturbing for anyone with half a conscience. His series of stories on deaths at the prison raise serious questions about its management and regard for human life. And Vaughn’s most recent story on the death of 45-year-old Jamal Crummel in his cold prison cell in January 2022 raises troubling questions about whether the Dauphin County Coroner accurately identified the cause of death.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy