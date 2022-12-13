Read full article on original website
Colqitt Co. educators complete inaugural leadership program
MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Leadership Development Program participants were recognized at the Board of Education meeting. Last fall, Superintendent Ben Wiggins began the Colquitt County Leadership Development Program (CCDLP) for school district employees aspiring to fill leadership roles in the future. The year-long program began in January 2022 and ended with a recognition dinner in December. The inaugural cohort included nine assistant principals with three or more years of effective practice currently working in the school district who had expressed a desire to become a principal. Candidates were selected based on a rigorous recommendation, application, and interview process. The 2022 cohort included leaders from all levels–elementary, middle, and high school.
S.L. Mason students receive positivity award
VALDOSTA – Two first grade students from S.L. Mason Elementary School were recognized for a positive behavior. First grade teacher at S.L. Mason Elementary School, Ms. Kiarra Thomas submitted a Positive Behavior referral for two of her students. These students are consistently displaying VCS district behavior expectations R.O.A.R. (Responsible, On-task, Aware of self and others, and Respectful). The award for the positive referral was presented to the students by assistant principal, Mrs. Alicia Clemons.
HMS FFA member wins state floral design competition
HAHIRA – A Hahira Middle School FFA member wins the state Floral Design Career Development Event. Katelyn Richardson, a member of the Hahira Middle School FFA chapter, placed 1st in the Georgia FFA Floral Design Career Development Event on December 10th held at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The Floral...
Colquitt Co. BOE recognized as exemplary
MOULTRIE – The December Colquitt County Board of Education was named a 2022 Exemplary School Board by the GSBA. The December Board of Education meeting included several recognitions of board members. Superintendent Ben Wiggins announced that the Board was named a 2022 Exemplary School Board by the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA). GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures to advance student learning and achievement. Colquitt County Board of Education met and/or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of a 2022 Exemplary Board. The criteria may be reviewed by clicking here for more information.
Leadership Lowndes announces Class of 2023
LOWNDES CO. – Leadership Lowndes has selected leaders from hundreds of applicants as the new class of 2023. On December 1, Leadership Lowndes announced the new class of 2023. Each year, Leadership Lowndes selects 30 existing and emerging leaders from hundreds of applicants. Each class represents a diverse group of Lowndes County leaders from various industries and fields.
Mother and daughter graduate together from Valdosta State University
Conyers native Stacey Skinner Brantley and her daughter, Sgt. Gracen Brantley, celebrated their joint graduation at Valdosta State University in December.
Valdosta and Lowndes schools on GaDOE’s exit list for CSI and TSI
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City and Lowndes County Schools have made the GaDOE’s exit list for needing improvements. The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022-2023 lists of schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI), along with the list of schools who made the improvements needed to exit CSI or TSI status.
Valdosta BOE adopts clear bag policy
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education adopts a clear bag policy during board meetings, all school athletics, and performing arts events. The Valdosta Board of Education adopted a clear bag policy during the regular board meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. To enhance public safety and expedite entry,...
Donna Lee Martin
Donna Lee Martin, 67, of Valdosta, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born on October 17, 1955 in Valdosta. She was loved by many and will be forever missed on earth. She was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She lived for her family and was always happy to help anyone in need.
Valdosta, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Affordable housing is an issue in nearly every town, but Valdosta leaders say more is on the way. After being awarded over $1 million from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, IDP Properties, along with the Valdosta Housing Authority, is bringing Harvest Station Apartments to Valdosta.
New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
TCSO: Student arrested for compiling a list of students to harm
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office arrested a student at Taylor County Middle School on Monday for compiling a list of students' names and making statements to do harm to them.
Blueprint Moves Forward with Construction Phase of NE Gateway Project
On Thursday, December 8, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency voted to (IA Board) move forward with advertising and awarding construction services for Phase 1 of the Northeast Gateway Project. Before the vote, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch said “as the district commissioner for where this project will occur, I am and remain enthusiastic about its potential […]
Federal probe requested in Coffee County election breach
COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Activists are asking the US Justice Department to investigate a security breach in a south Georgia election office. They want to know if it was connected to former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The story about the breach in Coffee County...
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
Tifton leaders increasing safety protocols following Fulwood Park incident
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Safety is at the top of Tifton leaders’ minds following a recent incident at Fulwood Park. On the night of Nov. 18, two men approached a woman in her car at Fulwood Park. “She became suspicious when they tried to get her to roll down...
Two-vehicle accident on Highway 441 claims life of Pearson resident
Glenda Lang, 58, of Pearson, lost her life following a fatal crash on Highway 441 Sunday night. At this time, little information has been provided. According to a law enforcement officer, the wreck occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 441 near Harvey Vickers Road. While a Georgia State Patrol report has not yet become available, the source told DouglasNow a white pickup truck struck the rear of Lang's vehicle after a car in front of the truck swerved into the other lane.
New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor. 27-year-old Jarrod Eldridge was arrested Thursday and released on a $2,000 bond the same day. Eldridge was caught by his coworker, an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl named...
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
