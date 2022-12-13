MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Leadership Development Program participants were recognized at the Board of Education meeting. Last fall, Superintendent Ben Wiggins began the Colquitt County Leadership Development Program (CCDLP) for school district employees aspiring to fill leadership roles in the future. The year-long program began in January 2022 and ended with a recognition dinner in December. The inaugural cohort included nine assistant principals with three or more years of effective practice currently working in the school district who had expressed a desire to become a principal. Candidates were selected based on a rigorous recommendation, application, and interview process. The 2022 cohort included leaders from all levels–elementary, middle, and high school.

COLQUITT COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO