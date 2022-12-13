Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Swea City Man Charged Following Wednesday Pursuit
Swea City, IA (KICD)– A Swea City man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit Wednesday evening. A deputy with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office originally noticed a vehicle swerving around the road about eight miles south of Swea City shortly before nine o’clock. That vehicle is then said to have turned onto a gravel road traveling around 50 miles per hour.
kicdam.com
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
KIMT
Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
kiwaradio.com
Can You Help? Burned Pickup Found Near Larchwood; Owner Unknown
Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a mystery on its hands. And they could use your help. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says a burned-out pickup was found Thursday morning (December 15th) about halfway between Larchwood and the West Lyon School — in the 1800 mile of 170th Street — but they have no idea who it belonged to.
algonaradio.com
Area Woman Charged with Domestic Abuse and Assaulting a Police Officer
–A domestic incident early Sunday morning has resulted in multiple charges being filed against an area woman. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded to a domestic disturbance just after 1AM Sunday. Upon arrival, Algona PD conducted a brief investigation, when one of the parties involved allegedly assaulted at least one officer.
kiwaradio.com
Florida Truck Driver Taken To Hospital After Semi Rollover On Highway 60 Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A Kissimmee, Florida man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Friday, December 16, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 64-year-old Manuel Pons of Kissimmee, Florida was driving a 2014 Freightliner semi northbound on Highway 60, roughly three miles north of the Highway 18 exit.
Woman dead following crash north of Carroll
A woman is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday morning.
more1049.com
Five Injured in Crash Near Alton
Alton, IA (KICD)– Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Alton on Monday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 10 three miles east of town just before six o’clock that evening where it was learned 25-year-old Crisian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson lost control of eastbound pickup and collided with a westbound SUV driven by 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville.
KBUR
Eagle Grove man described as ‘mid-level meth dealer’ sentenced to prison
Eagle Grove, IA- An Eagle Grove man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun-related charges. Radio Iowa reports that, according to a news release from the U-S Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Russell Spencer was a mid-level meth dealer in central Iowa. Court...
KCCI.com
Arraignment set for parents accused of murdering newborn in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge couple accused of murdering theirnewborn baby appeared in court Thursday for the first time. Taylor Blaha and Brandon Thoma are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of their newborn daughter Kaylee. Their arraignment has been set for next month. Thoma...
siouxcountyradio.com
Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man
A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
kiwaradio.com
Two Semis Collide Near Fairview, One Driver Taken To Hospital
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Clark, South Dakota man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday, December 12, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:50 a.m., 36-year-old Nigus Tadese of Adrian, Minnesota was driving a 2005 Kenworth semi with a dump trailer eastbound on 300th Street, about six miles west of Rock Valley or two and three-quarter miles east of Fairview. They tell us that 61-year-old Clifford Boettcher of Clark, South Dakota was southbound on Highway 18 or Chestnut Avenue in a 2010 International semi with a flatbed trailer.
nwestiowa.com
Primghar woman jailed on assault charge
PRIMGHAR—A resident of the Pride Group facility east of Primghar was arrested about 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrest of 25-year-old Kara Hope Kelly stemmed from a report that she assaulted a staff member and then fled the facility toward its west grove, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
KIMT
Forest City teen accused of threatening three women takes plea deal
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teen accused of terrorizing three women with a gun and a knife is taking a plea deal. Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty, 18 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. No sentencing date has been set. Investigators say Pedelty got...
nwestiowa.com
Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road
SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
nwestiowa.com
Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
kiwaradio.com
Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday
Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman hurt in crash near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 5:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on the Highway 60 expressway, one mile south of Sheldon. Sarah Angelina Lerma was driving south when she lost control of her 2020 Ford Explorer, which entered the median and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns
Dickinson County’s top criminal prosecutor, charged with public intoxication and accused of being “passed out” on more than one occasion while at work, has submitted her resignation to the county board. According to the Dickinson County website, the board of supervisors voted earlier this week to accept the resignation of County Attorney Amy Zenor. The […] The post Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
