Rock Valley, Iowa– A Clark, South Dakota man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday, December 12, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:50 a.m., 36-year-old Nigus Tadese of Adrian, Minnesota was driving a 2005 Kenworth semi with a dump trailer eastbound on 300th Street, about six miles west of Rock Valley or two and three-quarter miles east of Fairview. They tell us that 61-year-old Clifford Boettcher of Clark, South Dakota was southbound on Highway 18 or Chestnut Avenue in a 2010 International semi with a flatbed trailer.

ROCK VALLEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO