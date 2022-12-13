Read full article on original website
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Ohio City Singers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — We love when The Ohio City Singers visit and spread holiday cheer in the Fox 8 studio with their original music. These talented musicians come together every year just for the holidays. The Ohio City Singers have released 4 CD’s and this year they have big news as their very 1st CD ‘Love and Hope’ is being released internationally. Click here to learn more about The Ohio City Singers.
Show Info: December 16, 2022
One-of-a-kind flavor! Shop for Branch BBQ Sauce online or in local stores across northeast Ohio. All about Bubbles! Visit the Children’s Museum of Cleveland on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. Cleveland Botanical Gardens. Twinkle in the 216! Cleveland Botanical Gardens is located on East Boulevard in Cleveland. Everarbor Company. Winter...
Perfect Poinsettias & Wreaths
Perfect Poinsettias! Kollman’s Greenhouse is located on Ravenna Road in Twinsburg.
Irish Flavors For The Holidays
A taste of Ireland for the holidays! 5 Points Cafe is located on West Park Road in Cleveland.
1st bobcat spotted in Metroparks in 172 years
For the first time in more than 150 years, trail cameras deep in the woods of the 24,000-acre Cleveland Metroparks have captured the image of an animal once on Ohio's endangered list. The Metroparks is not divulging the location of the camera, but said twice on the same day in July — and once more in October — the cameras captured the image of a bobcat. It is something wildlife ecologist Jonathon Cepek had been hoping to see for years.
Cleveland Christmas pop-up shop fueled by local artists
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Contrast High has a Christmas pop-up shop where you can buy items made by local artists. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton previews some of the unique items for sale. Click here to learn more about Contrast High.
Holiday Gift Baskets
Give the gift of cheese! Shop for holiday gift boxes from Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn.
Wild party raising concerns over vacation rental homes in Cleveland
Price lives on West 6th Street in Tremont. Cameras outside his home captured 20 plus cars parking on his property to attend a large party at a house across the street early Sunday morning.
Fox 8 gets a special visit from Chloe the Kinkajou
Wild Lights is all aglow at the Akron Zoo with over one million lights and lots of fun photo opportunities for kids (young and old). The Akron Zoo is also home to a very special animal ambassador named Chloe. The popular kinkajou paid a visit to the Fox 8 News in the Morning show team. To learn more about Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo visit https://www.akronzoo.org/wild-lights.
Fire at Euclid apartment building
Euclid fire crews responded Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, to a two-story apartment building along East 276th Street. No injuries were reported.
6-count indictment against suspect in Hopkins airport breach
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A federal grand jury on Friday handed up a six-count indictment against Isaac Woolley, accused of carjacking a woman then driving through a security fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and onto a runway. The 26-year-old is charged with single counts of entering an aircraft or...
Parked, empty cars at Hopkins terminal traffic raise security concerns
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A FOX 8 I-Team investigation has exposed security concerns at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. We found drivers doing what they want for as long as they want outside the terminal. During the day and at night, we found traffic chaos with many people parking right at...
Bundle up; Here’s the timing on weekend flurries, cold
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mostly cloudy Thursday and cold all day long. Highs will only climb into the mid-30s. The breeze will make it feel a bit cooler as well. A few random flurries with no accumulation is expected. We’ll be watching our eastern lakeshore communities closely Saturday night, a...
Winter storm watch for Ashtabula Lakeshore County
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe winter storm watch for Ashtabula Lakeshore County this weekend. The watch goes into effect Saturday evening and continues into Sunday night. Heavy lake effect snow is possible with accumulations exceeding six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Steady rain overnight, some wintry mix by morning
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy but quiet through most of the evening before our next system comes to town late, mainly overnight. Temperatures are falling into the 30s tonight, bringing us a cold and damp night. Winds pick up as well with gusts reaching 35-40 mph at times. Watch out for the holiday decorations.
