For the first time in more than 150 years, trail cameras deep in the woods of the 24,000-acre Cleveland Metroparks have captured the image of an animal once on Ohio's endangered list. The Metroparks is not divulging the location of the camera, but said twice on the same day in July — and once more in October — the cameras captured the image of a bobcat. It is something wildlife ecologist Jonathon Cepek had been hoping to see for years.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO