ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Discussing the reality of Eric Hosmer

After the Boston Red Sox surprised the MLB world by cutting ties with Eric Hosmer, a man whose contract is being paid by the San Diego Padres, he becomes an intriguing option to discuss for the Chicago Cubs. On top of that, after the Cubs have seemingly missed almost all their targets this winter, the potential for a landing spot is there. Especially after Hosmer has been a rumored target of the Cubs in the past, how much can he bring to a Cubs team with a lefty first baseman waiting in the wings?
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Eagles versus Bears: 10 of Chicago’s stars to watch besides Justin Fields

The Bears and Eagles continue their shared story in Week 15. They aren’t rivals per se. They haven’t played as often as it would seem that they should have. Week 15’s clash on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST will actually only be the 47th time that it has happened. Still, there’s an undeniable line that connects the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. It isn’t necessarily hatred, but it most certainly isn’t affection either.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Did Yankees fans bully Hal Steinbrenner into signing Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón?

We are hereby nominating, “Yankees Fans Booing in 2022 Playoffs Will Chase Stars Away” as the Wrongest Take of the Millennium, right ahead of “Invest Safely With FTX.”. Not only did nobody get scared … not only did Anthony Rizzo return to the Bronx immediately without even shopping around … not only did Aaron Judge sign a hefty contract unlike any other to preserve his legacy in New York … but Hal Steinbrenner may have actively started the betterment of the Yankees because he was lustily booed on Derek Jeter’s honorary day in September.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: Ricketts Family Session, Javier Baez, and more

The Chicago Cubs convention is returning for the first time since 2019 in January and with that, the Cubs announced the schedule for the event. The return of the Cubs Convention also brings with it the return of The Ricketts Family session on Day 2 of the event. Considering the criticism that has surrounded the Cubs' offseason thus far, the session likely is going to need to be heavily moderated given the angst that is growing among the fanbase.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy