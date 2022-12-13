After the Boston Red Sox surprised the MLB world by cutting ties with Eric Hosmer, a man whose contract is being paid by the San Diego Padres, he becomes an intriguing option to discuss for the Chicago Cubs. On top of that, after the Cubs have seemingly missed almost all their targets this winter, the potential for a landing spot is there. Especially after Hosmer has been a rumored target of the Cubs in the past, how much can he bring to a Cubs team with a lefty first baseman waiting in the wings?

