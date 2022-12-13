Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Astros better not steal Yankees outfield trade target from Diamondbacks
It would be a new level of cruel for the Astros to take the Yankees’ lunch in low-tier trade discussions in addition to postseason battles. According to Bob Nightengale, though, Houston has butted their heads into the Yanks’ (rather underwhelming) conversations surrounding their left field vacancy. First came...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Discussing the reality of Eric Hosmer
After the Boston Red Sox surprised the MLB world by cutting ties with Eric Hosmer, a man whose contract is being paid by the San Diego Padres, he becomes an intriguing option to discuss for the Chicago Cubs. On top of that, after the Cubs have seemingly missed almost all their targets this winter, the potential for a landing spot is there. Especially after Hosmer has been a rumored target of the Cubs in the past, how much can he bring to a Cubs team with a lefty first baseman waiting in the wings?
Eagles versus Bears: 10 of Chicago’s stars to watch besides Justin Fields
The Bears and Eagles continue their shared story in Week 15. They aren’t rivals per se. They haven’t played as often as it would seem that they should have. Week 15’s clash on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST will actually only be the 47th time that it has happened. Still, there’s an undeniable line that connects the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. It isn’t necessarily hatred, but it most certainly isn’t affection either.
New York Mets rumors: More help for offense coming this offseason?
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has already dished out some massive contracts this offseason to boost his team’s chances of winning the World Series in 2023. Now could more help be coming at the plate for the already talent-rich Mets?. Rumors: New York Mets may not be done...
Did Yankees fans bully Hal Steinbrenner into signing Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón?
We are hereby nominating, “Yankees Fans Booing in 2022 Playoffs Will Chase Stars Away” as the Wrongest Take of the Millennium, right ahead of “Invest Safely With FTX.”. Not only did nobody get scared … not only did Anthony Rizzo return to the Bronx immediately without even shopping around … not only did Aaron Judge sign a hefty contract unlike any other to preserve his legacy in New York … but Hal Steinbrenner may have actively started the betterment of the Yankees because he was lustily booed on Derek Jeter’s honorary day in September.
Chicago Cubs News: Ricketts Family Session, Javier Baez, and more
The Chicago Cubs convention is returning for the first time since 2019 in January and with that, the Cubs announced the schedule for the event. The return of the Cubs Convention also brings with it the return of The Ricketts Family session on Day 2 of the event. Considering the criticism that has surrounded the Cubs' offseason thus far, the session likely is going to need to be heavily moderated given the angst that is growing among the fanbase.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0