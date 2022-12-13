Read full article on original website
The Wichita Eagle’s 2022 Kansas high school football all-state Top 33 players
The Wichita Eagle recognize the top 33 players in Kansas high school football for the 2022 season.
beckersasc.com
Bank provides $27.8M in Kansas medical office building portfolio acquisition
CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided $27.8 million for the joint venture acquisition of a medical office building portfolio with properties in Wichita, Kan. The portfolio was acquired by Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties, according to a Dec. 14 news release from CIT. The full value of the transaction was not revealed.
KWCH.com
Kansas Farm Bureau takes action as calls grow for medical marijuana legalization
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas legislature begins its work on the 2023 legislative session next month and among issues for lawmakers to address, there are growing calls for them to consider medical marijuana in the Sunflower State. This comes as an influential group adopts a new policy on medical marijuana.
1025theriver.com
Ark City man accused of indecent liberties with a child
On December 10, 2022, Arkansas City Police Department took a report of a 14-year-old that was the victim of sex offenses. Officers gathered a detailed statement from the victim. The department worked closely with the Investigations Division to apply for and serve a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of South 2nd Street. Andres Tomas-Miguel, age 20, of Arkansas City, was arrested, interviewed by officers, and later transported to the Cowley County Jail on Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child and Indecent Liberties with a Child. Tomas-Miguel is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.
KWCH.com
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Illnesses are forcing some schools around Kansas to close this week. School leaders are choosing to give an entire building or district a longer weekend in hopes of recovering and curbing absences. Some parents, like Chelsea Thompson, think schools should start enforcing masks. “I want everybody...
KOCO
OHP: Driver killed, 7 others injured in northern Oklahoma crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A driver died, and seven other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night in northern Oklahoma. Around 8:50 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck towing a trailer was heading west on State Highway 15 near Billings in Noble County when it left the road, causing it to enter the eastbound lane. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the truck then struck a van head-on and rolled into a ditch.
Local law enforcement execute search warrant to recover stolen property
Local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant to recover stolen property in Derby early Monday morning.
KAKE TV
'Don't ignore it': With scam calls once again surging, 'robocall trap' could make you thousands
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's that time of year again when those already-annoying spam calls seem to multiply, ringing again... And again. Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau says they're getting even harder to spot, oftentimes saying the call is coming from your own area. "They do this because...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City woman facing animal cruelty charges
NEWKIRK — A court date is set for Chelsea Lane Long, 36, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court on three felony counts of cruelty to animals. Ponca City police report that officers and animal control officers responded to the 900 block of north Union on Aug. 17 for a report of two deceased dogs at a residence and third dog running around.
This Kansas town ranks in the top 50 U.S. cities to be a dog owner
According to a study by U.S. News & World Report, this Kansas town is one of the top 50 cities in the United State to own a dog.
Christmas Came Early for local man who lost wife to cancer
Christmas came early for a local man whose year has been struck with tragedy.
