On December 10, 2022, Arkansas City Police Department took a report of a 14-year-old that was the victim of sex offenses. Officers gathered a detailed statement from the victim. The department worked closely with the Investigations Division to apply for and serve a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of South 2nd Street. Andres Tomas-Miguel, age 20, of Arkansas City, was arrested, interviewed by officers, and later transported to the Cowley County Jail on Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child and Indecent Liberties with a Child. Tomas-Miguel is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

ARKANSAS CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO