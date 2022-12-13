ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas City, KS

beckersasc.com

Bank provides $27.8M in Kansas medical office building portfolio acquisition

CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided $27.8 million for the joint venture acquisition of a medical office building portfolio with properties in Wichita, Kan. The portfolio was acquired by Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties, according to a Dec. 14 news release from CIT. The full value of the transaction was not revealed.
WICHITA, KS
1025theriver.com

Ark City man accused of indecent liberties with a child

On December 10, 2022, Arkansas City Police Department took a report of a 14-year-old that was the victim of sex offenses. Officers gathered a detailed statement from the victim. The department worked closely with the Investigations Division to apply for and serve a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of South 2nd Street. Andres Tomas-Miguel, age 20, of Arkansas City, was arrested, interviewed by officers, and later transported to the Cowley County Jail on Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child and Indecent Liberties with a Child. Tomas-Miguel is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Illnesses are forcing some schools around Kansas to close this week. School leaders are choosing to give an entire building or district a longer weekend in hopes of recovering and curbing absences. Some parents, like Chelsea Thompson, think schools should start enforcing masks. “I want everybody...
WICHITA, KS
KOCO

OHP: Driver killed, 7 others injured in northern Oklahoma crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A driver died, and seven other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night in northern Oklahoma. Around 8:50 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck towing a trailer was heading west on State Highway 15 near Billings in Noble County when it left the road, causing it to enter the eastbound lane. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the truck then struck a van head-on and rolled into a ditch.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City woman facing animal cruelty charges

NEWKIRK — A court date is set for Chelsea Lane Long, 36, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court on three felony counts of cruelty to animals. Ponca City police report that officers and animal control officers responded to the 900 block of north Union on Aug. 17 for a report of two deceased dogs at a residence and third dog running around.
PONCA CITY, OK

