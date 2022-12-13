ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Frustrated homebuilder encounters more problems with RG&E

GREECE, N.Y. – We exposed another problem with RG&E this week and it seemed to get their attention. Two days after our story, RG&E contacted the home builder who complained he couldn’t get power or gas. But when chief investigative reporter Berkeley Brean returned to the contractor today, he found another problem that a lot of you have experienced.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Catholic Charities distributes toy, coat, and book donations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Catholic Charities on Jay Street was transformed into a Christmas shop on Thursday. The items including toys, coats, and books were donated by the community. All of it is chosen from client wish lists. “For us to be able to give clients the opportunity just to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Minor accumulating snow, some slick spots into the Friday morning commute

Our Yellow Alert continues into the morning commute on Friday, with the storm system impacting the Northeast continuing to develop along the coast. While we’ll still see the risk for some of that icy, wintry mix tonight and early Friday, the majority of our precipitation will fall as wet snow tonight and into Friday. Despite having the snow around for another 24 hours, temperatures that will hover just above freezing, and snow tapering will significantly limit accumulating snow, but expect a sloppy coating to an inch or two into Friday morning.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday and Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Partly cloudy skies and dry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s are in store for Wednesday. There will be increasing clouds and wind for Wednesday night and precipitation arriving for Thursday. Plan on a wintry mix mid to late Wednesday morning changing to a heavier...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Synthetic ice rink opens at Charlotte’s Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the opening of a new synthetic ice rink at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester on Friday. Synthetic ice looks and feels like real ice, is not dependent on weather, and is portable. The 4,440-square-foot synthetic ice rink is made of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fairport woman talks about her experience with Stiff Person Syndrome in light of Celine Dion’s diagnosis

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – It’s difficult to watch, but Madeline Shanley wants you to see it. The young Fairport woman let News10NBC record a spasm she was having during our interview. She has spasms because she has Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that’s made news recently after singer Celine Dion announced she’s been diagnosed with it.
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for break-in at the Susan B. Anthony Museum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police arrested a man after a break-in on Tuesday night at the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House – the site where Anthony herself was arrested for voting in 1872 before women were allowed to do so. RPD officers responded to the break-in around...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dimitri Cash convicted of plotting to kill family court judge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was convicted Tuesday of planning to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge. Dimitri Cash, 30, was found guilty of conspiracy for plotting the murder of Judge Stacey Romeo. Cash and others plotted to kill her because they were upset with her family court rulings.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

12 and 14-year-old arrested in Perinton arson and graffiti investigation

PERINTON, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of juveniles Friday afternoon in relation to the arson and graffiti incidents in the Town of Perinton in November. The suspects are 12 and 14-years-old. The juveniles, accompanied by their parents, turned themselves in to MCSO on...
PERINTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

DA: Feud between man charged in drug ring and rival lead to RPD officer’s murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Drugs, guns, and cash have been seized – and 12 people charged – after 17 busts across Monroe County. The alleged ringleader is 29-year-old Rasheem Sullivan aka “Coop”, who investigators say was involved in a violent feud with another drug organization headed by Brandon Washington aka “B-Mac.” Investigators believe the feud lead to the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Sullivan is among the individuals named in the federal complaint.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

