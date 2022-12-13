Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Frustrated homebuilder encounters more problems with RG&E
GREECE, N.Y. – We exposed another problem with RG&E this week and it seemed to get their attention. Two days after our story, RG&E contacted the home builder who complained he couldn’t get power or gas. But when chief investigative reporter Berkeley Brean returned to the contractor today, he found another problem that a lot of you have experienced.
RCSD starts fellowship for college students to get teaching experience and earn certification
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District on Wednesday announced the launch of a new program to help local college students earn their New York State Teacher Certification. It’s called the Roc Urban Teaching Fellowship Program. District officials say graduate students from Nazareth College and the University of...
Homesteads for Hope gets free new roof from Spencerport construction company
SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — One local organization is receiving a free roof replacement from Spencerport-based Oaks Construction. Homesteads for Hope was chosen through a write-in campaign for Oak’s “Oak-tober” roof giveaway. Construction started early Tuesday morning and is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
Missing Fisher student turns up in Spain after nearly three weeks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was the outcome they’ve been hoping for for nearly three weeks. “I’ll be honest with you. It was so emotional, you know, that Kenny was calling,” Ken DeLand Sr. said. His son, Ken DeLand Jr., disappeared while studying abroad. The St. John...
First Alert Weather In-Depth: You decide – heavy wet snow or light fluffy snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For some folks, the lack of snowfall is a problem. For others, maybe you are thankful that we are not shoveling more snow. The National Weather Service at the Rochester airport is now running close to 12 inches below normal for snowfall. The next weather event could reduce this snow deficit.
RCSD who alerted school to gun hasn’t been back because of threats
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A student who did the right thing when she told a school counselor there was a gun in her school hasn’t been back to school because of threats made against her. As a result of the bravery of this student and her classmates, the school...
Catholic Charities distributes toy, coat, and book donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Catholic Charities on Jay Street was transformed into a Christmas shop on Thursday. The items including toys, coats, and books were donated by the community. All of it is chosen from client wish lists. “For us to be able to give clients the opportunity just to...
Yellow Alert Weather: Wintry mix is falling and roads are turning slick. Cancellations and closings are coming in
A wintry mix has started to fall in many parts of the region. The rain, sleet, and snow are expected to increase further into Thursday afternoon as roads are becoming slicker. Here’s what you need to know about the incoming snowfall. UPDATES. 2:10 PM: New York State Police have...
Minor accumulating snow, some slick spots into the Friday morning commute
Our Yellow Alert continues into the morning commute on Friday, with the storm system impacting the Northeast continuing to develop along the coast. While we’ll still see the risk for some of that icy, wintry mix tonight and early Friday, the majority of our precipitation will fall as wet snow tonight and into Friday. Despite having the snow around for another 24 hours, temperatures that will hover just above freezing, and snow tapering will significantly limit accumulating snow, but expect a sloppy coating to an inch or two into Friday morning.
Atlantic Avenue resident says street was typically quiet; Airbnb brought strangers to neighborhood
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “These weren’t even people from our neighborhood,” said an Atlantic Avenue resident who wants to remain anonymous. Some Atlantic Avenue neighbors are uneasy about the Airbnb home. “I heard someone say, I’m shot I’m shot, I need to go to the hospital.”...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday and Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Partly cloudy skies and dry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s are in store for Wednesday. There will be increasing clouds and wind for Wednesday night and precipitation arriving for Thursday. Plan on a wintry mix mid to late Wednesday morning changing to a heavier...
Sodus family says French police aren’t doing enough to find missing son
INTERPOL is now involved in the search for St. John Fisher University student Kenny DeLand Jr. He went missing while studying abroad in France. The international search agency has issued a “Yellow Notice” for the global alert of a missing person. It has been nearly three weeks since...
Synthetic ice rink opens at Charlotte’s Ontario Beach Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the opening of a new synthetic ice rink at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester on Friday. Synthetic ice looks and feels like real ice, is not dependent on weather, and is portable. The 4,440-square-foot synthetic ice rink is made of...
Fairport woman talks about her experience with Stiff Person Syndrome in light of Celine Dion’s diagnosis
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – It’s difficult to watch, but Madeline Shanley wants you to see it. The young Fairport woman let News10NBC record a spasm she was having during our interview. She has spasms because she has Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that’s made news recently after singer Celine Dion announced she’s been diagnosed with it.
RPD: Music video being filmed at Airbnb in memory of 2019 murder victim at time of mass shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – About 20 to 30 people gathered Tuesday night at a rented house to celebrate the life of a man murdered three years ago. Instead, another man ended up killed, and four wounded in a house on Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street. Police say the house was...
Man arrested for break-in at the Susan B. Anthony Museum
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police arrested a man after a break-in on Tuesday night at the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House – the site where Anthony herself was arrested for voting in 1872 before women were allowed to do so. RPD officers responded to the break-in around...
Dimitri Cash convicted of plotting to kill family court judge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was convicted Tuesday of planning to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge. Dimitri Cash, 30, was found guilty of conspiracy for plotting the murder of Judge Stacey Romeo. Cash and others plotted to kill her because they were upset with her family court rulings.
12 and 14-year-old arrested in Perinton arson and graffiti investigation
PERINTON, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of juveniles Friday afternoon in relation to the arson and graffiti incidents in the Town of Perinton in November. The suspects are 12 and 14-years-old. The juveniles, accompanied by their parents, turned themselves in to MCSO on...
DA: Feud between man charged in drug ring and rival lead to RPD officer’s murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Drugs, guns, and cash have been seized – and 12 people charged – after 17 busts across Monroe County. The alleged ringleader is 29-year-old Rasheem Sullivan aka “Coop”, who investigators say was involved in a violent feud with another drug organization headed by Brandon Washington aka “B-Mac.” Investigators believe the feud lead to the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Sullivan is among the individuals named in the federal complaint.
