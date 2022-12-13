Read full article on original website
Long-time WSU supporters leave $1 million gift to music endowment
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Long-time supporters of the arts programs at Wichita State University have left a gift to continue that support. The estate of Betty and Art Wood has left $1 million to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at Wichita State. The fund, created in 1993, supports student scholarships and projects, guest artists, […]
Wichita chef lands at culinary school with what may be the fanciest job title in town
What is a chef de cuisine, and who is filling that role at the new NICHE culinary school in downtown Wichita? This man has the answer.
KAKE TV
‘It’s something that has to be done': Wichita community weighs in on history of North High mascot
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It’s been almost 24 hours since North High School in Wichita announced its new mascot: the Redhawks. The announcement comes nearly two years after the Wichita Board of Education voted to drop the high school’s old mascot, the Redskins, after deeming it offensive to Native Americans and Native American culture. Dal Domebo was on the committee that pushed for the decision.
beckersasc.com
Bank provides $27.8M in Kansas medical office building portfolio acquisition
CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided $27.8 million for the joint venture acquisition of a medical office building portfolio with properties in Wichita, Kan. The portfolio was acquired by Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties, according to a Dec. 14 news release from CIT. The full value of the transaction was not revealed.
KAKE TV
Wichita Public Schools holds surplus auction, live online now
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McCurdy Real Estate and Auction is running an online surplus auction for the Wichita Public Schools this month. USD 259 holds auctions like this periodically. Items available include Smart Boards, floor cleaners, medical gowns and more. “Anything that's purchased with taxpayer money, we need to at...
KWCH.com
Celebrity death by suicide raising awareness of mental health resources in Wichita area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The recent death of dancer, choreographer, and television producer and personality, tWitch, is farther elevating the discussion about mental health issues and suicide. Locally, that discussion is raising awareness of mental health resources around the Wichita area. Sedgwick County 911 reports nearly 4,000 calls for someone...
KWCH.com
Wichita students put together care packages for homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita school stepped up to help some of the city’s unhoused stay warm amid this stretch of winter weather. Students at Chester Lewis Academy Learning Center spent Thursday putting together care packages filled with necessity items including winter hats, gloves and hand warmers, as well as snacks, flashlights and hygiene products. Each package also includes a Christmas card. ICT Street Team will accept the donated care packages and pass them out to people in need.
KWCH.com
Kansas Farm Bureau takes action as calls grow for medical marijuana legalization
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas legislature begins its work on the 2023 legislative session next month and among issues for lawmakers to address, there are growing calls for them to consider medical marijuana in the Sunflower State. This comes as an influential group adopts a new policy on medical marijuana.
Wichita community mourns the death of East high school coaching legend Ron Allen
Allen was a City League basketball legend, both as a player and as a state championship coach.
Homeless or fearful of losing your home? Help is available
When you see people sleeping on the streets downtown or living in a tent under a bridge, it’s common to wonder: Why doesn’t somebody do something? It’s asked by those concerned for the human welfare of Wichita homeless people and others who don’t like their public presence.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
KWCH.com
FF12: Threats prompt city to spend thousands protecting Wichita mayor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the last few months until early this week, Wichita police officers were stationed outside Mayor Brandon Whipple’s home. The city said Whipple received credible threats to his safety following an altercation between Whipple and a Wichita police officer captured on police bodycam. Footage from the exchange went viral.
KAKE TV
'Don't ignore it': With scam calls once again surging, 'robocall trap' could make you thousands
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's that time of year again when those already-annoying spam calls seem to multiply, ringing again... And again. Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau says they're getting even harder to spot, oftentimes saying the call is coming from your own area. "They do this because...
New ER opens Tuesday at Wesley Medical Center
On Tuesday, a new emergency room will open at Wesley Medical Center.
Arkansas girl missing since early November found in Wichita closet, man arrested
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.
KWCH.com
Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed an 18-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting reported late Friday night in northeast Wichita. An ambulance rushed the teen from the scene in the 4200 block of North Dellrose (near 37th and Oliver) to a local hospital. As...
The Wichita Eagle’s 2022 Kansas high school football all-state Top 33 players
The Wichita Eagle recognize the top 33 players in Kansas high school football for the 2022 season.
classiccountry1070.com
North Wichita ramp closing Friday
More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
KAKE TV
Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
