KSN News

Long-time WSU supporters leave $1 million gift to music endowment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Long-time supporters of the arts programs at Wichita State University have left a gift to continue that support. The estate of Betty and Art Wood has left $1 million to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at Wichita State. The fund, created in 1993, supports student scholarships and projects, guest artists, […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

‘It’s something that has to be done': Wichita community weighs in on history of North High mascot

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It’s been almost 24 hours since North High School in Wichita announced its new mascot: the Redhawks. The announcement comes nearly two years after the Wichita Board of Education voted to drop the high school’s old mascot, the Redskins, after deeming it offensive to Native Americans and Native American culture. Dal Domebo was on the committee that pushed for the decision.
WICHITA, KS
beckersasc.com

Bank provides $27.8M in Kansas medical office building portfolio acquisition

CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided $27.8 million for the joint venture acquisition of a medical office building portfolio with properties in Wichita, Kan. The portfolio was acquired by Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties, according to a Dec. 14 news release from CIT. The full value of the transaction was not revealed.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Public Schools holds surplus auction, live online now

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McCurdy Real Estate and Auction is running an online surplus auction for the Wichita Public Schools this month. USD 259 holds auctions like this periodically. Items available include Smart Boards, floor cleaners, medical gowns and more. “Anything that's purchased with taxpayer money, we need to at...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita students put together care packages for homeless

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita school stepped up to help some of the city’s unhoused stay warm amid this stretch of winter weather. Students at Chester Lewis Academy Learning Center spent Thursday putting together care packages filled with necessity items including winter hats, gloves and hand warmers, as well as snacks, flashlights and hygiene products. Each package also includes a Christmas card. ICT Street Team will accept the donated care packages and pass them out to people in need.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

FF12: Threats prompt city to spend thousands protecting Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the last few months until early this week, Wichita police officers were stationed outside Mayor Brandon Whipple’s home. The city said Whipple received credible threats to his safety following an altercation between Whipple and a Wichita police officer captured on police bodycam. Footage from the exchange went viral.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed an 18-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting reported late Friday night in northeast Wichita. An ambulance rushed the teen from the scene in the 4200 block of North Dellrose (near 37th and Oliver) to a local hospital. As...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

North Wichita ramp closing Friday

More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
WICHITA, KS

