HPD officer shoots carjacking suspect in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting during a robbery in southwest Houston on Friday morning. HPD said around 8:15 a.m. that an officer shot a suspect at the 9100 block of Bellaire Boulevard, in the Chinatown neighborhood. No officers were hurt in the shooting, and the...
HPD finds man shot in leg in southwest Houston, may be part of revenge shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after he got shot in the leg in southwest Houston. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday night near the 12500 block of Dunlap Street near Hillcroft Avenue. Officers found out the man had been involved in another shooting at a local store....
Police arrest man in connection to shooting death of man in south Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a homeowner killed in front of his girlfriend in south Houston. Police said just after midnight on Monday, Dec. 10, the homeowner and his girlfriend heard noises and went to their backyard of their home on the 8400 block of Safeguard Street.
Man surrenders to police after being barricaded in Fourth Ward home with child, HPD SWAT team called
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 6-month-old baby is safe and a man is in custody after a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in Fourth Ward. The home is located at the 800 block of Skyline Vista. Houston police said the incident began as a family disturbance around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning.
DA: Fort Bend County jury sends convicted child molester to prison for life
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A Fort Bend County jury sentenced a convicted child molester to life in prison after hearing testimony from a victim saying she was abused since she was 6 years old. Melvin Harris, 53, was sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse...
Firefighters battle blaze at Hooks Airport
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fire crews in north Harris County responded to a fire at D.W. Hooks Airport early Friday morning. Around 4 a.m., the Klein Fire Department said that it responded to a hangar fire at the airport, located at 7518 Eagle Lane in Houston. The Spring Fire Department provided aid and Harris County Emergency Services was on the scene as well.
HPD arrest, charge man in death of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of LePreston Porter, known as Memphis rapper Snootie Wild. The rapper was shot and killed in February while in Houston. The suspect, 22-year-old Ivory Duke Williams, was charged with murder in the 185th State District Court.
Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
Residents of this small Houston-area community have the worst commute in Texas
(Stacker) – As many workers returned to the office this year after COVID-19 shutdowns, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, remote workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high.
Tis The Season- Houston Super Santa Toy Drive
Houston (KIAH)- Looking for ways to give back this holiday season? CW39 Houston is teaming up with the City Wide Club for the 44th Annual Food and Toy Drive. CW39 Houston Studio: 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77063. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. You can also drop off donations...
Cold weekend with near-freezing temps Sunday morning, even colder next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A reinforcing cold front moves through late-day Friday, bringing a couple of light showers and even colder temperatures this weekend. The weekend forecast for Galveston includes breezy winds at 10-20 mph with highs in the 50s Saturday, and perhaps a few light showers in the morning. Sunday’s temperatures may reach 60 degrees.
History and holidays come together at Bayou Bend Christmas Village
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was once the home of Ima Hogg, a Houston philanthropist and daughter of former Texas Governor Jim Hogg. Now it’s owned by Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and it’s the home of the museum’s Early American Decorative Arts collection. But during the...
Rain exits, focus shifts to tracking cold air | Freeze possible in long-range forecast
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger Wednesday morning, but it’ll be dry and sunny by the afternoon with seasonable temperatures in the 60s. Tonight will be the coldest in two weeks with morning lows near 40 degrees. The cold is just getting started. A reinforcing cold...
Houston Christian names Braxton Harris as 2nd football coach
HOUSTON (AP) — Braxton Harris has been named head coach at Houston Christian, becoming only the second coach for the FCS program that was known as Houston Baptist until a name change in September. Harris spent the last two seasons at Campbell, where he was associate head coach, linebackers...
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle during the holiday season
Houston (KIAH) – Santa isn’t the only one making a list and checking it twice!. From holiday parties, to shopping for gifts and preparing for family, this season can get busy. Decadent meals and down time are a part of the season. But, there are ways to stay...
