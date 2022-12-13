Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today announced that his office has secured at least $77 million for Kansas as part of settlements with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. Schmidt said the two settlements will provide more than $10.7 billion nationally and will require significant improvements in how the pharmacies handle opioids.

