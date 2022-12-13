Read full article on original website
Search underway for 2 masked men accused of shooting person to death inside SW Houston garage
Police said they are searching for any surveillance video and looking around the area to try and locate the masked suspects.
Click2Houston.com
Carjacking suspect shot by officers following brief pursuit in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A carjacking suspect was shot by a Houston police officer following a brief pursuit in southwest Houston Friday morning, officials say. According to HPD Assistant Chief Kevin Deese, officers received reports of a carjacking at around 6:48 a.m. in the 2700 block of Woodland Park. At around...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect known as ‘Beast’ arrested after aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on METRORail platform, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after an altercation on a METRORail platform Thursday. According to a spokesperson from METRORail, the situation took place on the Cavalcade Station platform along the Red Line at around 4:32 p.m. The suspect, who authorities have identified as 32-year-old John Phillip Flores...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspects caught on video beating 69-year-old man outside convenience store in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video showing a 69-year-old man being beaten by several suspects outside of a convenience store in north Houston. On Monday, Dec. 5, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at the convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth around 11:45 a.m.
Man charged in deadly break-in shooting drove getaway car, 2 men still sought, police say
Police said two unknown suspects are still wanted for questioning in the shooting. The 21-year-old who was charged is accused of driving the getaway car.
20-year-old man arrested for crashing head-on with police while taking off in Houston's East End
According to HPD, the man was making a run for it when he made a U-turn, drove toward the officers as they tried to reverse out of the way, and crashed into them head-on.
Click2Houston.com
2 men charged with capital murder in connection to deadly shooting at north Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston back in May, according to the Houston Police Department. Osmin Antonio Zamora-Lopez, 19, and Justin Eric Tompkins, 19, have since both been charged with capital murder. On...
Man under arrest after standoff where he held knife near baby at apartments in Fourth Ward, HPD says
At some point, the man, while holding multiple knives to his throat, threatened to take his own life, police said, adding that this was all unfolding near the baby.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after forcing entry into north Harris Co. building, leaving $5,000 in damages, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is wanted after they reportedly burglarized a building in north Harris County back in October. According to police, a suspect forced entry into the building located in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley Dr. in Houston. In total, the suspect caused approximately $5,000 worth of...
kwhi.com
MISSING ELDERLY WOMAN FOUND SAFE IN KATY
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that an elderly woman from La Grange that was reported missing last (Wednesday) night has been found safe. 97-year-old Grace Johnson left her residence off of FM 2145 in a 2019 Jeep SUV. Korenek said that she was located in her vehicle in a...
Washington Examiner
Texas woman shoots one burglar and drives off another: Police
A Texas homeowner shot and killed one suspected burglar and drove off another on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. "HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Harland Drive and found an unresponsive female...
Video shows wanted robber grab man and snatch money bag at NW Harris Co. ATM
The video shows the suspect wrap his arms around the man, shoving him, after he exited the bank and was walking into the parking lot. He got away in a white BMW with paper plates.
Man arrested after baby husky thrown off Houston balcony
HOUSTON — A man accused of throwing a baby husky off a balcony in November has been arrested, according to Harris County Precinct 1 deputies. Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges after deputies said he was the man caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony, causing the puppy to fall 15 feet to the concrete below.
Click2Houston.com
Man in custody after barricading himself inside apartment with baby in Houston’s Fourth Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an apartment unit with a baby Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to a family violence call at an apartment complex located at 816 Skyline Vista around 7:45 a.m. According to investigators, the man...
Click2Houston.com
Man wanted after stealing woman’s bag, vehicle at gunpoint in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is now wanted after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint in southwest Houston earlier this month, police say. On Dec. 4, Houston police responded to the incident located in the 2200 block of West Holcombe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said a woman was...
Click2Houston.com
Florida couple wanted on 10 outstanding warrants, including burglary, arrested in Montgomery County, deputies say
WILLIS, Texas – One Florida couple is behind bars after it was discovered they were wanted on several outstanding warrants during a traffic stop in Montgomery County, according to deputies with the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office. On Sunday, a deputy stopped a white Ford Expedition on Interstate 45...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in ditch in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released the identity of a man who was found shot to death in a ditch in southeast Houston. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 31-year-old Danail Strawhun was found shot to death in the 5100 block of South Acres Drive. Around 11:40 a.m., Houston police responded...
Click2Houston.com
Texas AG’s office hires expert to review missing Texas State student’s phone, who disappeared while driving to Missouri City 2 years ago
This week marks two years since Jason Landry mysteriously vanished on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas Break. “Well, I guess the only way we get through it is that Jason is in Heaven, and he’s fine,” Pastor Kent Landry, Jason’s father, said Thursday. But...
Suspect fires gunshots inside 7-Eleven after woman would not talk to him, HCSO says
The suspect was trying to talk to a woman but became upset when she wasn't engaging. That's when he got a gun from his car and shot inside the store, authorities say.
KHOU
'They should be ashamed': Woman targeted by thieves while visiting mother's grave
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston woman said she was the victim of thieves while she was laying flowers at her mother's grave. Vannette Rummel, 77, was paying a visit to her mother "Nannie's" grave last week at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery in Spring. It's a tradition she does every year right before Christmas.
