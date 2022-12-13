ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

MISSING ELDERLY WOMAN FOUND SAFE IN KATY

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that an elderly woman from La Grange that was reported missing last (Wednesday) night has been found safe. 97-year-old Grace Johnson left her residence off of FM 2145 in a 2019 Jeep SUV. Korenek said that she was located in her vehicle in a...
KATY, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas woman shoots one burglar and drives off another: Police

A Texas homeowner shot and killed one suspected burglar and drove off another on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. "HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Harland Drive and found an unresponsive female...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man arrested after baby husky thrown off Houston balcony

HOUSTON — A man accused of throwing a baby husky off a balcony in November has been arrested, according to Harris County Precinct 1 deputies. Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges after deputies said he was the man caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony, causing the puppy to fall 15 feet to the concrete below.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy