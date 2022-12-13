Read full article on original website
patriot
3d ago
How many babies been aborted since then?Interesting how the left pretends about caring for children’s lives when really it’s all about taking guns so they can gain and abuse power unchecked
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Conservatives ripped into President Biden after he called semi-automatic gun purchases "sick," and reiterated his call to ban "assault weapons" in America.
How The Far Right Is Escaping Biden's Attempted Crackdown On 'Ghost Guns'
New regulations on untraceable firearms have only spurred threats against law enforcement and efforts by extremist groups to avoid oversight.
Washington Examiner
Blue states prepare new gun control laws to survive Supreme Court challenges
Blue states are pursuing new gun control measures in the wake of a Supreme Court decision this year that upended the way courts may look at gun laws in the future. In New Jersey, lawmakers in the state are advancing a bill that would severely restrict where lawful gun owners could carry their firearms with a permit that, under the new law, would cost significantly more money to obtain.
Sandy Hook shooting survivor, now 18, looks back in "Note to Self"
Wednesday marks 10 years since a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, killed 26 people, including 20 children.Isaiah Márquez-Greene was just 8 years old when he survived the shooting. His sister, Ana Grace Márquez-Greene, was one of those killed.Now an 18-year-old, Isaiah shares a moving note to his younger self about his life loss in the "CBS Mornings" series Note to Self. Dear Isaiah, You're eight years old. You are the light in the eyes of your mother, father, and your sister. You weren't born into a rich family, but you have a rich family history. You are...
Reflecting on those lost in Sandy Hook 10 years later
Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed almost 10 years ago during the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz is joined by Eric Schwartz, whose mother-in-law was killed that day, to discuss “Mary’s Fund” a charity dedicated to supporting mental health programs for children. Dec. 14, 2022.
Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she organized Capitol riot
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would “be going to jail” if she had organized the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, firing back after Greene said that “we would have won” the attack if it had been planned by her and former White House adviser Stephen…
Washington Examiner
FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI has secretly stripped eight more people of their rights to own, use, or purchase firearms , according to internal FBI documents obtained by the Washington Examiner. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and over a dozen GOP members of Congress in October demanded that the FBI...
‘NOW’S THE TIME’: Stock up on guns and ammo, firearm group tells Oregon residents as legal battle rages on
Oregon residents continue to stock up on firearms after a judge temporarily blocked a strict new gun control law from taking effect, but the future is still uncertain.
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’
A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.” House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related...
Man who helped steal Nancy Pelosi's laptop while storming the Capitol with his mother pleads guilty
Rafael Rondon faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for breaking into the Capitol on January 6 and stealing Pelosi's laptop.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Is Facing Calls To Resign Amid KKK and Black Santa Controversy
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is in hot water and facing intense pushback for comments he made earlier this week about a Black Santa, the KKK, and the Ashley Madison dating site. According to The Hill, the controversial remarks came during a hearing on the case “303 Creative v. Elenis,”...
WATCH: Lauren Boebert tells Pelosi Americans 'fired you' to her face
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral after telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that the public "fired" her on the House floor.
What the data actually say about assault weapons
President Biden wants to ban assault weapons with high-capacity magazines. Illinois House Democrats have put forward a state-wide ban on such weapons. Several mass murders, including the one earlier this year at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the recent Colorado Springs nightclub shooting involved the assailant using an assault weapon to inflict harm on innocent people. All such deaths are senseless, needless and avoidable.
It's Time to Admit It: The Democrats' Gun Control Laws Are Racist | Opinion
Once again, a new report shows that Black Americans are the main ones suffering from skyrocketing crime rates across the country.
Washington Examiner
Nancy Mace gets into fiery exchange with activist during hearing about extremist rhetoric
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) got into a fiery exchange with a liberal activist during a House hearing on extremist rhetoric on Tuesday. Mace had the exchange with Harvard Law School clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo, who had tweeted that people should "accost" Supreme Court justices in the aftermath of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, during a hearing for the House Oversight and Reform Committee in which the committee asked multiple witnesses to speak about extreme rhetoric on social media.
The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a 'family man'
The rioter ran after a Capitol cop up the building's steps as senators huddled in a room nearby. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Popculture
Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News
Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
