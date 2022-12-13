Lifelong musicians to slow down the tempo after the holiday season

They haven’t reached the last stanza of their long musical careers, but Lenore Berg and Chuck Kirkwood, who both turn 94 years old in January, plan to ease up through the winter and slow down the tempo in the new year.

As they have for years, the longtime Barron residents are playing twice this month — Dec. 14 and 28 — for residents at Monroe Manor in Barron with another special hourlong event on Dec. 21, starting at 10:45 a.m. at the Barron Senior Center. At each of them, they will entertain with songs of the season as well as what Berg calls “the old standards.”

Last weekend they performed at the Chetek Legion’s Christmas party.

“It’s certainly not that we want to quit, and we will definitely miss the people, but it’s time,” said Berg, who said age and health issues have caught up with both of them. “We feel it’s in our best interests to do so.”

The pandemic was not only disruptive but discordant.

“I got arthritis from not playing during COVID,” remarked Berg, who said all of their regular public engagements were discontinued for quite some time. After requests for a return of their music at nursing homes and senior centers, both the longtime musicians found it difficult to pick up where they left off. “It’s just not the same,” she said.

However Kirkwood said he is not ready to quit and remains hopeful that she will be able to find a way to relieve the arthritis pain so they can keep making music.

“We’re dead in the water without her,” he said. “It wouldn’t be the same. Lenore’s our mainstay.”

Her story

Berg’s musical career has spanned almost 90 years, beginning with learning to make music on an old pump organ at 5 years old.

According to information written by Karyn Schauf on a form nominating her for Barron High School’s Golden Bear Hall of Fame, “Her first tune was ‘Springtime in the Rockies.’ She learned it by herself. Her idols were the piano players around. Her seven brothers and sisters were into strings and country music, but her favorite were Strauss waltzes.”

It continues, “It wasn’t until she turned 16, however, that her cousin decided that it was time to give Berg, a budding musician, piano lessons. Although well-intended, the lessons came too late. By then she had played by ear for so long that it was hard to play notes, so she improvised and did both.

“Around 1945 came a lucky break. As a teenager, Lenore had been earning 25 cents a night babysitting when she was offered five jobs in two weeks at $10 a job playing piano for the Francis White Dance band. Mr. White was the high school band director, and he had her take an accordion home to try it.”

Her school years ended as a 1947 graduate of Barron High School, but her playing engagements have continued on for a lifetime.

Schauf’s account notes, “This versatile musician switched from piano to accordion in the ‘60s when the Rhythm Badgers accordion player died and she was asked to fill the spot. While she was a member of that band in 1969-70, they cut two LP records at Sauk City with the Cuca recording label.”

As the years went on, she carried on with one accordion after another, having had about dozen of them altogether.

Her nomination form notes, “Berg started on a straight accordion and then went to an electric one. As her accordions became bigger and able to do more things, they also became heavier. Eventually she progressed to a MIDI accordion that connects to a box that sits alongside, providing the extra sounds rather than inside the accordion, making it much lighter.

“Berg began doing solo performances in the late ‘60s after she got an electric accordion that had the full dance sound. She was a regular at supper clubs and dance halls including Taylors Supper Club south of Bruce, Coachman Supper Club at Baldwin, Tac-lo-ban at Amery, the Red Rooster in New Richmond and the Elks Club in Rice Lake.

“She was also regularly scheduled to play at dances at senior centers in Rice Lake, Chetek and Chippewa Falls. She played many years for ‘proms’ at senior centers in Menomonie and Boyceville and Christmas tea for senior citizens at Red Wing, Minn.

“Her accordion has even taken her as far as Miharu, Japan, on the 10th anniversary of being Rice Lake’s Sister City, when the local contingent wanted to bring polka music to the Japanese people.”

While she was becoming known and loved across the region, state and world, Berg stayed loyal to local events at Barron.

Her nomination states, “Proud of her Norwegian heritage, Lenore has also been the musician for the Sons of Norway meeting, parade floats and other annual functions for many years. But it is her pride in being American that makes her a regular participant at patriotic services for the VFW and American Legion, particularly the annual Memorial Day services.”

She was also recognized by the Barron Federated Music Club for more than 50 years of accompanying the club when they sang at local nursing homes. Several music club members offered a remark.

Music Club President, retired music teacher and organist Ruth Anderson said, “Lenore is a timeless classic in our community. Her love of music and her talent for playing piano and accordion is an amazing joy to all ages. She has spread the joy of music throughout Wisconsin and even to Japan. Many people know and love Lenore. The BFMC has been blessed to work with her at nursing homes and other events for over 70 years.”

Music Club member Judy Folstad remarked, “Lenore is a one-of-a-kind type of person to be able to play any song in any key you want to sing. She can always pull something out of her hat — polkas, waltzes, anything to match the people where she was performing — and people enjoy that. Her songs can take people back to another time in their life; Alzheimer’s patients would respond to her music when they couldn’t respond to anything else.”

Music Club member and organist June Edson noted, “She could play any piece of music by ear.”

Another Music Club member, Kolleen Forman, added, “Lenore is just irreplaceable; she’s just the sweetest person. Everybody knows Lenore.”

The musician — who has had no other job than to entertain and give occasional accordion lessons — didn’t stop there, also accepting invitations to play at special occasions. She has provided musical entertainment at class reunions, weddings, anniversaries, receptions, birthdays and funerals.

Her nomination noted, “One of the highlights of her life was to play a few numbers with Myron Floren at the Bel Rae Ballroom in Minneapolis. He became well-known as the accordion player for Lawrence Welk. Another honor was being interviewed by folklorist Jim Leary for a program on traditional and ethnic music, which was broadcast on Wisconsin Public Radio’s weekend program ‘Simply Folk’ in 1990.

When she turned 82, the accordionist made a CD titled “Life Begins at 80.”

For the past decade she was been a crucial part of the Chuck Kirkwood and Friends group that has traveled a 50-mile radius to play at nursing homes and other social events.

His story

Kirkwood did not have to “sing for his supper” or play for it as did Berg. He had a 44-year career at the Barron County Highway Department in addition to his musical ambitions. Still he has a long musical legacy, most notably as the buglar playing “Taps” at more than 3,500 military funerals since his start as a Barron High School freshman in 1943.

Because he could not serve in the military, Kirkwood felt playing “Taps” was a way to give back. He and John Kirk were made honorary buglers by the local VFW post.

A 1946 graduate of Barron High School, his Wall of Honor plaque, in part, notes, “Charles ‘Chuck’ Kirkwood has left a profound mark on the Barron community. At local events, the majestic sound of his trumpet captivated audiences. He played in dance bands and toured across the region. He eventually started multiple bands and shared his musical gifts at local senior establishments.”

Colleen Johnson of Cumberland, who played trumpet as one of the Friends in his group around 1996-97, remarked, “Chuck has amazing stamina as a trumpet player and musician. It was an honor to play with this group and bring some fun to area nursing homes.”

Remembered for his stamina is quite incredible considering that he suffered from asthma as a kid, when a doctor suggested that playing an instrument might help his breathing. Kirkwood started playing trumpet and has never quit.

He has played in multiple groups, starting with the 720 Blues Orchestra while he was in high school. Others are the Four Aces band that he started in 1955 and his well-known Chuck Kirkwood and Friends group that has been ongoing since 1993. Among those Friends have been tuba player Ed Thompson and coronet player John Kirk, both retired music instructors; and of course pianist and accordionist Lenore Berg.

His daughter, Linda Warwick of Cumberland, shared some of her dad’s high school memories and love for his hometown in her nomination of him for the Golden Bear Hall of Fame. She remarked, “Dad plays at 25 or 26 nursing homes. He remembers which residents request certain songs at each place and announces their name and says this song is for them.”

Warwick added that even at near 90 he would remark, “Those old people really enjoy our music.” She said when her youngest daughter got married in 2017, she had her grandpa play for the reception. “What he doesn’t seem to realize is all ages like hearing him play.”

However just as songs with lots of verses eventually end, so too will the music of Kirkwood and Berg. When the time comes that his lungs and her fingers need a well-earned rest, their music will certainly live on as a refrain in the hearts of those who have enjoyed it over the past many years.