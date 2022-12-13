Third sexual assault reported on NC State campus in two weeks
A third sexual assault has taken place on North Carolina State University's campus in just the last two weeks. NC State University Police received a report of sexual battery overnight and sent out a crime alert around 1 a.m. Campus police say a student reported being assaulted in the Wolf Village parking lot that's just off Gorman Street on the west side of campus. Police have a description of the suspect, but so far do not have anybody in custody.
