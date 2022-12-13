Third sexual assault reported on NC State campus in two weeks

A third sexual assault has taken place on North Carolina State University's campus in just the last two weeks.

NC State University Police received a report of sexual battery overnight and sent out a crime alert around 1 a.m.

Campus police say a student reported being assaulted in the Wolf Village parking lot that's just off Gorman Street on the west side of campus.

Police have a description of the suspect, but so far do not have anybody in custody.

This is the third sexual assault reported in the last two weeks.

One of the others happened at the Wolf Village Apartments next to the parking lot where last night's assault took place.

Police have not said if any of the assaults are related.