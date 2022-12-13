Read full article on original website
18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!
We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget
There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
Upstate NY Eatery Given Title of Best Mac & Cheese in the State
Is there a better comfort food than mac and cheese? Don't bother answering, we'll answer for you: No. No there is not. For one, it's incredibly versatile, and almost no two mac & cheese dishes are alike. You can experiment with the types of cheeses used (the more the better), different pasta shapes, or extra savory ingredients (bacon anyone).
Yum: Eat Your Way Through The 12 Days Of Donuts in Central New York
Honestly, having apps for any restaurant or establishment that you frequent is such a game changer. Why? Because extra savings, and free goodies of course. That's the case for many different spots the month of December, but Dunkin' is doing things their way. They're always super festive during the holiday...
Two New York Cities Make Nice List For Least Aggressive Drivers
The holidays are not always merry and bright. The hustle and bustle of the season can aggravate even the jolliest of souls, especially behind the wheel. But there are two places in New York with drivers on the nice list this year. Santa is making his list and checking it...
The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?
In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
YES, I KNOW IT’S SNOWING
My eyes work fine, thank you. I can see outside. If you've read my posts before, it's no secret that I often draw lots of inspiration from my favorite internet cesspool, Reddit. But I also scour Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and all other manner of internet rabbit holes to find what to write about. But this weekend, they were all plagued with the same issue.
Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe Visits Utica Ahead of “Storm”
A "significant snow storm" was expected to make it's way across the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. But, was it a fluke?. A storm packing heavy, accumulating snow was forecasted for Thursday through Saturday morning, with additional snow showers possibly through the weekend. The National Weather Service has Central New York under a Winter Storm Warning through Saturday morning, with snow total between 8-16 inches expected. High snowfall amounts are also possible in higher elevations.
Santa Claus Was Actually Born in New York State
We're almost through the first full week of December, so the holiday season is in full swing. It's a race against the clock to try and get all those Christmas presents in time before the 25th and if you have kids, then surely they have already written their list for Santa Claus.
$63 Million More in Home Heating Help Available in New York This Winter
No matter how you heat your home, more help is available for New Yorkers struggling to pay the bills this winter. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps cover the cost of keeping you warm during a New York winter. And now there's even more federal money available. Governor Kathy...
Two Pizza Shops in CNY Help Employees of Another After Devastating Fire
Two pizza shops in Central New York are stepping up to help employees of another pizzeria after a devastating fire. Mangia Macrina's Wood-Fired Pizza on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford suffered from a fire on Saturday, December 10. The business is now closed for renovation, and all the employees are out of work during the Christmas season.
Winter Storm Watch Now a Warning in CNY as Snow Totals Increase
That Winter Storm Watch in Central New York is now a Winter Storm Warning. More snow is coming and the storm will hang around even longer than expected. The National Weather Service upgraded the storm from a Watch to a Warning and extended it from 7 AM Thursday, December 15 until 7 AM Saturday, December 17.
New Yorkers Warned To Watch for Christmas Puppy Scams
It’s an awful thing to think about, but the reality is that there are some pretty heartless people in the world looking to cause hurt and their tool of choice is puppies. In 2022, to date, there have been over 1,400 scams reported to the Better Business Bureau regarding puppy scams.
9 Upstate Cities Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous
This eye opening list might really surprise you. Which city is the most dangerous? It's unbelievably a 3 way tie. COVID-19 may not be going anywhere but people may be starting to come back to New York State after a large exodus. As of last quarter, New York seemed to still be struggling with getting residents to move back. The trend can't last forever. People will be heading back to the Empire State eventually and when they do they will want to pick safe cities to live in.
‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday
It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitting. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6 PM - 8 PM.
Every New Yorker Knows: The 5 Keys to Plunging a Clogged Toilet
Ok, it happened. The toilet has backed up. You have company, or your mother-in-law, or even a date at the house and you are mortified. What do you do? Call a plumber? Pray that no one has to use the bathroom?. While the latter might not be super effective, I...
These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’
The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.
Does New York State Have A Snowplow Driver Shortage?
If there is one thing that we do well in New York, it's dealing with the weather. Whether it's a massive snowstorm that dumps more than 6 feet of snow on Buffalo or a once-in-a-lifetime hurricane that hits New York City and Long Island and floods the entire area, we New Yorkers take handling our weather seriously.
Significant Storm Bringing Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain (Oh, My), to CNY
Gas up the snow plows. Grab the shovels. Another winter storm is on its way with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 7 AM Thursday, December 15 through 1 PM Friday, December 16 for what's being called a 'significant storm.'
New York State Police Scam Warning! Get This Call? Hang Up
The holidays are a wonderful time of year. The people I have encountered while out and about seem to be happier, kinder and generally speaking in a better mood than other times of the year. Maybe it's the fresh blanket of snow or maybe it's the music and lights of Christmas that have New Yorkers in a giving spirit.
