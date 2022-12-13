Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo SectorsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso is in Debt $7.5 Million For Transporting Migrants To Other DestinationsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekendLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
Former Head of Border Patrol Says Governor Abbott Needs to Remove Texas Migrants
Mark Morgan and Texas Governor AbbottPhoto byTwitter. A long-serving public official comes out and told NewsMax, that Texas Governor Greg Abbott needs to remove migrants and send them back to Mexico. Mark Morgan made these remarks on November 28, 2022, while speaking at the Wake Up America interview.
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time
On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
Riot police oust migrants from second camp near Rio Grande
For a second consecutive day, Mexican police in riot gear removed Venezuelan migrants from a makeshift camp near the Rio Grande.
Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks
The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
Washington Examiner
Nightmare before Christmas: Border Patrol agents reveal fears about collapse of Title 42
EXCLUSIVE — Thousands of U.S. Border Patrol agents are bracing for a monumental migration event at the southern border with Mexico that is expected to take place when pandemic policy Title 42 ends just days before Christmas, according to six employees who spoke with the Washington Examiner. “Title 42...
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
The Mexican Army Refused to Capture El Chapo's Sons After a DEA Tip
Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes Again
Laws and guidelines continue to evolve for processing migrants that are crossing the Texas-Mexican border. This week as the weather gets below-freezing temperatures in southwest Texas, migrants see a small victory.
7 suspected cartel gunmen killed in shootout near U.S.-Mexico border
Seven people were killed in a shootout between Mexico's army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday.The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said that military personnel were attacked, and that no soldiers were killed, but seven presumed attackers died.The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles from the U.S. border. State police said there had been "risk situations" — usually a reference to gunfire — at several...
Venezuelan migrants abandon tent camp along Rio Grande
Mexican authorities early Thursday began removing hundreds of tents from a camp along the Rio Grande set up last month by Venezuelan migrants hoping to seek asylum in the U.S.
Kait 8
Border Patrol: Officers find $3M worth of meth concealed with carrots at US-Mexico border
(Gray News) - Officers say they were able to seize a concealed shipment of methamphetamine worth millions of dollars from entering the United States. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than $3 million worth of meth was discovered in a shipment of carrots at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego on Dec. 1.
Group of over 700 migrants caught crossing US border into Texas
A massive group of 704 migrants — including unaccompanied children — crossed over the southern border into Texas Thursday morning, US Border Patrol said. The group flooded over the Rio Grande River illegally, making their way into a ranch near Eagle Pass just after 3 a.m., according to the agency. Border Patrol took 535 Cubans, 74 Nicaraguans, 49 Colombians, 31 Dominicans, nine Peruvians, three Ecuadorians and three Mexicans into custody. “An extensive breakdown of the group revealed there were 320 single males, 190 single females, 74 family units, and 12 unaccompanied children,” said agency spokesman Dennis Smith. The sheer size of the migrant...
Video Shows Cartel Raiding a Shelter They Thought Was a Stash House
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.
Mayorkas defends DHS record amid record illegal border crossings
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended efforts along the southern border on Monday, despite record number of illegal crossings.
Texas governor wants to deploy gunboats on Mexico border with emergency 'invasion' powers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he intends to deploy gunboats to the Mexico border, invoking an “invasion” clause under the US and Texas constitutions in order to escalate border security efforts. “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” Mr Abbot said in a statement. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. “He added: “I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally,...
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
Baja California, where the city of Tijuana is located, is not in the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico according to Marco Antonio Vargas González, coordinator with Mexico's Anti-kidnapping Association.
Former Border Patrol agent found guilty of killing four women
A former Border Patrol agent was found guilty of the capital murder of four women after he was recorded telling investigators he wanted to “clean up the streets” of his home town in Texas. Juan David Ortiz, 39, was convicted after a jury trial and faces an automatic life prison term after prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty for the 2018 murders, according Webb and Zapata County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.Ortiz, a former intel supervisor, was arrested in September 2018 after a woman he had abducted at gun-point escaped from his truck and notified authorities. He confessed to...
Border agent dies while tracking group crossing into Texas
The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent was on an all-terrain vehicle when he died, the agency said.
