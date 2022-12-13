ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
New York Post

Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks

The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Vice

The Mexican Army Refused to Capture El Chapo's Sons After a DEA Tip

Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
CBS DFW

7 suspected cartel gunmen killed in shootout near U.S.-Mexico border

Seven people were killed in a shootout between Mexico's army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday.The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said that military personnel were attacked, and that no soldiers were killed, but seven presumed attackers died.The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles from the U.S. border. State police said there had been "risk situations" — usually a reference to gunfire — at several...
New York Post

Group of over 700 migrants caught crossing US border into Texas

A massive group of 704 migrants — including unaccompanied children — crossed over the southern border into Texas Thursday morning, US Border Patrol said. The group flooded over the Rio Grande River illegally, making their way into a ranch near Eagle Pass just after 3 a.m., according to the agency. Border Patrol took 535 Cubans, 74 Nicaraguans, 49 Colombians, 31 Dominicans, nine Peruvians, three Ecuadorians and three Mexicans into custody. “An extensive breakdown of the group revealed there were 320 single males, 190 single females, 74 family units, and 12 unaccompanied children,” said agency spokesman Dennis Smith. The sheer size of the migrant...
Vice

Video Shows Cartel Raiding a Shelter They Thought Was a Stash House

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.
The Independent

Texas governor wants to deploy gunboats on Mexico border with emergency 'invasion' powers

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he intends to deploy gunboats to the Mexico border, invoking an “invasion” clause under the US and Texas constitutions in order to escalate border security efforts. “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” Mr Abbot said in a statement. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. “He added: “I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally,...
The Independent

Former Border Patrol agent found guilty of killing four women

A former Border Patrol agent was found guilty of the capital murder of four women after he was recorded telling investigators he wanted to “clean up the streets” of his home town in Texas. Juan David Ortiz, 39, was convicted after a jury trial and faces an automatic life prison term after prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty for the 2018 murders, according Webb and Zapata County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.Ortiz, a former intel supervisor, was arrested in September 2018 after a woman he had abducted at gun-point escaped from his truck and notified authorities. He confessed to...
