TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’
Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including 5 children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least 7 people have been hospitalized while fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than...
New York witness says two shape-changing objects looked 'alive'
A New York witness at Utica reported watching two shape-changing objects crossing over his backyard under 150 feet at about 8:30 p.m. on January 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
BBC
Tiny dog rescued from West End shop window with coat hanger
A small dog has been hauled to safety after being trapped inside the window display of a designer clothes shop. The branch of Miu Miu on Bond Street drew a crowd as the dog slipped between a seat and the plate glass frontage of the luxury store. It was pulled...
Complex
Rick Ross Buys 757 Airplane Engine and Turns It Into Luxury Table
Rick Ross continues living his best life. Rozay took to social media on Thursday to reveal a new piece of furniture he’s added to his South Florida mega-mansion. In a clip shared on Instagram, the Miami rapper showed off a custom-made table that was created from a 757 airplane engine, which still spins.
‘Grinch’ Steals Presents, Terrorizes Kids in Brutally Hilarious TikTok Trend
Even though the Grinch's heart grew three sizes after discovering the true meaning of Christmas, your children's fear of him will also grow if you jump on the hilariously brutal "Grinch" TikTok trend this holiday. It's no secret parents love pranking their kids and posting videos of their reactions on...
YES, I KNOW IT’S SNOWING
My eyes work fine, thank you. I can see outside. If you've read my posts before, it's no secret that I often draw lots of inspiration from my favorite internet cesspool, Reddit. But I also scour Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and all other manner of internet rabbit holes to find what to write about. But this weekend, they were all plagued with the same issue.
Reddit Roasts ‘Brat’ Mom Who Asked Collector Cousin to Give Away Her Squishmallows to 7-Year-Old Daughter
Squishmallows are said to "fill hearts with love and affection." However, one woman realized her family might have some toxic traits after her plush toy collection sparked a dispute between her and her cousin. On Reddit, a 24-year-old woman who collects Squishmallows — which is a popular line of cute,...
Mom’s Excuse to Skip Elf on the Shelf Hilariously Backfires
A mom's excuse to nix the Elf on the Shelf holiday tradition in her home hilariously backfired, sparking a debate online among parents. While some families employ Santa's little helper to keep their children's belief alive, one mom on parenting forum Mumsnet simply didn't want the added stress of one more thing to keep track of this year.
Star Reveals Which ‘Home Alone’ Trap Sent Him To The Hospital IRL
New York plays home to the majority of the greatest Christmas movies ever made. Elf, Miracle on 34th Street, It’s A Wonderful Life – all New York State Christmases. Another holiday favorite (and in my opinion, the greatest movie sequel of all time) set in NYC turns 30 this year: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.
New Yorkers Warned To Watch for Christmas Puppy Scams
It’s an awful thing to think about, but the reality is that there are some pretty heartless people in the world looking to cause hurt and their tool of choice is puppies. In 2022, to date, there have been over 1,400 scams reported to the Better Business Bureau regarding puppy scams.
Florida Pastor Arrested in Alleged $8 Million COVID Relief Scam After Trying to Buy Luxury Disney World Home
A Florida pastor is in hot water after allegedly obtaining $8 million in fraudulent federal COVID-19 relief funds and trying to use some of the money to buy a luxury on Walt Disney World property. Pastor Evan Edwards, 64, and his son, Josh Edwards, 30, were taken into police custody...
Buying Dogs and Cats From New York Stores Will Soon Be Banned
Are you considering purchasing a dog or a cat and giving the furry friend as a gift for the holidays? That sounds like a great idea but pretty soon you won't be able to buy a dog, cat or even a rabbit from a New York retail store. Today Governor...
Why Shop?- Grab These Totally Non Creepy Free Gifts From Utica’s Craigslist
Shopping for the holidays in 2022 can hurt your wallet. Why go through all of that stress when you can grab these totally free, and totally not creepy or weird gifts, from your friendly Utica Craigslist?. Let's be real. We are currently experiencing the highest inflation in the United States...
Parent’s Plan to Teach Child Lesson About Santa Claus Slammed as ‘Mean’
Parents often try to teach their children lessons as they grow up. However, one mom caused quite a stir online after she detailed her plan to trick her child on Christmas. On parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained that her 9-year-old asked for an iPad for Christmas. When she told them they couldn't afford one, the child quipped that Santa would get it for them, as the child still believes "in Father Christmas."
