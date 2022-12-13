ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
allthatsinteresting.com

The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’

Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including 5 children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least 7 people have been hospitalized while fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than...
BBC

Tiny dog rescued from West End shop window with coat hanger

A small dog has been hauled to safety after being trapped inside the window display of a designer clothes shop. The branch of Miu Miu on Bond Street drew a crowd as the dog slipped between a seat and the plate glass frontage of the luxury store. It was pulled...
Complex

Rick Ross Buys 757 Airplane Engine and Turns It Into Luxury Table

Rick Ross continues living his best life. Rozay took to social media on Thursday to reveal a new piece of furniture he’s added to his South Florida mega-mansion. In a clip shared on Instagram, the Miami rapper showed off a custom-made table that was created from a 757 airplane engine, which still spins.
GEORGIA STATE
Lite 98.7

YES, I KNOW IT’S SNOWING

My eyes work fine, thank you. I can see outside. If you've read my posts before, it's no secret that I often draw lots of inspiration from my favorite internet cesspool, Reddit. But I also scour Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and all other manner of internet rabbit holes to find what to write about. But this weekend, they were all plagued with the same issue.
Lite 98.7

Mom’s Excuse to Skip Elf on the Shelf Hilariously Backfires

A mom's excuse to nix the Elf on the Shelf holiday tradition in her home hilariously backfired, sparking a debate online among parents. While some families employ Santa's little helper to keep their children's belief alive, one mom on parenting forum Mumsnet simply didn't want the added stress of one more thing to keep track of this year.
Lite 98.7

New Yorkers Warned To Watch for Christmas Puppy Scams

It’s an awful thing to think about, but the reality is that there are some pretty heartless people in the world looking to cause hurt and their tool of choice is puppies. In 2022, to date, there have been over 1,400 scams reported to the Better Business Bureau regarding puppy scams.
Lite 98.7

Parent’s Plan to Teach Child Lesson About Santa Claus Slammed as ‘Mean’

Parents often try to teach their children lessons as they grow up. However, one mom caused quite a stir online after she detailed her plan to trick her child on Christmas. On parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained that her 9-year-old asked for an iPad for Christmas. When she told them they couldn't afford one, the child quipped that Santa would get it for them, as the child still believes "in Father Christmas."
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy