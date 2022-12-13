Zaiqa BBQ & Karahi is now open at 12945 Wisteria Dr in Germantown, the former site of Eastern Kabobs. The owners took over the location in September and have since remodeled the dining room and created a new menu with a new head chef. Zaiqa tells us they specialize in authentic Pakistani cuisine, which they say is not readily available in the area. Menu items include the Chicken Shinwari Karahi, “a traditional Peshawari delicacy, chicken cooked with black pepper, tomatoes, and green chilies on a high flame, garnished with fresh coriander leaves and ginger” as well as a variety of Biryani and Kebab dishes.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO