rockvillenights.com
Update on Hulu Skewer House, opening soon in Rockville (Photos)
Looks close to opening at 1488-B Rockville Pike. The restaurant is promising "the most authentic Chinese BBQ experience in Maryland." Tables and seating are in place in the dining room, and the permanent sign has been installed. Last night, it was already lit. While we await an official opening date announcement, take a sneak peek at their menu, from a website where you will be able to make online pickup or delivery orders directly from the restaurant when it opens.
bethesdamagazine.com
Anonymous benefactor gifts $9,000 in metro cards to 33 low-income Montgomery County families
Thirty-three low-income families are receiving free Metro cards totaling $300 per family, donated by an anonymous Montgomery County resident. Council President Evan Glass presented the cards to Head Start officials for distribution at the Council Office Building in Rockville at 11 a.m. this morning. A few weeks ago, Glass said,...
rockvillenights.com
Downtown Brews to open in Rockville
Will be opening soon at 5751-E Fishers Lane in The Alaire apartment building in Rockville. The shop will sell beer, wine and coffee. It will be open from 6:00 AM to 1:00 AM seven days a week. This space was formerly home to Downtown Beer and Wine.
mocoshow.com
Taco Bamba Opens Gaithersburg Location Today
Taco Bamba at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg is opening today (Friday, December 16) at 9am. The new location, which will feature an all-day breakfast menu, is giving away a free Taco Bamba coffee mugs and a free cup of coffee to the first 50 customers. Gaithersburg exclusive tacos on the menu will include “the Mr. Zadir, which stuffs ground lamb and beef kafta in a flour tortilla with chipotle yogurt and chili-spiced feta slaw, and the McLovin It, which pairs crispy chicken nuggets with a chipotle barbecue sauce, hot mustard, Fresno slaw, pickled onion, and cornbread crumble.” The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday-Saturday, 9am-10pm. Additional details below per Taco Bamba:
popville.com
“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”
Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
Restaurant offers a new way to brunch in DMV
For those who may like breakfast or brunch.
bethesdamagazine.com
Two Filipino eateries headed to Wheaton
Red Ribbon Bakeshop started in the Philippines in 1979 and now has over 500 locations worldwide with over 30 in the United States. Now the business will open its first Maryland location in Wheaton. The bakeshop sells cakes and pastries, but is known for its mango supreme cake, butter mamon,...
fox5dc.com
Water main break in Montgomery County prompts school closure
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A water main break in Montgomery County on Friday morning is causing delays and has prompted a school closure, as officials work to repair this break in the area since November. Montgomery County Police say the break happened along Clopper Road in Germantown, prompting crews to close...
Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season
WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
theburn.com
HomeGoods closing Ashburn store, moving focus to Leesburg
The news we expected appears to be coming true. The HomeGoods home decor store in Ashburn will be closing as a new HomeGoods store in Leesburg gets ready to open. The Burn first broke the news about the Leesburg HomeGoods store back in September. It’s taking over part of the former JoAnn Fabrics store space in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. Construction is already well underway.
mymcmedia.org
Connecticut Avenue Closure Set for January
Parts of Connecticut Avenue will be closed “on or about” Jan. 13 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. in order to make way for the new Capital Crescent Trail pedestrian bridge,. Residents will be able to use a detour route during the closure and can also expect single-lane closures to occur the week before from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
All Set Restaurant & Bar Featured Again on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’
Popular downtown Silver Spring seafood restaurant All Set Restaurant & Bar has once again received national coverage, courtesy of a repeat feature in the Bravo TV show The Real Housewives of Potomac. Eater D.C. reports that ‘RHOP’ star Candiace Dillard Bassett dined at the restaurant with her husband in the...
bethesdamagazine.com
County Parks Department hoping to sell land parcel, use new location for Downtown Bethesda Park
The location for a planned park extension in downtown Bethesda is in flux, now that the Montgomery County parks department determined a proposed location is not adequate and is looking to sell the property. Montgomery Parks acquired the parcel on Wisconsin Avenue in 2020 with plans to extend the existing...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Crash on Old Columbia Pike Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a crash on the 13700 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville at approximately 1pm, according to MCFRS Lieutenant Franco Martinez. According to Martinez a person was extracted fro the vehicle, but there is no word on any possible injuries.
mocoshow.com
Overturned Vehicle Wednesday Morning in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police responded to Brewster Ave near Colesville Rd in Silver Spring at approximately 7:25am on Wednesday for the report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined that the driver stuck a parked vehicle. The male driver was transported with minor injuries and all roads have been opened at this time.
mocoshow.com
New Pakistani Restaurant Now Open
Zaiqa BBQ & Karahi is now open at 12945 Wisteria Dr in Germantown, the former site of Eastern Kabobs. The owners took over the location in September and have since remodeled the dining room and created a new menu with a new head chef. Zaiqa tells us they specialize in authentic Pakistani cuisine, which they say is not readily available in the area. Menu items include the Chicken Shinwari Karahi, “a traditional Peshawari delicacy, chicken cooked with black pepper, tomatoes, and green chilies on a high flame, garnished with fresh coriander leaves and ginger” as well as a variety of Biryani and Kebab dishes.
Shop Small with Stevie: Wockenfuss Candies
"We have lots of candy year round but especially for the holidays," Smith said. "We get a lot of special candies so people can have a variety of what they're looking for for the holidays."
bethesdamagazine.com
County, state leaders look to hit reset button on legislative priorities with Wes Moore
Incoming Gov. Wes Moore (D) told Montgomery County, state, political, business, nonprofit and community leaders, they would have a better relationship with Annapolis in the next four years. Hundreds gathered in the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center for an annual legislative breakfast hosted by Committee for Montgomery, a...
wfmd.com
Man Hit By Car In Frederick Dies
Police say he did not use the marked pedestrian crosswalk. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man who was hit by a car in Frederick on Sunday evening on West Patrick Street has died. Frederick Police say the man was crossing West Patrick Street at Willowdale Drive around 6 PM when he was hit.
